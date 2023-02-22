BUFFALO, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve- month periods ended December 31, 2022.
"We executed well in the fourth quarter and remained focused on our key initiatives while adapting to the ongoing fluid external environment. Our adjusted net income improved 20.4% and adjusted EPS improved 28.6% on a sales reduction of 5.2%. We also generated free cash flow of 19% of revenue as we improved margin and working capital performance during the quarter. For the full year, we delivered revenue growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow within our stated outlook, and GAAP EPS within our recently announced outlook," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations
Below are fourth quarter 2022 consolidated results from continuing operations:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$Millions, except EPS
GAAP
Adjusted
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net Sales
$313.9
$334.4
-6.1%
$312.9
$330.2
-5.2%
Net Income
$3.3
$9.8
-66.3%
$22.4
$18.6
20.4%
Diluted EPS
$0.11
$0.30
-63.3%
$0.72
$0.56
28.6%
Revenue decreased 6.1% to $313.9 million and adjusted revenue decreased 5.2% to $312.9 million. Adjusted revenue was down 9.8% organically, with reductions in the Residential, Renewables, and Agtech businesses. In Residential, volume was impacted as the market returned to historically lower seasonal demand patterns as supply chain reliability improved. Also, market prices began to align with changes in commodity indexes. The acquisition of Quality Aluminum Products ("QAP") partially offset the impact of Residential market dynamics. Project rescoping and rescheduling impacted the Renewables and Agtech segments. Demand in the Infrastructure segment remained solid.
GAAP earnings decreased to $3.3 million, or $.0.11 per share, which included a previously disclosed one-time non-cash charge for the write-down of $14.0 million, or $0.35 per share, for the held-for-sale processing equipment business in the Agtech segment. Adjusted net income increased 20.4% to $22.4 million, or $0.72 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 28.6%. Performance was driven by profitability improvement in the Renewables and Infrastructure segments through material cost alignment, field operations efficiency, price management, business mix, 80/20 initiatives and the share repurchase program.
Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items and the results of the processing business which included a write down in the fourth quarter of 2022, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.
Fourth Quarter Segment Results
Renewables
For the fourth quarter, the Renewables segment reported:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net Sales
$86.1
$108.7
(20.8)%
$86.1
$108.7
(20.8)%
Operating Income
$11.2
$(1.0)
NMF
$13.1
$1.4
NMF
Operating Margin
13.0%
(1.0)%
1400 bps
15.2%
1.3%
1390 bps
Customer demand remained strong for products and services but both Segment revenue and backlog were down 20.8% and 17% respectively as the U.S. solar industry continued to contend with panel importation guidelines governed by the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which has impacted scoping and scheduling of projects.
Despite importation issues impacting revenue, adjusted operating margin improved as expected, increasing 1,390 basis points year-over-year and 230 basis points sequentially, driven by field operations productivity, 80/20 project management, business mix, and materials productivity.
Residential
For the fourth quarter, the Residential segment reported:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net Sales
$171.9
$159.5
7.8%
$171.9
$159.5
7.8%
Operating Income
$21.6
$26.3
(17.9)%
$23.0
$26.5
(13.2)%
Operating Margin
12.5%
16.5%
(400) bps
13.4%
16.6%
(320) bps
Revenue increased 7.8%; the acquisition of QAP contributed 9.4% of growth for the segment. Organic revenue was impacted as the market returned to its typical lower seasonal demand patterns in the quarter as supply chain reliability improved and market prices began to align with changes in commodity indexes. QAP results, included for a full quarter, were as expected.
Adjusted operating income decreased 13.2% and adjusted operating margin decreased 320 basis points. The alignment of price and material cost, and the timing of changes in commodity indexes, impacted organic margin in the quarter. The acquisition of QAP, finalized in the third quarter, contributed 110 basis points of the decrease. Margins are expected to recover as price/cost alignment improves and QAP integration benefits are realized.
Agtech
For the fourth quarter, the Agtech segment reported:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net Sales
$38.5
$49.8
(22.7)%
$37.6
$45.5
(17.4)%
Operating Income
$(2.4)
$(5.1)
52.9%
$1.7
$4.0
(57.5)%
Operating Margin
(6.3)%
(10.2)%
390 bps
4.6%
8.8%
(420) bps
GAAP revenue decreased 22.7%, with adjusted revenue down 17.4% due to project rescoping and rescheduling of produce growing projects into 2023. While quote activity remains robust, backlog decreased 13%.
Adjusted operating margin decreased 420 basis points as project rescheduling delayed project revenue recognition, partially offset by better project execution.
As previously disclosed, Gibraltar recorded a fourth quarter 2022 charge to write down the value of its processing equipment business.
Infrastructure
For the fourth quarter, the Infrastructure segment reported:
Three Months Ended December 31,
$Millions
GAAP
Adjusted
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net Sales
$17.3
$16.5
4.8%
$17.3
$16.5
4.8%
Operating Income
$2.4
$1.0
140.0%
$2.4
$1.1
118.2%
Operating Margin
13.7%
6.4%
730 bps
13.7%
6.5%
720 bps
Revenue increased 4.8% and backlog increased 23% as bidding activity remained very strong. Management expects continued positive impact in 2023 from increased infrastructure spending related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Adjusted operating income more than doubled and adjusted operating margins improved 720 basis points driven by improved price material cost alignment, improved operating execution, product mix, and volume leverage.
Business Outlook
"We enter 2023 with good operating momentum and a plan to deliver full year growth, margin expansion, and strong cash performance for the year. We are well prepared for what will continue to be a fluid external environment and we expect that the Residential market will return to normal demand seasonality, panel supply for the solar industry will improve in the second half of the year, and Agtech projects for produce growing will get finalized." Mr. Bosway concluded, "The long-term fundamentals of our end markets remain strong, and given the progress we made the last 12 months in our market positioning, systems, processes, and organization, we expect to drive solid performance in 2023 as we continue to execute toward our 2025 objectives."
Gibraltar is providing guidance for revenue and earnings for the full year 2023. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in 2022. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $3.04 and $3.24, compared to $2.56 in 2022, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $3.46 and $3.66, compared to $3.40 in 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details
Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, availability of labor at our manufacturing and distribution facilities or on our project sites, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to sell assets that Gibraltar has determined to sell, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, increases in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to our IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Adjusted Financial Measures
To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted revenues, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted revenue reflects the removal of revenue associated with our Processing business, which has been classified as held-for-sale. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin excludes special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs and the operating losses generated by our processing business that has been classified as held-for-sale. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The adjusted measures now exclude the results of the Processing business since it was classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022. Our adjusted financial measures as of and for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2021 have been recast to reflect this additional adjustment as detailed in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures. The results of the Processing business are considered non-recurring due to the Company's commitment during the first quarter of 2022 to a plan to sell the Processing business. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and stock compensation. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by revenues. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.
Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures excluding special charges provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
313,861
$
334,449
$
1,389,966
$
1,339,783
Cost of sales
244,838
268,639
1,071,272
1,049,772
Gross profit
69,023
65,810
318,694
290,011
Selling, general, and administrative expense
47,651
42,724
188,592
184,723
Intangible asset impairment
-
8,300
-
8,300
Income from operations
21,372
14,786
130,102
96,988
Interest expense, net
1,858
459
4,047
1,639
Other expense (income)
13,768
66
14,565
(4,213)
Income before taxes
5,746
14,261
111,490
99,562
Provision for income taxes
2,398
4,468
29,084
25,046
Income from continuing operations
3,348
9,793
82,406
74,516
Discontinued operations:
(Loss) income before taxes
-
(388)
-
1,479
Provision for income taxes
-
43
-
366
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(431)
-
1,113
Net income
$
3,348
$
9,362
$
82,406
$
75,629
Net earnings per share - Basic:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.11
$
0.30
$
2.57
$
2.27
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(0.02)
-
0.03
Net income
$
0.11
$
0.28
$
2.57
$
2.30
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
31,135
32,910
32,096
32,873
Net earnings per share - Diluted:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.11
$
0.30
$
2.56
$
2.25
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
-
(0.02)
-
0.04
Net income
$
0.11
$
0.28
$
2.56
$
2.29
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
31,257
33,055
32,192
33,054
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,608
$
12,849
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,746 and $3,738,
217,156
236,444
Inventories, net
170,360
176,207
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,813
21,467
Total current assets
423,937
446,967
Property, plant, and equipment, net
109,584
96,885
Operating lease assets
26,502
18,120
Goodwill
512,363
510,942
Acquired intangibles
137,526
141,504
Other assets
701
483
$
1,210,613
$
1,214,901
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
106,582
$
172,286
Accrued expenses
73,721
67,993
Billings in excess of cost
35,017
46,711
Total current liabilities
215,320
286,990
Long-term debt
88,762
23,781
Deferred income taxes
47,088
40,278
Non-current operating lease liabilities
19,041
11,390
Other non-current liabilities
18,303
27,204
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,060
340
338
Additional paid-in capital
322,873
314,541
Retained earnings
627,978
545,572
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(3,432)
187
Cost of 3,199 and 1,107 common shares held in treasury in 2022
(125,660)
(35,380)
Total stockholders' equity
822,099
825,258
$
1,210,613
$
1,214,901
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
82,406
$
75,629
Income from discontinued operations
-
1,113
Income from continuing operations
82,406
74,516
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
26,167
31,966
Intangible asset impairment
-
8,300
Stock compensation expense
8,334
8,652
Held for sale valuation allowance
13,990
-
Exit activity costs, non-cash
2,276
1,193
Provision for deferred income taxes
6,337
2,968
Other, net
1,506
1,570
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding acquisition balances):
Accounts receivable
32,754
(41,887)
Inventories
14,377
(85,763)
Other current assets and other assets
2,062
(426)
Accounts payable
(76,260)
38,367
Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities
(11,258)
(14,384)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
102,691
25,072
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
-
(2,002)
Net cash provided by operating activities
102,691
23,070
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(51,621)
4,143
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net
(20,062)
(17,491)
Net proceeds from sale of business
-
38,062
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations
(71,683)
24,714
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
-
(176)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(71,683)
24,538
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
204,500
59,500
Long-term debt payments
(138,000)
(120,636)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(2,013)
-
Purchase of common stock at market prices
(89,494)
(6,497)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
1,021
Net cash used in financing activities
(25,007)
(66,612)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,242)
(201)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,759
(19,205)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
12,849
32,054
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
17,608
$
12,849
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
86,116
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
86,116
Residential
171,926
-
-
-
171,926
Agtech
38,543
-
-
(943)
37,600
Infrastructure
17,276
-
-
-
17,276
Consolidated sales
313,861
-
-
(943)
312,918
Income from operations
Renewables
11,182
1,897
51
-
13,130
Residential
21,557
527
951
-
23,035
Agtech
(2,436)
1,517
-
2,654
1,735
Infrastructure
2,363
-
-
-
2,363
Segment Income
32,666
3,941
1,002
2,654
40,263
Unallocated corporate expense
(11,294)
2,306
72
-
(8,916)
Consolidated income from operations
21,372
6,247
1,074
2,654
31,347
Interest expense
1,858
(140)
-
-
1,718
Other expense (income)
13,768
-
-
(13,990)
(222)
Income before income taxes
5,746
6,387
1,074
16,644
29,851
Provision for income taxes
2,398
1,308
265
3,438
7,409
Income from continuing operations
$
3,348
$
5,079
$
809
$
13,206
$
22,442
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
0.11
$
0.16
$
0.03
$
0.42
$
0.72
Operating margin
Renewables
13.0 %
2.2 %
0.1 %
- %
15.2 %
Residential
12.5 %
0.3 %
0.6 %
- %
13.4 %
Agtech
(6.3) %
3.9 %
- %
6.9 %
4.6 %
Infrastructure
13.7 %
- %
- %
- %
13.7 %
Segments Margin
10.4 %
1.3 %
0.3 %
0.8 %
12.9 %
Consolidated
6.8 %
2.0 %
0.3 %
0.8 %
10.0 %
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
108,671
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
108,671
Residential
159,534
-
-
-
159,534
Agtech
49,751
-
-
(4,266)
45,485
Infrastructure
16,493
-
-
-
16,493
Consolidated sales
334,449
-
-
(4,266)
330,183
Income from operations
Renewables
(1,037)
74
2,396
-
1,433
Residential
26,250
216
-
-
26,466
Agtech
(5,064)
8,203
-
850
3,989
Infrastructure
1,048
26
-
-
1,074
Segments Income
21,197
8,519
2,396
850
32,962
Unallocated corporate expense
(6,411)
49
3
-
(6,359)
Consolidated income from operations
14,786
8,568
2,399
850
26,603
Interest expense
459
-
-
-
459
Other expense
66
-
-
-
66
Income before income taxes
14,261
8,568
2,399
850
26,078
Provision for income taxes
4,468
2,153
594
226
7,441
Income from continuing operations
$
9,793
$
6,415
$
1,805
$
624
$
18,637
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
0.30
$
0.20
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
0.56
Operating margin
Renewables
(1.0) %
0.1 %
2.1 %
- %
1.3 %
Residential
16.5 %
0.1 %
- %
- %
16.6 %
Agtech
(10.2) %
16.5 %
- %
1.7 %
8.8 %
Infrastructure
6.4 %
0.2 %
- %
- %
6.5 %
Segments Margin
6.3 %
2.6 %
0.8 %
0.3 %
10.0 %
Consolidated
4.4 %
2.6 %
0.8 %
0.3 %
8.1 %
*Recast to exclude processing equipment business which was reclassified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
As
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
377,567
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
377,567
Residential
767,248
-
-
-
767,248
Agtech
168,868
-
-
(7,840)
161,028
Infrastructure
76,283
-
-
-
76,283
Consolidated sales
1,389,966
-
-
(7,840)
1,382,126
Income from operations
Renewables
25,243
4,240
782
-
30,265
Residential
126,458
2,121
1,427
-
130,006
Agtech
2,914
1,837
-
6,769
11,520
Infrastructure
9,003
(63)
-
-
8,940
Segment Income
163,618
8,135
2,209
6,769
180,731
Unallocated corporate expense
(33,516)
2,837
601
-
(30,078)
Consolidated income from operations
130,102
10,972
2,810
6,769
150,653
Interest expense
4,047
(140)
-
-
3,907
Other expense
14,565
-
-
(13,890)
675
Income before income taxes
111,490
11,112
2,810
20,659
146,071
Provision for income taxes
29,084
2,485
702
4,441
36,712
Income from continuing operations
$
82,406
$
8,627
$
2,108
$
16,218
$
109,359
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
2.56
$
0.26
$
0.07
$
0.51
$
3.40
Operating margin
Renewables
6.7 %
1.1 %
0.2 %
- %
8.0 %
Residential
16.5 %
0.2 %
0.2 %
- %
16.9 %
Agtech
1.7 %
1.1 %
- %
4.0 %
7.2 %
Infrastructure
11.8 %
(0.1) %
- %
- %
11.7 %
Segments Margin
11.8 %
0.6 %
0.2 %
0.5 %
13.1 %
Consolidated
9.4 %
0.8 %
0.2 %
0.5 %
10.9 %
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
As Reported In
Restructuring
Acquisition
Portfolio
Adjusted
Net Sales
Renewables
$
432,096
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
432,096
Residential
635,505
-
-
-
635,505
Agtech
199,161
-
-
(20,328)
178,833
Infrastructure
73,021
-
-
-
73,021
Consolidated sales
1,339,783
-
-
(20,328)
1,319,455
Income from operations
Renewables
20,158
5,962
8,610
-
34,730
Residential
105,821
393
-
-
106,214
Agtech
(931)
9,987
-
3,539
12,595
Infrastructure
8,911
26
-
-
8,937
Segments Income
133,959
16,368
8,610
3,539
162,476
Unallocated corporate expense
(36,971)
145
2,282
-
(34,544)
Consolidated income from operations
96,988
16,513
10,892
3,539
127,932
Interest expense
1,639
-
-
-
1,639
Other (income) expense
(4,213)
-
4,747
-
534
Income before income taxes
99,562
16,513
6,145
3,539
125,759
Provision for income taxes
25,046
4,150
1,059
926
31,181
Income from continuing operations
$
74,516
$
12,363
$
5,086
$
2,613
$
94,578
Income from continuing operations per share - diluted
$
2.25
$
0.38
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
2.86
Operating margin
Renewables
4.7 %
1.4 %
2.0 %
- %
8.0 %
Residential
16.7 %
0.1 %
- %
- %
16.7 %
Agtech
(0.5) %
5.0 %
- %
1.8 %
7.0 %
Infrastructure
12.2 %
- %
- %
- %
12.2 %
Segments Margin
10.0 %
1.2 %
0.6 %
0.3 %
12.3 %
Consolidated
7.2 %
1.2 %
0.7 %
0.3 %
9.7 %
*Recast to exclude processing equipment business which was reclassified as held for sale as of March 31, 2022.
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
313,861
$
86,116
$
171,926
$
38,543
$
17,276
Less: Processing Revenues*
(943)
-
-
(943)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
312,918
$
86,116
$
171,926
$
37,600
$
17,276
Net Income
3,348
Provision for Income Taxes
2,398
Interest Expense
1,858
Other Expense
13,768
Operating Profit
21,372
11,182
21,557
(2,436)
2,363
Adjusted Measures**
9,975
1,948
1,478
4,171
-
Adjusted Operating Profit
31,347
13,130
23,035
1,735
2,363
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.0 %
15.2 %
13.4 %
4.6 %
13.7 %
Adjusted Other Income
(193)
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
6,975
2,123
2,609
1,030
786
Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
6,975
2,123
2,609
1,030
786
Stock Compensation Expense
2,445
195
245
108
41
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense
(838)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
1,607
195
245
108
41
Adjusted EBITDA
40,122
15,448
25,889
2,873
3,190
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.8 %
17.9 %
15.1 %
7.6 %
18.5 %
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
64,130
Purchase of PPE, Net
(4,358)
Free Cash Flow
59,772
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
19.1 %
*To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale
**Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
334,449
$
108,671
$
159,534
$
49,751
$
16,493
Less: Processing Revenues*
(4,266)
-
-
(4,266)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
330,183
$
108,671
$
159,534
$
45,485
$
16,493
Net Income
9,793
Provision for Income Taxes
4,468
Interest Expense
459
Other Expense
66
Operating Profit
14,786
(1,037)
26,250
(5,064)
1,048
Adjusted Measures**
11,817
2,470
216
9,053
26
Adjusted Operating Profit
26,603
1,433
26,466
3,989
1,074
Adjusted Operating Margin
8.1 %
1.3 %
16.6 %
8.8 %
6.5 %
Adjusted Other Expense
66
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
8,008
3,749
2,126
1,295
782
Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization
(332)
-
-
(332)
-
Less: Acquisition-Related Amortization
(1,567)
(1,567)
-
-
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
6,109
2,182
2,126
963
782
Stock Compensation Expense
1,883
162
224
86
33
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense
(128)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
1,755
162
224
86
33
Adjusted EBITDA
34,401
3,777
28,816
5,038
1,889
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.4 %
3.5 %
18.1 %
11.1 %
11.5 %
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
39,595
Purchase of PPE, Net
(4,240)
Free Cash Flow
35,355
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
10.7 %
*To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale
**Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
1,389,966
$
377,567
$
767,248
$
168,868
$
76,283
Less: Processing Revenues*
(7,840)
-
-
(7,840)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
1,382,126
$
377,567
$
767,248
$
161,028
$
76,283
Net Income
82,406
Provision for Income Taxes
29,084
Interest Expense
4,047
Other Expense
14,565
Operating Profit
130,102
25,243
126,458
2,914
9,003
Adjusted Measures**
20,551
5,022
3,548
8,606
(63)
Adjusted Operating Profit
150,653
30,265
130,006
11,520
8,940
Adjusted Operating Margin
10.9 %
8.0 %
16.9 %
7.2 %
11.7 %
Adjusted Other Expense
695
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
26,167
8,467
8,983
4,377
3,150
Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization
(332)
-
-
(332)
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
25,835
8,467
8,983
4,045
3,150
Stock Compensation Expense
8,334
939
990
427
170
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense
(683)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
7,651
939
990
427
170
Adjusted EBITDA
183,444
39,671
139,979
15,992
12,260
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
13.3 %
10.5 %
18.2 %
9.9 %
16.1 %
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
102,691
Purchase of PPE, Net
(20,062)
Free Cash Flow
82,629
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
6.0 %
*To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale
**Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Reconciliation of Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Consolidated
Renewables
Residential
Agtech
Infrastructure
Net Sales
$
1,339,783
$
432,096
$
635,505
$
199,161
$
73,021
Less: Processing Revenues*
(20,328)
-
-
(20,328)
-
Adjusted Net Sales
$
1,319,455
$
432,096
$
635,505
$
178,833
$
73,021
Net Income
74,516
Provision for Income Taxes
25,046
Interest Expense
1,639
Other Income
(4,213)
Operating Profit
96,988
20,158
105,821
(931)
8,911
Adjusted Measures**
30,944
14,572
393
13,526
26
Adjusted Operating Profit
127,932
34,730
106,214
12,595
8,937
Adjusted Operating Margin
9.7 %
8.0 %
16.7 %
7.0 %
12.2 %
Adjusted Other Expense
534
-
-
-
-
Depreciation & Amortization
31,966
14,682
8,694
5,279
3,092
Less: Held for Sale Depreciation & Amortization
(1,324)
-
-
(1,324)
-
Less: Acquisition-Related Amortization
(6,273)
(6,273)
-
-
-
Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization
24,369
8,409
8,694
3,955
3,092
Stock Compensation Expense
8,652
772
990
635
104
Less: SLT Related Stock Compensation Expense
(757)
-
-
(36)
-
Adjusted Stock Compensation Expense
7,895
772
990
599
104
Adjusted EBITDA
159,662
43,911
115,898
17,149
12,133
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.1 %
10.2 %
18.2 %
9.6 %
16.6 %
Cash Flow - Operating Activities
25,072
Purchase of PPE, Net
(17,491)
Free Cash Flow
7,581
Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales
0.6 %
*To remove revenues of processing equipment business classified as held for sale
**Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures
