Transatlantic Underwriters: Transatlantic Underwriters Announces Multi-State Rollout of Updated Non-Fleet Transportation Insurance Capabilities

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU), a transportation insurance wholesaler specializing in the placement of commercial auto liability, physical damage and motor truck cargo coverage, is pleased to announce a multi-state expansion of non-fleet and for-hire trucking capabilities. Coverage will be offered through a top-rated carrier with an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior).

This broadened product offering further develops TAU's standing in the wholesale transportation insurance arena. The company's current capacity for non-fleet operations includes 16 states across the nation; the new rollout will bring in 20 new states by the end of Q2, with plans to add over 10 more before the end of the year. Coverage choices will include auto liability, hired auto, non-owned auto, physical damage, motor truck cargo, trailer interchange and general liability, with enhanced options available.

"This exciting expansion is a natural progression of the non-fleet capacity that TAU is already offering in select states," says Colby Waltenburg, President of TAU. "As a company, we are always looking for innovative ways to empower our brokers - giving them the ability to provide creative solutions to meet current demand and reach a new audience. Our company is rooted in serving the diverse needs of transportation enterprises, and I am thrilled to expand that reach to more states than ever before."

This growth in capacity comes at an opportune time, as the transportation industry works to adapt to supply chain changes, labor shifts and new technology. As the requirements for coverage transforms, it is increasingly vital for insurance providers to address the unique liability concerns of this market.

"One of the core operational values of TAU is to provide our team with the tools they need to act independently and serve clients in the best possible way," Waltenburg went on to say. "This new capacity will enable TAU to meet the evolving coverage needs of transportation entities across the country, while fostering the strategic retail and carrier partnerships that we place such a high value on."

About Transatlantic Underwriters

Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) is a wholesale insurance brokerage specializing in meeting the insurance challenges of the automotive and trucking industry. TAU has provided competitive pricing, stellar service, and coverage for unique risks since 1989. Visit tau-usa.com to learn more.

