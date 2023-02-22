Trina Solar says its new TOPCon solar panel combines a double-glass design with n-type technology. Its efficiency ranges from 20.8% to 22.3% and the power output is between 415 W and 445 W.Trina Solar has unveiled a new Vertex S+ solar module series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. "The new modules series is suitable for both residential and C&I applications," company spokesperson Michael Katz told pv magazine. "The novelty of the new product consists of combining double-glass design with n-type technology." The company ...

