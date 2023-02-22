I-ON Digital Corp CEO, Carlos X. Montoya, is set to attend Mines and Money Miami Investor Conference and the U.S. Payments Forum in Salt Lake City.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB: IONI) is proud to announce that its new management team will attend a series of industry events over the next several weeks with the goal of introducing new enhancements to the industry's first institutional-level Gold-Backed Digital Asset Ecosystem, as well as the Company's upcoming launch of its ION Digital Trust Framework inside the financial services and healthcare industries.

The first event on I-ON's schedule is the strategic Mines and Money Investor Conference, occurring February 23-24 in Miami, Florida. This event is designed to help investors identify investment opportunities and gain insights into current market trends, focusing on metals and mining. I-ON will showcase groundbreaking enhancements being made to the original Gold-Backed Digital Asset Ecosystem Mr. Montoya engineered in early 2017. The Company expects that I-ON's gold digitization process will allow investments in gold-backed digital securities backed by unrefined gold reserves held in the planet's most secure vault - Mother Earth.

"We've been very heavily focused on expanding what had originally been developed by our initial team members at MCM and Tall Ship Partners Fund in 2017 when we launched the world's first institutional-level ecosystem," said I-ON Digital Corp CEO Carlos X. Montoya. "With the introduction of ION's Digital Trust Framework, we will look to add precious metals to our digitization process. We expect to enhance proof of reserve protocols, strengthen independent financial custody, expand tier-one client and investor reporting, and streamline account management using Blockchain and Smart Contract technologies."

Following this event, I-ON will be attending U.S. Payments Forum on February 27-March 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This conference focuses on payment solutions and trends within the financial services industry. During this time, the ION team will highlight their Trust Framework technology, which utilizes blockchain technology and workflow automation to create an immutable audit trail for payment transactions while maintaining customer identity, privacy, and data security standards required by law.

"The ION Trust Framework was engineered to further protect consumer identity, facilitate secure and compliant wealth transfer, and strengthen individual data sovereignty protection as a top priority," said Montoya. "The concept of Distributed Trust is an essential and much-needed solution for financial and data transactions worldwide to ensure compliance with emerging international identity, consent, and transmission standards, and we believe it has great potential not only in the traditional finance sector but also in other industries such as healthcare."

These two upcoming events offer an exciting opportunity for I-ON to demonstrate its technological capabilities further and strengthen relationships with its industry partners worldwide.

About I-ON Digital Corp

I-ON Digital Corp (the "Company") designs, develops, and acquires technologies used to deploy fully compliant, institutional-level ecosystems that fuel precious metals digitization, safe and secure wealth transfer, and data and identity sovereignty for a new generation of financial and data-driven transactions. The Company's channels for value creation include, but are not limited to, service fees associated with asset digitization, secure transactional revenues, and the licensing of the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio for offerings to prominent institutional organizations within the financial, healthcare, and information technology services marketplace. Additional information is available at https://iondigitalcorp.com/.

About Mines and Money

Mines and Money is the leading international event series connecting sophisticated investors worldwide with mining company management teams online and in person. With an unrivaled network of thousands of international investors, our events are the place where professional investors meet exciting explorers on the cusp of the next big discovery, near-production development companies, and cash-generative producers to discuss their next big mining investment.

Senior management teams of mining companies can connect with institutional and private investors worldwide at Mines and Money events. Our online meetings platform will help you to schedule lucrative meetings so you can provide project updates, share presentations, and discuss with pre-qualified investors why they should invest in your Company.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely, and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance, and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "look to," plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "seek," "potential," "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, I-ON's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by I-ON with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue. I-ON does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: I-ON Digital Corp

Media Contact:

Ken Park

IR@iondigitalcorp.com

(866) 440-2278

www.iondigitalcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155684