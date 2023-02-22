Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore Biotherapeutics to Present Its Gene Therapy Program for Chronic Pain at the 4th Annual National Institutes of Health HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Adolore" or the "Company") a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free pain relieving (analgesic) treatments for pain, today announced that Dr. Roy C. Levitt, the Company's founder, and Executive Chairman, will present at the 4th Annual NIH HEAL Initiative Investigator Meeting taking place February 21-22, 2023. The NIH HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-Term) Initiative is an aggressive, trans-agency effort to speed scientific solutions to stem the national opioid public health crisis from all angles.

As part of his presentation, Dr. Levitt will discuss the Company's gene therapy program for chronic pain associated with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM ET as part of the Innovative Therapeutic Strategies for Pain and Opioid Use Disorder session.

The Company's preclinical development of its gene therapy for chronic knee pain is supported by a UG3 HEAL grant awarded by the NIH. The Company has achieved proof-of-concept efficacy data in animal models, validating the analgesic mechanism-of-action to treat various forms of chronic pain including knee osteoarthritis (OA) and neuropathic pain. Adolore is developing the CMC and regulatory strategies to be reviewed with FDA prior to IND filing.

About the NIH HEAL Initiative®

The NIH HEAL Initiative® will bring together HEAL funded researchers, federal officials, people with lived experience, and other stakeholders to share research findings, explore trends and shared interests, and identify opportunities to advance the goals of the initiative.

The meeting will include panels, scientific symposia, discussion groups, networking, and poster sessions for in-person and virtual attendees. Plenary sessions will be available for the public to view via NIH VideoCast. For more information, visit the event website here.

About Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class lead programs are long-acting locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of a variety of chronic pain indications.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

