Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
22.02.23
12:43 Uhr
20,700 Euro
-0,300
-1,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,65020,89017:14
20,67020,87017:14
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2023 | 16:46
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Den Danske Stat - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following treasury bill for trading and
official listing with effect from 27 Februar 2023: 



Udsteder / issuer               Den Danske Stat
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 27-02-2023   
ISIN                      DK0009819070  
Instrument name/ticker             SKBV 23/III  
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK      
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  0       
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           01-09-2023   
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      1       



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.