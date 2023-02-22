Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 
Xetra
22.02.23
09:27 Uhr
61,45 Euro
-0,70
-1,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,9060,9513:36
60,9060,9513:36
22.02.2023
Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Mergers - 24/03/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Mergers - 24/03/2023

Amundi Asset Management (LSPU; LSPX; E127; U127; LEMA) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Mergers - 24/03/2023 22-Feb-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to three mergers on March 24th, 2023.

-- LU0496786657 will absorb LU0392495700.

-- LU2573966905 will absorb LU0635178014.

-- LU2573967036 will absorb LU2200146228.

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings:

-- LU0392495700 (Absorbed ETF): Not listed on LSE.

-- LU0496786657 (Receiving ETF): LSPU LN and LSPX LN are already live and will not be impacted.

-- LU0635178014 (Absorbed ETF): E127 LN and U127 LN will be de-listed on March 23rd, 2023 (at the Close).

-- LU2573966905 (Receiving ETF): E127 LN and U127 LN will be re-listed on March 24th, 2023 (at the Open)

-- LU2200146228 (Absorbed ETF): LEMA LN will be de-listed on March 23rd, 2023 (at the Close).

-- LU2573967036 (Receiving ETF): LEMA LN will be re-listed on March 24th, 2023 (at the Open)

-- Summary table: 

Receiving ETFs 
                                   ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
             Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS               LSPU  USD   LSE   No impact (already 
             ETF -        S&P 500 Net Total      LN            Live) 
LU0496786657 Synthetic  UCITS ETF Dist   Return Index   0.09% USD 
             (USD)                      LSPX  GBX   LSE   No impact (already 
                                     LN            Live) 
                                     E127      London 
                                     LN   GBP   Stock  24/03/2023 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI Emerging                Exchange 
LU2573966905 Synthetic  Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD 
             - UCITS ETF Dist  Return Index        U127      London 
                                     LN   USD   Stock  24/03/2023 
                                             Exchange 
             Amundi MSCI     MSCI Emerging        LEMA      London 
LU2573967036 Synthetic  Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LN   USD   Stock  24/03/2023 
             - UCITS ETF Acc   Return Index                Exchange 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
LU0392495700 Synthetic  Lyxor MSCI USA (LUX) MSCI Daily TR Net 0.07% USD --- Not Listed on the LSE --- 
             UCITS ETF      USA USD 
                                      E127      London 
                                      LN   GBP   Stock   23/03/2023 
             Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging                Exchange 
LU0635178014 Synthetic  Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0.14% USD 
             ETF - Dist      Return Index        U127      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   23/03/2023 
                                              Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging        LEMA      London 
LU2200146228 Synthetic  Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LN   USD   Stock   23/03/2023 
             ETF - Acc      Return Index                Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0635178014, LU0635178014, LU2200146228 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LSPU; LSPX; E127; U127; LEMA 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 225097 
EQS News ID:  1566011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2023 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

