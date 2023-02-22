Landatu Solar has introduced a lightweight, plastic system that can be filled with water, sand, or gravel to function as a solar mounting system on flat surfaces. The units can be stacked on top of each other to facilitate transport.Landatu Solar unveiled a new mounting structure for rooftops and flat surfaces this week at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. The floating solar specialist is applying its technology to land-based solar with a two-piece high-density polyethylene ballast system that weighs less than 3 kg. The system features a fillable base and a cover. "The base can be filled ...

