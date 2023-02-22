Truphone, the pioneering global connectivity provider, today announced it will be showcasing its industry-leading innovations at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, from February 27th to March 2nd, 2023.

Presenting from Booth 7B71, Hall 7, Truphone will reveal how it's driving the "Invisible Revolution" of truly global, seamless cellular connectivity by unveiling products such as eSIM Launch Pad, its world-class Remote SIM Provisioning and Entitlements Server platform that brings even more value to its eSIM offering for mobile carriers and device makers.

They'll also be presenting a cutting-edge demonstration of how their leadership position on the game-changing new SGP.31 eSIM Internet of Things (IoT) Architecture and Requirements Specification embodies their commitment to delivering choice and freedom. By removing operator lock-in and democratising connectivity for the entire IoT connectivity ecosystem, Truphone is paving the way for new opportunities and growth for cellular IoT technologies.

At the booth, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Truphone's senior team and industry experts, as well as Hakan Koç, one of Truphone's two new co-owners, to learn more about the company's new vision and strategy.

"We're thrilled to be exhibiting at MWC 2023 and showcasing our latest technologies to the telecommunications industry," said Harry Odenhoven, CEO of Truphone. "We believe that Truphone is at the forefront of transforming the landscape of global cellular connectivity by providing more choice and freedom than any other provider, and we're excited to demonstrate our commitment to that by sharing our vision for the future."

With a track record of pioneering industry-firsts, Truphone has become one of the world's most respected telecommunications and connectivity companies. By leveraging its global network infrastructure and technology, Truphone is transforming the way businesses and consumers connect and communicate, delivering true mobility and flexibility to its customers.

To learn more about Truphone is driving the Invisible Revolution and helping to shape the way the world connects, visit the company at MWC 2023 at Booth 7B71, Hall 7.

