New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Activate Renewables, a leading acquirer of real estate and royalty interests in wind, solar and energy storage, is pleased to announce it recently closed on the purchase of a renewable energy real estate portfolio owned by a leading investment manager firm.

The portfolio consists of the real estate related to multiple wind and solar assets across several states. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are extremely excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of these assets," said Maria Klutey, president of Activate Renewables. "This transaction reinforces Activate's commitment to the renewable energy sector."

Activate works with developers to purchase land, leases or purchase options associated with high quality renewable projects. Activate is funded by D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), with permanent capital that is lower in cost than equity and comes without the restrictions of debt.

"We are pleased with how seamless the process was working with Maria and her team," said the managing director of the investment manager firm. "Activate provided us with the support we needed during the entire purchase. By monetizing these assets, we can now focus on our core business."

Activate's industry-leading purchase process supports the goals of developers, while providing customer service to individual landowners involved in large-scale solar and wind projects. To date, Activate and its affiliates have acquired or signed agreements to fund acquisitions totaling more than 8,800 solar acres and 62 wind turbines directly supporting more than 2.8 gigawatts of existing or planned renewable power generation across 20 states.

About Activate Renewables

Activate Renewables is committed to powering new economy investments through the acquisition of real estate and royalty interests associated with high-quality wind, solar and energy storage facilities located across the United States. For more information, please visit www.activate-renewables.com.

