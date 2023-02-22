Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 22
[22.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|131,293,665.78
|7.332
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,964,790.00
|EUR
|0
|71,344,098.93
|7.1596
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,988,151.00
|GBP
|0
|59,364,860.81
|9.9137
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,820,506.00
|GBP
|0
|17,845,678.11
|9.8026
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|93,490,798.25
|122.2885