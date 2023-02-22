HUMBL, Inc.: HUMBL Cancels Reverse Stock Split

San Diego, California, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) announced today that the Company has decided to cancel its application for a 1:10 reverse split of its common stock with FINRA. The Company withdrew the FINRA application in light of reassessing its strategic plans for a future uplist to a major stock exchange and may reapply later this year should it be necessary to do so.



"We are starting off 2023 with a detailed review of our business and making strong moves accordingly. On February 10th, HUMBL launched the first mobile wallet with digital assets, a search engine and verified social media profiles in one application. Further, HUMBL is in the process of aggressively settling legacy debt and recapitalizing the Company with the goal of less dilutive financing," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "We also revisited the purpose of the reverse split and believe it is neither aligned with our current objectives, nor particularly beneficial for our retail shareholders at this juncture."

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Social and HUMBL Marketplace. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS).

Safe Harbor Statement

