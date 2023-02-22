Performance, Diversity, and Experience: The Fellow Program With Alumni Ventures

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Venture capital can offer an exciting, prestigious, and potentially-lucrative career, but high demand for a very small number of job openings makes the industry incredibly difficult to break into. Furthermore, according to a recent study , venture capital is one of the least diverse industries, with over 70% of participants being white and over 80% being male. Alumni Ventures is looking to change all of that.

The Venture Fellow Program at Alumni Ventures is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for early- to mid-career professionals looking to launch a career in the venture capital industry. Founded in 2014 by Alumni Ventures Co-Founder Luke Antal , the Venture Fellow Program is:

Large (500+ total Fellows have come through the program)

Highly selective (~15% acceptance rate for our most recent cohort)

Highly diverse (~80% identify as a traditionally underrepresented race/ethnicity or gender)

Highly effective (~40% of program graduates go on to work in venture capital or entrepreneurship full-time within 6 months of completing the program, while others accelerate careers in other ways).

Alumni Ventures is a leader in the venture capital industry, offering accredited individuals access to professional-grade venture portfolios. The firm has raised more than $1.1 billion, has a rapidly growing portfolio of over 1,100 venture-backed companies, and is the most active venture firm in the US and #3 in the world ( PitchBook 2022 Global League Tables ).

The Venture Fellow Program is designed for U.S.-based candidates with a bachelor's degree or equivalent. No prior venture capital experience is required, and the program is open to individuals of all genders, ethnicities, and socio-economic backgrounds.

A key tenet of the Venture Fellow Program is its focus on diversity and inclusion in the venture capital industry. Over 80% of fellows come from a traditionally underrepresented race/ethnicity or gender, compared to the industry average of around 30%. From its inception in 2014, an integral mission of the Venture Fellow Program has been to change the way that the venture industry looks by providing opportunities to a diverse set of individuals who may not otherwise have received an opportunity to get into venture capital. This effort is consistent with the broader Alumni Ventures mission around knocking down barriers to entry and broadly democratizing venture capital investing.

Under the leadership of Program Director Lindsey Nicholson , fellows participate in a 12-month, part-time, and remote program, gaining real world experience in venture capital. This year, Alumni Ventures restructured the program to place an even deeper emphasis on hands-on learning, focusing on direct involvement in sourcing, diligence support, deal review, and other activities while learning from Alumni Ventures ' team of ~50 full-time experienced venture capitalists. Fellows also take part in a structured, in-depth, state-of-the-art "Venture Capital 101" curriculum, building their knowledge and expertise in the field.

The Alumni Ventures Fellow Program has been a critical launch pad for many rising VC professionals, with participants sharing the following:

"The Fellow Program has given me the opportunity to gain experience in the VC space and has been a definite catapult for my latest transition to running a venture firm investing in founders in emerging tech hubs. The program gives unprecedented access to the most supportive managing partners, who are truly invested in seeing me be successful, both within Alumni Ventures and beyond." - Kimmy P., Former Fellow with Green D Ventures.

"The AV Fellow Program is a great way to build foundational knowledge of venture capital. It's deliberately more structured than other programs-offering a unique balance between classroom-like learning and hands on deal experiences." Phuong M., Former Fellow with Chestnut Street Ventures

"The Venture Fellow Program gives me an opportunity to learn different venture capital models and practical frameworks on deal/start-up evaluations. I got to evaluate and expand my knowledge in other industries, and in the midst of the program, I decided to start my own company. AV helped me think through how to fundraise for my start-up and even evaluate strategic investors to bring on board." - Ben L., Former Fellow working with Blue Ivy Ventures

The program uses one central application to assess and admit fellows, taking into consideration various factors such as alumni affiliation, area of interest/expertise, and dedication to goals of accelerating their career and breaking into venture capital.

Unlike other venture fellowships, the Alumni Ventures Fellow Program is 100% free to the Fellows, and can be done as a "professional extracurricular" alongside their daily professional lives. This program received rave reviews from the 2022 cohort of Fellows, rating it at a 79 NPS.

The Venture Fellow Program at Alumni Ventures is a robust and valuable opportunity for individuals looking to launch a career in venture capital. With its focus on diversity and inclusion, hands-on experience, and structured curriculum, the program provides a powerful on-ramp into the industry. Alumni Ventures will officially open their application process for the 2024 cohort in the fall of 2023, but interested applicants can submit their interest in the program year-round here .

About Alumni Ventures

Alumni Ventures offers accredited individuals access to network-powered venture capital - a key asset class missing from the portfolios of many sophisticated investors.

