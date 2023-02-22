Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPRW ISIN: US6823281091 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
1812 BREWING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1812 BREWING COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 15:02
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Achieves Strong Beer Sales Growth in First Months of 2023

Year-To-Date Sales at 283% of Same Period in 2022

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Markets:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that beer sales have started the new year strong on a relative basis, and current sales to distributors is currently over 280% of sales for the same period in 2022. Growth is being driven by several factors including new distributors such as TapRm.com and AJ Missert in St. Lawrence County as well as the new product releases of Thousand Islands IPA and 1812 Brewing Company's Wolves Den Cream Ale.

1812 Brewing Company Inc., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

1812 Brewing Company Inc., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

1812 Brewing Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale, continues to be sold on TapRm.com's website direct-to-consumers in 45 states plus Washington DC at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

Sales at TapRm.com remain strong, and we are shipping more of our War of 1812 Amber Ale to them this week. Additionally, we are now in discussions with TapRm.com to possibly carry our Thousand Islands IPA in 16-ounce cans in four-packs.

We are also pleased that sales at the Brew Pub restaurant are also trending higher in 2023, with restaurant revenues up 84% in January with February sales already 14% higher than last year with several days remaining in the month. While unusually warm weather likely has helped drive business, we feel that our 18-draft beer selection and aggressive promotional and advertising has also helped drive traffic to the restaurant.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to updating you all on the Company's developments and continued progress.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company"):

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on our Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

https://www.1812ale.com/
https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/
https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/
https://twitter.com/1812Brewing
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1812brewingcompany/

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava
Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812
Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740319/1812-Brewing-Company-Achieves-Strong-Beer-Sales-Growth-in-First-Months-of-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.