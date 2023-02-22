Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Renewal of Bank Loan Facility

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

(the "Company")

Renewal of Bank Loan Facility

The Company is pleased to announce that, on 14 February 2023, it entered into a new loan facility agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch for USD $100,000,000 with a termination date of 13 February 2024 (the "New Facility Agreement"). The New Facility Agreement replaces the Company's previous USD $100,000,000 loan facility agreement originally dated 14 February 2020.

Under the New Facility Agreement, the Company shall repay the loan balance, together with all interest accrued and unpaid in full on the termination date. The rate of interest is at a fixed rate of 6.335% per annum.

The New Facility Agreement will be used with the intention that the proceeds of the facility will be invested in a manner consistent with the Company's investment objective.

The above transactions leave the gearing and equity exposure levels of the Company unchanged.

Enquiries:

Rachel Orebote

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary 01737 834547

22 February 2023

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75