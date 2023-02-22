DJ Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Mergers - 24/03/2023

Amundi Asset Management (LSPU; LSPX; E127; U127; LEMA) Amundi Asset Management: Amundi Mergers - 24/03/2023 22-Feb-2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Please be informed that Amundi will proceed to three mergers on March 24th, 2023.

-- LU0496786657 will absorb LU0392495700.

-- LU2573966905 will absorb LU0635178014.

-- LU2573967036 will absorb LU2200146228.

-- Please find below the impact on the existing LSE listings:

-- LU0392495700 (Absorbed ETF): Not listed on LSE.

-- LU0496786657 (Receiving ETF): LSPU LN and LSPX LN are already live and will not be impacted.

-- LU0635178014 (Absorbed ETF): E127 LN and U127 LN will be de-listed on March 23rd, 2023 (at the Close).

-- LU2573966905 (Receiving ETF): E127 LN and U127 LN will be re-listed on March 24th, 2023 (at the Open)

-- LU2200146228 (Absorbed ETF): LEMA LN will be de-listed on March 23rd, 2023 (at the Close).

-- LU2573967036 (Receiving ETF): LEMA LN will be re-listed on March 24th, 2023 (at the Open)

-- Summary table:

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS LSPU USD LSE No impact (already ETF - S&P 500 Net Total LN Live) LU0496786657 Synthetic UCITS ETF Dist Return Index 0.09% USD (USD) LSPX GBX LSE No impact (already LN Live) E127 London LN GBP Stock 24/03/2023 Amundi MSCI MSCI Emerging Exchange LU2573966905 Synthetic Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD - UCITS ETF Dist Return Index U127 London LN USD Stock 24/03/2023 Exchange Amundi MSCI MSCI Emerging LEMA London LU2573967036 Synthetic Emerging Markets II Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LN USD Stock 24/03/2023 - UCITS ETF Acc Return Index Exchange Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) LU0392495700 Synthetic Lyxor MSCI USA (LUX) MSCI Daily TR Net 0.07% USD --- Not Listed on the LSE --- UCITS ETF USA USD E127 London LN GBP Stock 23/03/2023 Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging Exchange LU0635178014 Synthetic Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0.14% USD ETF - Dist Return Index U127 London LN USD Stock 23/03/2023 Exchange Lyxor MSCI Emerging MSCI Emerging LEMA London LU2200146228 Synthetic Markets (LUX) UCITS Markets Net Total 0.14% USD LN USD Stock 23/03/2023 ETF - Acc Return Index Exchange

