In the Green



Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) is up over 30% at $3.31. Wag! Group Co. (PET) is up over 24% at $2.86. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 16% at $6.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 10% at $183.65. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 8% at $7.88. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is up over 7% at $151.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is up over 7% at $22.16. Guess', Inc. (GES) is up over 6% at $22.40.



In the Red



Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is down over 17% at $2.78. CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is down over 16% at $63.21. ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) is down over 15% at $19.58. Procaps Group S.A. (PROC) is down over 15% at $3.83. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) is down over 13% at $5.15. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 12% at $3.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is down over 10% at $2.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is down over 7% at $168.99. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is down over 6% at $16.95. Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 5% at $99.24. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is down over 5% at $55.00.



