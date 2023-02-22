A numerical study by researchers at India's Chitkara University shows enhanced performance in the top device of a tandem solar cell based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS). The design had a higher open-circuit voltage, with the top cell acting as a current-limiting cell.Researchers at the Chitkara University in India have designed and simulated a two-terminal, monolithically stacked tandem solar cell based on a bottom cell made of perovskite with an energy bandgap of 1.68 eV. The top cell is based on CIGS, with a bandgap of 1.1 eV. "Our patented design can significantly suppress the contact ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...