Tepoztlan, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - F.I.V.E, a company dedicated to education and training for using 5-MeO-DMT, is excited to announce the creation of protocols and clinician training for clinical trials and research. The company, a subsidiary of Kaivalya Kollectiv, has drawn on decades of combined experiential and clinical data from its core team and advisors and has become a leader in the field of 5-MeO-DMT.

"We know that 5-MeO-DMT has the potential to eclipse other psychedelics in terms of efficacy, but we also know that it has the highest potential to harm someone if not held in a safe and well-informed container. We aim to lead by example and set a high standard of facilitation for this molecule by bringing together some of the top minds in the space to create protocols that promote real and lasting change," said Joel Brierre, a member of the F.I.V.E team.

5-MeO-DMT has shown promise for therapeutic use, but it also carries a high risk of harm when not administered by experienced facilitators who understand the unique characteristics of the substance. Proper facilitation is critical to ensure patient safety and well-being.

F.I.V.E aims to address this issue by creating clinical programs led by skilled individuals, from former MAPS trainers and clinical researchers to veteran facilitators who operated underground before the psychedelic renaissance. The company draws data from its brother company Tandava Retreats, the world's first center devoted to the safe and effective use of 5-MeO-DMT.

"The comprehensive program we've created is a unique collaborative effort bringing together educators with decades of collective experience," said Dr. Ben Malcom, a F.I.V.E advisor.

F.I.V.E has successfully created protocols for preparation, navigation, and integration with anecdotal data from the Tandava center for Treatment-Resistant Depression and other mental disorders. Effective protocols are needed to ensure lasting change beyond six months.

As psychedelic research continues gaining traction and mainstream acceptance, many companies have taken an interest in developing and marketing new products. However, Dr. Joseph Barsuglia, Ph.D., a F.I.V.E advisor, warns that this growing corporate interest may overlook a crucial aspect of psychedelic therapy.

"With the recent and rapid influx of corporate interest in short-acting psychedelics, the most valuable neglected asset in the field is the art of administration, which is a chief strong suit of this team," said Dr. Joseph Barsuglia, Ph.D., a F.I.V.E advisor.

F.I.V.E also announced its team of advisors and consultants, which includes Dr. Gregory Wells, Dr. Ben Malcom, and Ruth Chun. The Conscious Fund, represented by Henri and Richard, is also on board.

"We are excited to work with other leaders in the space to help them achieve their desired results for clinical trials and research," said Victoria Wueschner, a member of the F.I.V.E team.

About F.I.V.E

F.I.V.E's mission is to be a central hub for resources and education on 5-MeO-DMT, a rapidly growing popular compound. The team believes that education drawn from experience is the first step in promoting awareness of this powerful medicine's ethics, integrity, and safety. With access to the expertise of the top 5-MeO-DMT experts, F.I.V.E is committed to providing companies as well as individuals, with the necessary education to make informed decisions when working with the compound. The team aspires to inspire a responsible and cautious approach to use 5-MeO-DMT within the greater community and to promote safety and integrity in its use.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Brierre

Founder & CEO of Kaivalya Kollectiv, Tandava Retreats, Co-Founder of F.I.V.E

Email: joel@kaivalyakollectiv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155680