Georgia-Pacific Stewardship: Progress With Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Long-term success starts with the decisions we make each day. That's why we work to maximize recycling, reduce energy use and set the standard in sustainable forestry. It's all made possible by thousands of individual team members who speak up, share ideas, promote safety and create mutual benefit to help people improve their lives. We also partner with thousands of philanthropic organizations to remove barriers to opportunity, strengthen communities and empower others to achieve their full potential.

Learn more about Georgia-Pacific's responsible sourcing practices and the company's commitment to conservation: https://www.gp.com/sustainability

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740338/Georgia-Pacific-Stewardship-Progress-With-Purpose

