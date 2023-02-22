Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
22.02.23
08:03 Uhr
2,980 Euro
-0,040
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 15:42
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Renewal of Bank Loan Facility

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Renewal of Bank Loan Facility

PR Newswire

London, February 22

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

(the "Company")

Renewal of Bank Loan Facility

The Company is pleased to announce that, on 14 February 2023, it entered into a new loan facility agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch for USD $100,000,000 with a termination date of 13 February 2024 (the "New Facility Agreement"). The New Facility Agreement replaces the Company's previous USD $100,000,000 loan facility agreement originally dated 14 February 2020.

Under the New Facility Agreement, the Company shall repay the loan balance, together with all interest accrued and unpaid in full on the termination date. The rate of interest is at a fixed rate of 6.335% per annum.

The New Facility Agreement will be used with the intention that the proceeds of the facility will be invested in a manner consistent with the Company's investment objective.

The above transactions leave the gearing and equity exposure levels of the Company unchanged.

Enquiries:

Rachel Orebote

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary 01737 834547

22 February 2023

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.