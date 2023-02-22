Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
22.02.23
08:07 Uhr
0,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2500,29215:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2023 | 15:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the election of independent members to the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), as of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council, Šarunas Radavicius was elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He will be joining current members Robertas Vyšniauskas and Mantas Šukevicius.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) are designated independent members of the Supervisory Council.

In addition, Supervisory Council decided, to elect Živile Valeišiene as an independent member of Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council. She will be joining current members Dovile Kavaliauskiene and Robertas Vyšniauskas.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which is independent, and 2 (two) are designated members of the Supervisory Council.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 49 391 772


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.