Biofrontera Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The results will be released after the market close and the company will host a conference call at 4:30PM Eastern Time.

Conference call: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:30PM ET Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Access Code: 990014 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2948/47545

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Investor Relations

ir@bfinc.com

