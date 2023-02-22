Triller Introduces Metaverz Hoopz, a New Way for Fans to Expand their Experience Following NBA All-Star Weekend

Triller's latest Metaverz initiative in partnership with Epik and Orbofi redefines how people watch, engage and experience basketball together.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Triller launched Hoopz, a new activation with Triller's Metaverz , which aims to transform the sports viewing experience and fan conversations around basketball. Hoopz is an immersive, 3D environment that allows users to interact with the world around them and engage with the sport and each other like never before.

On Sunday, February 19th, in a premiere event from 5-8 P.M. PST following NBA All-Star Weekend, users got to interact in trivia, dialogues and debates around events of the weekend - the Slam Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, the Jordan Rising Stars Game, and the All-Star Game.

Hoopz offers a variety of content and experiences to keep basketball fans entertained and engaged. Users have the ability to create their own 3D avatars, adding a layer of personalization and allowing players to explore and interact with the digital world and each other. The platform offers a variety of experiences designed to bring fans closer to the action, including:

Live games with real-time stats and interactive features

Collectibles and rewards for participating in activities and engaging with content

A wide range of curated basketball content, including expert analysis

Mini-games and challenges to compete against other fans

Virtual meet and greets with NBA influencers and players

Debates, trivia and other interactive features to engage with the game in new and exciting ways

The first Hoopz event was in partnership with Epik and Orbofi . Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world's most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader in producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology.

Orbofi is the AI-generated content layer for web3, games, and the metaverse, and it empowers individuals and brands to create AI-generated virtual goods and metaverse environments, with its own custom trained AI-model and its UGC tools. Orbofi is pioneering the intersection between AI, games, and web3 and is powering the current evolution of virtual goods and virtual world creators.

"Our platform is dedicated to delivering a unique, interactive experience that goes beyond just watching games," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller. "Its features make it the perfect destination for fans to follow their favorite players, engage with the community and stay up-to-date with all things basketball. I'm looking forward to seeing the platform's impact on the sports viewing experience, and I believe it has the potential to be a game changer in the industry."

"Triller is thrilled to take a significant step toward integrating Metaverz into the world of sports, a core part of the Triller ecosystem," said Christopher Taurosa, Head of Metaverz. "We are taking the daily multi-channel conversations, arguments and debates of sports fans and elevating that experience in ways never before possible."

"We are excited to announce this collaboration, which combines our shared passion for providing unique and interactive experiences that will revolutionize how basketball fans engage with the sport. We can't wait to see the incredible innovations that will emerge from this new product, and we are confident that it will set a new standard for immersive, next-generation fan experiences in the metaverse," said Gary Ma, COO of Epik.

ABOUT TRILLER:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship; VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and Experiences.

ABOUT EPIK:

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world's most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader in producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectibles, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal. The EPIK Prime token (EPIK) powers a unique loyalty reward program that grants members exclusive NFT benefits and rewards.

Follow Epik on Twitter for the latest: https://twitter.com/epikprime .

ABOUT ORBOFI:

Orbofi is the AI-generated content layer for web3, games, and the metaverse, and it empowers individuals and brands to create AI-generated virtual goods and metaverse environments, with its own custom trained AI-model and its UGC tools. Orbofi is pioneering the intersection between AI, games, and web3 and is powering the current evolution of virtual goods and virtual world creators.

