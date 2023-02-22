Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
WKN: A3CMPX ISIN: SE0015949748 
22.02.23
12:53 Uhr
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Beijer Ref AB

The following information is based on a press release from Beijer Ref AB (BEIJ
B, SE0015949748) published on February 21, 2023. 

Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 new share of Beijer Ref AB per 3
shares held at the subscription price of SEK 110.00. The scheduled Ex-date is
February 27, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.6.1 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

