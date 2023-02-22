Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following treasury bill for trading and official listing with effect from 27 Februar 2023: Udsteder / issuer Den Danske Stat Første dato for handel / First day of trading 27-02-2023 ISIN DK0009819070 Instrument name/ticker SKBV 23/III Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-09-2023 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66