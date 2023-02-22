Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2023 | 15:42
Cemat A/S: No. 2/2023 - Publication of annual report

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 22 February 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2023

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2022 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company's annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S' official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S' website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
