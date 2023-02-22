Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Tow Tractor Market to Worth $2.88 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the tow tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2022-2028. In 2022, APAC held the largest global tow tractor market share, accounting for 45.11%. Factors such as rising urbanization, increasing trade investments, and rapidly growing industries drive the demand for tow tractors in the region.
Heavy-duty equipment, such as ride-on tow tractors, is used extensively in various areas, particularly in specialist aircraft material handling facilities. Maintaining air cargo shipping increases the logistics services, increasing the demand for tow tractors. Furthermore, the Federal Aviation Administration in the U.S. is focused on initiatives, such as Noise Compatibility Program and Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program to support airport sustainability by providing Airport Improvement Program funds to develop comprehensive sustainability planning documents. Hence, such initiatives by the U.S. government have promoted the sustainability of airports, thereby providing an opportunity for electric tow tractor manufacturers to gain profit margins by offering their products in the country for aircraft material handling.
Global Tow Tractor Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.88 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.96 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
6.59 %
Market Size- Volume (2028)
226.96 Thousand Units
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product Type, Sub-Product Type, Load Capacity, Fuel Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE
Page Number
315
Key Leading Vendors
Jungheinrich AG, Alke, Toyota Material Handling, Bradshaw, Eagle Tugs, Helge Nyberg AB, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., Godrej Material Handling, Linde Material Handling, Motrec International Inc., John Bean Technologies, STILL, Kalmar Motors, VOLK, and Spijkstaal International B.V.
Market Dynamics
Customization Request
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3724
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Manufacturers are focusing on innovating their products to meet customer needs for automatic material handling, enabling the automation of logistics processes in indoor and outdoor environments. TractEasy is a driverless, electric tow tractor enabling autonomous material handling in indoor and outdoor logistics processes and airports. TractEasy marks a new generation of AGVs optimizing logistics operations through cost reduction, productivity increase, and higher levels of safety. Its technology allows the autonomous tow tractor to cope with various environmental and traffic conditions across indoor/outdoor surroundings, enlarging potential use cases over the level of current AGV solutions. Hence, the demand for autonomous tow tractors is expected to boom in the upcoming years.
The tow tractor market in the APAC region witnessed robust growth owing to the growing economies and the setting up of new manufacturing units by global OEMs. In 2022, the APAC region dominated the global tow tractor market, valued at USD 886.41 million. APAC has emerged as the world's manufacturing hub with the highest adoption rate of industrial robots (which helps in aiding the warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors). As per the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the robot density in China is the most dynamic globally. Such factors are anticipated to support regional industry growth. Moreover, the increasing e-commerce industry in the APAC region is driving the growth of the tow tractor market.
Key Vendors
- Jungheinrich AG
- Alke
- Toyota Material Handling
- Bradshaw
- Eagle Tugs
- Helge Nyberg AB
- Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.,
- Godrej Material Handling
- Linde Material Handling
- Motrec International Inc.
- John Bean Technologies
- STILL
- Kalmar Motors
- VOLK
- Spijkstaal International B.V.
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Manual
- Self-Driven
Sub-product Type
- Rider-seated
- Stand-in
- Pedestrian
Load Capacity
- Light Duty
- Medium Duty
- Heavy Duty
Fuel Type
- Electric
- Diesel
- Gas
- Propane
Application
- Intralogistics & Warehousing
- Industrial
- Aerospace
- Food & Beverages
- Others
Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:
Automated Guided Cart Market - The global automated guided cart market size was valued at USD 272.25 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 485.59 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.
Europe Tractor Market - The Europe tractor market witnessed shipments of 158,231 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 200,449 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.
U.S. Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - The U.S. lawn and garden tractor market were valued at USD 808.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.031 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2021-2027.
Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - The global lawn and garden tractor market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021-2027.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOAD CAPACITY
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SALES CHANNEL
4.4.7 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
6.2 OVERVIEW
6.3 MARKET DYNAMICS: DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
6.3.1 MARKET DRIVERS
6.3.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS
6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
6.5 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
6.5.1 PRODUCT TYPE
6.5.2 APPLICATION TYPE
6.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 INDUSTRY 4.0
8.3 ADVANTAGES OF TOW TRACTORS
8.3.1 SAFE WAY OF TRANSPORTATION
8.3.2 LESS MOVEMENT, LESS COST
8.3.3 EFFECTIVE MATERIAL HANDLING
8.4 VALUE CHAIN
8.4.1 RAW MATERIALS
8.4.2 MANUFACTURERS/VENDORS
8.4.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.4.4 RETAILERS
8.4.5 END-USERS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASING LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDERS
9.2 EXPANSION OF AVIATION INDUSTRY
9.3 EVOLUTION IN BATTERIES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISING SUATAINIBILY AWARENESS
10.2 FLUCTUATION IN FUEL PRICES (PETROL)
10.3 GROWING AUTOMATION IN INDUSTRIES
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 VIOLATION IN MATERIAL PRICES
11.2 RISING EMISSIONS BY DIESEL CONSUMPTION
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.2.2 SUPPLIER
12.2.3 BUYERS
12.2.4 SUBSTITUTES
12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4 MANUAL
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 SELF-DRIVEN
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4 RIDER-SEATED
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 STAND-IN
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 PEDESTRIAN
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 LOAD CAPACITY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
15.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
15.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4 LIGHT DUTY
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 HEAVY DUTY
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 MEDIUM DUTY
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 POWER SOURCE
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4 ELECTRIC
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.5 DIESEL
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.6 GAS
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.7 PROPANE
16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 APPLICATION
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
17.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
17.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4 INTRALOGISTICS & WAREHOUSING
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.5 INDUSTRIAL
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.6 AEROSPACE
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.7 FOOD & BEVERAGE
17.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.8 OTHERS
17.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
18 SALES CHANNEL
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
18.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
18.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4 DIRECT SALES
18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
18.5 INDIRECT SALES
18.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
19 GEOGRAPHY
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VALUE)
19.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (VOLUME)
19.3 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
20 APAC
20.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.1.1 PRODUCT TYPE
20.1.2 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
20.1.3 LOAD CAPACITY
20.1.4 POWER SOURCE
20.1.5 APPLICATION
20.1.6 SALES CHANNEL
20.2 KEY COUNTRIES
20.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VALUE)
20.2.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VOLUME)
20.2.3 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.4 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.5 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.6 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.7 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 EUROPE
21.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.1.1 PRODUCT TYPE
21.1.2 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
21.1.3 LOAD CAPACITY
21.1.4 POWER SOURCE
21.1.5 APPLICATION
21.1.6 SALES CHANNEL
21.2 KEY COUNTRIES
21.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VALUE)
21.2.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VOLUME)
21.2.3 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.5 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.6 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.2.7 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 NORTH AMERICA
22.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.1.1 PRODUCT TYPE
22.1.2 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
22.1.3 LOAD CAPACITY
22.1.4 POWER SOURCE
22.1.5 APPLICATION
22.1.6 SALES CHANNEL
22.2 KEY COUNTRIES
22.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VALUE)
22.2.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VOLUME)
22.2.3 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.2.4 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 LATIN AMERICA
23.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.1.1 PRODUCT TYPE
23.1.2 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
23.1.3 LOAD CAPACITY
23.1.4 POWER SOURCE
23.1.5 APPLICATION
23.1.6 SALES CHANNEL
23.2 KEY COUNTRIES
23.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VALUE)
23.2.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VOLUME)
23.2.3 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.2.4 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.2.5 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24 MIDDLE EAST & AFICA
24.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.1.1 PRODUCT TYPE
24.1.2 SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
24.1.3 LOAD CAPACITY
24.1.4 POWER SOURCE
24.1.5 APPLICATION
24.1.6 SALES CHANNEL
24.2 KEY COUNTRIES
24.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VALUE)
24.2.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH RATE (VOLUME)
24.2.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2.4 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2.5 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
25.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
26 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
26.1 JUNGHEINRICH AG
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
26.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
26.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
26.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
26.2 ALKE
26.3 TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING
27 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
27.1 BRADSHAW
27.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
27.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
27.2 EAGLE TUGS
27.3 HELGE NYBERG
27.4 HYSTER-YALE GROUPS
27.5 GODERJ MATERIAL HANDLING
27.6 LINDE MATERIAL HANDLING
27.7 MOTREC INTERNATIONAL INC
27.8 JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES
27.9 STILL
27.10 KALMAR MOTORS
27.11 VOLK
27.12 SPIJKSTAAL INTERNATIONAL B.V
28 REPORT SUMMARY
28.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
28.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
29 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
29.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
29.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
29.3 MARKET BY SUB-PRODUCT TYPE
29.4 MARKET BY LOAD CAPACITY
29.5 MARKET BY POWER SOURCE
29.6 MARKET BY APPLICATION
29.7 MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL
30 APPENDIX
30.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:?
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?
Click Here to Contact Us?
Call: +1-312-235-2040?
+1 302 469 0707?
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007531/TOW_TRACTOR_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-tow-tractor-market-to-worth-2-88-billion-by-2028--exclusive-market-research-report-by-arizton-301753055.html