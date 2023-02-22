Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Beijer Ref AB

The following information is based on a press release from Beijer Ref AB (BEIJ B, SE0015949748) published on February 21, 2023. Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 new share of Beijer Ref AB per 3 shares held at the subscription price of SEK 110.00. The scheduled Ex-date is February 27, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1120329