Amdocs Management Limited: Drei Austria Collaborates with Amdocs to Launch Fully Digital eSIM Experience

Amdocs' SaaS-based eSIM platform enables the Austrian operator to provide customers with an innovative end-to-end digital eSIM experience using its new up³ app

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has enabled Drei Austria to launch an innovative eSIM solution allowing the Austrian operator's customers to enjoy the benefits of digital eSIM technology in a purely app-based experience.

An eSIM is an embedded, digital SIM that lets users activate a cellular plan from a mobile network operator without the need for a physical SIM card. While many operators require customers to use QR codes to activate an eSIM, the Drei Austria solution - powered by Amdocs' award-winning eSIM platform - allows for app-based activation and full lifecycle management through Drei Austria's new app and 100% digital 5G unlimited mobile subscription plan, up³.

Drei Austria customers who use the up³ app can now manage their eSIM on devices produced by Apple, Google, Samsung and more.

Amdocs' SaaS-based eSIM platform offers simple and fast integration into a service provider's network and IT systems, and includes a pre-integrated solution from Thales, a leader in eSIM subscription management. As part of the Amdocs solution, Drei Austria is utilizing Amdocs' eSIM software development kit (SDK), along with Amdocs Entitlement Server.

The collaboration with Drei Austria is the latest example of a major service provider selecting Amdocs to launch eSIM services for its customers. Amdocs has seen an accelerated number eSIM deployments as service providers leverage the technology to simplify customer experiences.

"We're excited to be pioneering the access to the mobile world of Drei Austria with a few clicks. With our innovative up³ app we offer a completely digital SIM journey to our customers based on Amdocs eSIM technology," said Matthias Baldermann, CTO at Drei Austria. "Our relationship with Amdocs, combined with its flexible approach and industry leadership in eSIM, has made them the ideal partner for this initiative."

"Consumers and communications service providers around the world are realizing the power and potential of a software-powered SIM approach," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This collaboration exemplifies the type of frictionless, amazing experiences that can be achieved with eSIM technology, and we are honored to partner with Drei Austria."

Amdocs will be showcasing its eSIM capabilities at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2023, where Drei Austria will be presented with an Amdocs Innovation Award for its eSIM project. A strategic thought leadership session, How Global Telco Leaders Are Launching eSIM, will take place at the Amdocs booth at MWC (Hall 3, Stand 3G10) from 14:00 -14:45 CET on Wednesday, March 1.

