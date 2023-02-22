BUFFALO, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve- month periods ended December 31, 2022.

"We executed well in the fourth quarter and remained focused on our key initiatives while adapting to the ongoing fluid external environment. Our adjusted net income improved 20.4% and adjusted EPS improved 28.6% on a sales reduction of 5.2%. We also generated free cash flow of 19% of revenue as we improved margin and working capital performance during the quarter. For the full year, we delivered revenue growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow within our stated outlook, and GAAP EPS within our recently announced outlook," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations

Below are fourth quarter 2022 consolidated results from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $313.9 $334.4 -6.1% $312.9 $330.2 -5.2% Net Income $3.3 $9.8 -66.3% $22.4 $18.6 20.4% Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.30 -63.3% $0.72 $0.56 28.6%

Revenue decreased 6.1% to $313.9 million and adjusted revenue decreased 5.2% to $312.9 million. Adjusted revenue was down 9.8% organically, with reductions in the Residential, Renewables, and Agtech businesses. In Residential, volume was impacted as the market returned to historically lower seasonal demand patterns as supply chain reliability improved. Also, market prices began to align with changes in commodity indexes. The acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products ("QAP") partially offset the impact of Residential market dynamics. Project rescoping and rescheduling impacted the Renewables and Agtech segments. Demand in the Infrastructure segment remained solid.

GAAP earnings decreased to $3.3 million, or $.0.11 per share, which included a previously disclosed one-time non-cash charge for the write-down of $14.0 million, or $0.35 per share, for the held-for-sale processing equipment business in the Agtech segment. Adjusted net income increased 20.4% to $22.4 million, or $0.72 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 28.6%. Performance was driven by profitability improvement in the Renewables and Infrastructure segments through material cost alignment, field operations efficiency, price management, business mix, 80/20 initiatives and the share repurchase program.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items and the results of the processing business which included a write down in the fourth quarter of 2022, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

For the fourth quarter, the Renewables segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $86.1 $108.7 (20.8)% $86.1 $108.7 (20.8)% Operating Income $11.2 $(1.0) NMF $13.1 $1.4 NMF Operating Margin 13.0% (1.0)% 1400 bps 15.2% 1.3% 1390 bps

Customer demand remained strong for products and services but both Segment revenue and backlog were down 20.8% and 17% respectively as the U.S. solar industry continued to contend with panel importation guidelines governed by the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which has impacted scoping and scheduling of projects.

Despite importation issues impacting revenue, adjusted operating margin improved as expected, increasing 1,390 basis points year-over-year and 230 basis points sequentially, driven by field operations productivity, 80/20 project management, business mix, and materials productivity.

Residential

For the fourth quarter, the Residential segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $171.9 $159.5 7.8% $171.9 $159.5 7.8% Operating Income $21.6 $26.3 (17.9)% $23.0 $26.5 (13.2)% Operating Margin 12.5% 16.5% (400) bps 13.4% 16.6% (320) bps

Revenue increased 7.8%; the acquisition of QAP contributed 9.4% of growth for the segment. Organic revenue was impacted as the market returned to its typical lower seasonal demand patterns in the quarter as supply chain reliability improved and market prices began to align with changes in commodity indexes. QAP results, included for a full quarter, were as expected.

Adjusted operating income decreased 13.2% and adjusted operating margin decreased 320 basis points. The alignment of price and material cost, and the timing of changes in commodity indexes, impacted organic margin in the quarter. The acquisition of QAP, finalized in the third quarter, contributed 110 basis points of the decrease. Margins are expected to recover as price/cost alignment improves and QAP integration benefits are realized.

Agtech

For the fourth quarter, the Agtech segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $38.5 $49.8 (22.7)% $37.6 $45.5 (17.4)% Operating Income $(2.4) $(5.1) 52.9% $1.7 $4.0 (57.5)% Operating Margin (6.3)% (10.2)% 390 bps 4.6% 8.8% (420) bps

GAAP revenue decreased 22.7%, with adjusted revenue down 17.4% due to project rescoping and rescheduling of produce growing projects into 2023. While quote activity remains robust, backlog decreased 13%.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 420 basis points as project rescheduling delayed project revenue recognition, partially offset by better project execution.

As previously disclosed, Gibraltar recorded a fourth quarter 2022 charge to write down the value of its processing equipment business.

Infrastructure

For the fourth quarter, the Infrastructure segment reported:

Three Months Ended December 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net Sales $17.3 $16.5 4.8% $17.3 $16.5 4.8% Operating Income $2.4 $1.0 140.0% $2.4 $1.1 118.2% Operating Margin 13.7% 6.4% 730 bps 13.7% 6.5% 720 bps

Revenue increased 4.8% and backlog increased 23% as bidding activity remained very strong. Management expects continued positive impact in 2023 from increased infrastructure spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Adjusted operating income more than doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 720 basis points driven by improved price material cost alignment, improved operating execution, product mix, and volume leverage.

Business Outlook

"We enter 2023 with good operating momentum and a plan to deliver full year growth, margin expansion, and strong cash performance for the year. We are well prepared for what will continue to be a fluid external environment and we expect that the Residential market will return to normal demand seasonality, panel supply for the solar industry will improve in the second half of the year, and Agtech projects for produce growing will get finalized." Mr. Bosway concluded, "The long-term fundamentals of our end markets remain strong, and given the progress we made the last 12 months in our market positioning, systems, processes, and organization, we expect to drive solid performance in 2023 as we continue to execute toward our 2025 objectives."

Gibraltar is providing guidance for revenue and earnings for the full year 2023. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $3.04 and $3.24, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $3.40 in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, availability of labor at our manufacturing and distribution facilities or on our project sites, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to sell assets that Gibraltar has determined to sell, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted revenues, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted revenue reflects the removal of revenue associated with our Processing business, which has been classified as held-for-sale. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business that has been classified as held-for-sale. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The adjusted measures now exclude the results of the Processing business since it was classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022. Our adjusted financial measures as of and for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2021 have been recast to reflect this additional adjustment as detailed in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. The results of the Processing business are considered non-recurring due to the Company's commitment during the first quarter of 2022 to a plan to sell the Processing business. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by revenues. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures excluding special charges provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 313,861 $ 334,449 $ 1,389,966 $ 1,339,783 Cost of sales 244,838 268,639 1,071,272 1,049,772 Gross profit 69,023 65,810 318,694 290,011 Selling, general, and administrative expense 47,651 42,724 188,592 184,723 Intangible asset impairment - 8,300 - 8,300 Income from operations 21,372 14,786 130,102 96,988 Interest expense, net 1,858 459 4,047 1,639 Other expense (income) 13,768 66 14,565 (4,213) Income before taxes 5,746 14,261 111,490 99,562 Provision for income taxes 2,398 4,468 29,084 25,046 Income from continuing operations 3,348 9,793 82,406 74,516 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income before taxes - (388) - 1,479 Provision for income taxes - 43 - 366 (Loss) income from discontinued operations - (431) - 1,113 Net income $ 3,348 $ 9,362 $ 82,406 $ 75,629 Net earnings per share - Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.30 $ 2.57 $ 2.27 (Loss) income from discontinued operations - (0.02) - 0.03 Net income $ 0.11 $ 0.28 $ 2.57 $ 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 31,135 32,910 32,096 32,873 Net earnings per share - Diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.11 $ 0.30 $ 2.56 $ 2.25 (Loss) income from discontinued operations - (0.02) - 0.04 Net income $ 0.11 $ 0.28 $ 2.56 $ 2.29 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 31,257 33,055 32,192 33,054

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,608 $ 12,849 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,746 and $3,738,

respectively 217,156 236,444 Inventories, net 170,360 176,207 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,813 21,467 Total current assets 423,937 446,967 Property, plant, and equipment, net 109,584 96,885 Operating lease assets 26,502 18,120 Goodwill 512,363 510,942 Acquired intangibles 137,526 141,504 Other assets 701 483 $ 1,210,613 $ 1,214,901 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,582 $ 172,286 Accrued expenses 73,721 67,993 Billings in excess of cost 35,017 46,711 Total current liabilities 215,320 286,990 Long-term debt 88,762 23,781 Deferred income taxes 47,088 40,278 Non-current operating lease liabilities 19,041 11,390 Other non-current liabilities 18,303 27,204 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none

outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,060

and 33,799 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 340 338 Additional paid-in capital 322,873 314,541 Retained earnings 627,978 545,572 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,432) 187 Cost of 3,199 and 1,107 common shares held in treasury in 2022

and 2021 (125,660) (35,380) Total stockholders' equity 822,099 825,258 $ 1,210,613 $ 1,214,901

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 82,406 $ 75,629 Income from discontinued operations - 1,113 Income from continuing operations 82,406 74,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,167 31,966 Intangible asset impairment - 8,300 Stock compensation expense 8,334 8,652 Held for sale valuation allowance 13,990 - Exit activity costs, non-cash 2,276 1,193 Provision for deferred income taxes 6,337 2,968 Other, net 1,506 1,570 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding acquisition balances): Accounts receivable 32,754 (41,887) Inventories 14,377 (85,763) Other current assets and other assets 2,062 (426) Accounts payable (76,260) 38,367 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities (11,258) (14,384) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 102,691 25,072 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations - (2,002) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,691 23,070 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (51,621) 4,143 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (20,062) (17,491) Net proceeds from sale of business - 38,062 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations (71,683) 24,714 Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (176) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (71,683) 24,538 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 204,500 59,500 Long-term debt payments (138,000) (120,636) Payment of debt issuance costs (2,013) - Purchase of common stock at market prices (89,494) (6,497) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - 1,021 Net cash used in financing activities (25,007) (66,612) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,242) (201) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,759 (19,205) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12,849 32,054 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 17,608 $ 12,849

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 86,116 $ - $ - $ - $ 86,116 Residential 171,926 - - - 171,926 Agtech 38,543 - - (943) 37,600 Infrastructure 17,276 - - - 17,276 Consolidated sales 313,861 - - (943) 312,918 Income from operations Renewables 11,182 1,897 51 - 13,130 Residential 21,557 527 951 - 23,035 Agtech (2,436) 1,517 - 2,654 1,735 Infrastructure 2,363 - - - 2,363 Segment Income 32,666 3,941 1,002 2,654 40,263 Unallocated corporate expense (11,294) 2,306 72 - (8,916) Consolidated income from operations 21,372 6,247 1,074 2,654 31,347 Interest expense 1,858 (140) - - 1,718 Other expense (income) 13,768 - - (13,990) (222) Income before income taxes 5,746 6,387 1,074 16,644 29,851 Provision for income taxes 2,398 1,308 265 3,438 7,409 Income from continuing operations $ 3,348 $ 5,079 $ 809 $ 13,206 $ 22,442 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.42 $ 0.72 Operating margin Renewables 13.0 % 2.2 % 0.1 % - % 15.2 % Residential 12.5 % 0.3 % 0.6 % - % 13.4 % Agtech (6.3) % 3.9 % - % 6.9 % 4.6 % Infrastructure 13.7 % - % - % - % 13.7 % Segments Margin 10.4 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 12.9 % Consolidated 6.8 % 2.0 % 0.3 % 0.8 % 10.0 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Intangible

Asset

Impairment

Charges Acquisition

Related Items &

Senior Leadership

Transition Costs Portfolio

Management* Adjusted

Financial

Measures* Net Sales Renewables $ 108,671 $ - $ - $ - $ 108,671 Residential 159,534 - - - 159,534 Agtech 49,751 - - (4,266) 45,485 Infrastructure 16,493 - - - 16,493 Consolidated sales 334,449 - - (4,266) 330,183 Income from operations Renewables (1,037) 74 2,396 - 1,433 Residential 26,250 216 - - 26,466 Agtech (5,064) 8,203 - 850 3,989 Infrastructure 1,048 26 - - 1,074 Segments Income 21,197 8,519 2,396 850 32,962 Unallocated corporate expense (6,411) 49 3 - (6,359) Consolidated income from operations 14,786 8,568 2,399 850 26,603 Interest expense 459 - - - 459 Other expense 66 - - - 66 Income before income taxes 14,261 8,568 2,399 850 26,078 Provision for income taxes 4,468 2,153 594 226 7,441 Income from continuing operations $ 9,793 $ 6,415 $ 1,805 $ 624 $ 18,637 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.56 Operating margin Renewables (1.0) % 0.1 % 2.1 % - % 1.3 % Residential 16.5 % 0.1 % - % - % 16.6 % Agtech (10.2) % 16.5 % - % 1.7 % 8.8 % Infrastructure 6.4 % 0.2 % - % - % 6.5 % Segments Margin 6.3 % 2.6 % 0.8 % 0.3 % 10.0 % Consolidated 4.4 % 2.6 % 0.8 % 0.3 % 8.1 % *Recast to exclude processing equipment business which was reclassified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 As

Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges &

Senior

Leadership

Transition Costs Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 377,567 $ - $ - $ - $ 377,567 Residential 767,248 - - - 767,248 Agtech 168,868 - - (7,840) 161,028 Infrastructure 76,283 - - - 76,283 Consolidated sales 1,389,966 - - (7,840) 1,382,126 Income from operations Renewables 25,243 4,240 782 - 30,265 Residential 126,458 2,121 1,427 - 130,006 Agtech 2,914 1,837 - 6,769 11,520 Infrastructure 9,003 (63) - - 8,940 Segment Income 163,618 8,135 2,209 6,769 180,731 Unallocated corporate expense (33,516) 2,837 601 - (30,078) Consolidated income from operations 130,102 10,972 2,810 6,769 150,653 Interest expense 4,047 (140) - - 3,907 Other expense 14,565 - - (13,890) 675 Income before income taxes 111,490 11,112 2,810 20,659 146,071 Provision for income taxes 29,084 2,485 702 4,441 36,712 Income from continuing operations $ 82,406 $ 8,627 $ 2,108 $ 16,218 $ 109,359 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 2.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.51 $ 3.40 Operating margin Renewables 6.7 % 1.1 % 0.2 % - % 8.0 % Residential 16.5 % 0.2 % 0.2 % - % 16.9 % Agtech 1.7 % 1.1 % - % 4.0 % 7.2 % Infrastructure 11.8 % (0.1) % - % - % 11.7 % Segments Margin 11.8 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 13.1 % Consolidated 9.4 % 0.8 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 10.9 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 As Reported In

GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Intangible

Asset

Impairment

Charges Acquisition

Related Items &

Senior

Leadership

Transition Costs Portfolio

Management* Adjusted

Financial

Measures* Net Sales Renewables $ 432,096 $ - $ - $ - $ 432,096 Residential 635,505 - - - 635,505 Agtech 199,161 - - (20,328) 178,833 Infrastructure 73,021 - - - 73,021 Consolidated sales 1,339,783 - - (20,328) 1,319,455 Income from operations Renewables 20,158 5,962 8,610 - 34,730 Residential 105,821 393 - - 106,214 Agtech (931) 9,987 - 3,539 12,595 Infrastructure 8,911 26 - - 8,937 Segments Income 133,959 16,368 8,610 3,539 162,476 Unallocated corporate expense (36,971) 145 2,282 - (34,544) Consolidated income from operations 96,988 16,513 10,892 3,539 127,932 Interest expense 1,639 - - - 1,639 Other (income) expense (4,213) - 4,747 - 534 Income before income taxes 99,562 16,513 6,145 3,539 125,759 Provision for income taxes 25,046 4,150 1,059 926 31,181 Income from continuing operations $ 74,516 $ 12,363 $ 5,086 $ 2,613 $ 94,578 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 2.25 $ 0.38 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 2.86 Operating margin Renewables 4.7 % 1.4 % 2.0 % - % 8.0 % Residential 16.7 % 0.1 % - % - % 16.7 % Agtech (0.5) % 5.0 % - % 1.8 % 7.0 % Infrastructure 12.2 % - % - % - % 12.2 % Segments Margin 10.0 % 1.2 % 0.6 % 0.3 % 12.3 % Consolidated 7.2 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 0.3 % 9.7 % *Recast to exclude processing equipment business which was reclassified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 313,861 $ 86,116 $ 171,926 $ 38,543 $ 17,276 Less: Processing Revenues* (943) - - (943) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 312,918 $ 86,116 $ 171,926 $ 37,600 $ 17,276 Net Income 3,348 Provision for Income Taxes 2,398 Interest Expense 1,858 Other Expense 13,768 Operating Profit 21,372 11,182 21,557 (2,436) 2,363 Adjusted Measures** 9,975 1,948 1,478 4,171 - Adjusted Operating Profit 31,347 13,130 23,035 1,735 2,363 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.0 % 15.2 % 13.4 % 4.6 % 13.7 % Adjusted Other Income (193) - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,975 2,123 2,609 1,030 786 Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization - - - - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 6,975 2,123 2,609 1,030 786 Stock Compensation Expense 2,445 195 245 108 41 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (838) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 1,607 195 245 108 41 Adjusted EBITDA 40,122 15,448 25,889 2,873 3,190 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.8 % 17.9 % 15.1 % 7.6 % 18.5 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 64,130 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,358) Free Cash Flow 59,772 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 19.1 % *To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale **Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 334,449 $ 108,671 $ 159,534 $ 49,751 $ 16,493 Less: Processing Revenues* (4,266) - - (4,266) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 330,183 $ 108,671 $ 159,534 $ 45,485 $ 16,493 Net Income 9,793 Provision for Income Taxes 4,468 Interest Expense 459 Other Expense 66 Operating Profit 14,786 (1,037) 26,250 (5,064) 1,048 Adjusted Measures** 11,817 2,470 216 9,053 26 Adjusted Operating Profit 26,603 1,433 26,466 3,989 1,074 Adjusted Operating Margin 8.1 % 1.3 % 16.6 % 8.8 % 6.5 % Adjusted Other Expense 66 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 8,008 3,749 2,126 1,295 782 Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization (332) - - (332) - Less: Acquisition-Related Amortization (1,567) (1,567) - - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 6,109 2,182 2,126 963 782 Stock Compensation Expense 1,883 162 224 86 33 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (128) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 1,755 162 224 86 33 Adjusted EBITDA 34,401 3,777 28,816 5,038 1,889 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.4 % 3.5 % 18.1 % 11.1 % 11.5 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 39,595 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,240) Free Cash Flow 35,355 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 10.7 % *To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale **Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,389,966 $ 377,567 $ 767,248 $ 168,868 $ 76,283 Less: Processing Revenues* (7,840) - - (7,840) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,382,126 $ 377,567 $ 767,248 $ 161,028 $ 76,283 Net Income 82,406 Provision for Income Taxes 29,084 Interest Expense 4,047 Other Expense 14,565 Operating Profit 130,102 25,243 126,458 2,914 9,003 Adjusted Measures** 20,551 5,022 3,548 8,606 (63) Adjusted Operating Profit 150,653 30,265 130,006 11,520 8,940 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.9 % 8.0 % 16.9 % 7.2 % 11.7 % Adjusted Other Expense 695 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 26,167 8,467 8,983 4,377 3,150 Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization (332) - - (332) - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 25,835 8,467 8,983 4,045 3,150 Stock Compensation Expense 8,334 939 990 427 170 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (683) - - - - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 7,651 939 990 427 170 Adjusted EBITDA 183,444 39,671 139,979 15,992 12,260 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.3 % 10.5 % 18.2 % 9.9 % 16.1 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 102,691 Purchase of PPE, Net (20,062) Free Cash Flow 82,629 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 6.0 % *To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale **Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Net Sales $ 1,339,783 $ 432,096 $ 635,505 $ 199,161 $ 73,021 Less: Processing Revenues* (20,328) - - (20,328) - Adjusted Net Sales $ 1,319,455 $ 432,096 $ 635,505 $ 178,833 $ 73,021 Net Income 74,516 Provision for Income Taxes 25,046 Interest Expense 1,639 Other Income (4,213) Operating Profit 96,988 20,158 105,821 (931) 8,911 Adjusted Measures** 30,944 14,572 393 13,526 26 Adjusted Operating Profit 127,932 34,730 106,214 12,595 8,937 Adjusted Operating Margin 9.7 % 8.0 % 16.7 % 7.0 % 12.2 % Adjusted Other Expense 534 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 31,966 14,682 8,694 5,279 3,092 Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization (1,324) - - (1,324) - Less: Acquisition-Related Amortization (6,273) (6,273) - - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 24,369 8,409 8,694 3,955 3,092 Stock Compensation Expense 8,652 772 990 635 104 Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense (757) - - (36) - Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense 7,895 772 990 599 104 Adjusted EBITDA 159,662 43,911 115,898 17,149 12,133 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.1 % 10.2 % 18.2 % 9.6 % 16.6 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 25,072 Purchase of PPE, Net (17,491) Free Cash Flow 7,581 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 0.6 % *To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale **Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

