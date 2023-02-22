Anzeige
Meet the Recipients of the 2023 Innovator Stipend Program Sponsored by Qualcomm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by Venturewell

We're proud to announce the 10 early-stage innovators recognized by the 2023 Innovator Stipend Program sponsored by Qualcomm! After the success of our first year piloting this program, we're grateful to continue our partnership with Qualcomm-a longtime supporter of our E-Team Program-to advance equity in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740340/Meet-the-Recipients-of-the-2023-Innovator-Stipend-Program-Sponsored-by-Qualcomm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
