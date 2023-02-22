Xufang International Digital Culture Media: "My China Story of Chinese Culture" International Short Video Competition award ceremony held in Jining, Shandong

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, the award ceremony of "My China Story of Chinese Culture" International Short Video Competition and related activities were held in Jining, Shandong Province, the hometown of Confucius and Mencius.

The event was organized by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province, and jointly hosted by the Jining Municipal People's Government and Xufang International Digital Culture Media. It included sections such as the exhibition of award-winning works, the award ceremony, and the theme tour. About 150 people participated, including representatives of partner institutions, award-winning teams, local governments, and cooperation platforms, as well as expert judges.

"My China Story" International Short Video Competition was initiated by CICG and has been successfully held four years since it was launched in 2019. The annual competition aims to encourage domestic and international content creators, foreign live streamers, self-media teams and individuals to create multilingual Chinese themed short videos from their unique foreign perspectives, telling their best experiences of visiting the country. Videos that tell creators' stories with China or present cultural exchanges between China and other countries from a third-party perspective are also welcome. After four years, "My China Story" has become a well-known external communication activity integrating multilingual short video creation, topic-of-the-year competition, special topic competition, new media international communication seminar, and theme exhibition. It aims to build the most authoritative brand of "China in the lens of foreigners" activity, create the most open exchange platform for global creators, and facilitate the widest cooperation among creators and platforms.

"My China Story of Chinese Culture" International Short Video Competition features four topics: "Stories of Nishan and Shandong", "Cultural Communication in a Diversified World", "Discovering the Beauty of Culture" and "A Taste of China". A total of 8,194 short video works from more than 40 countries on five continents were submitted to the competition. We organizers look forward to more Chinese and foreign creators taking this event as an opportunity to work together with Chinese and foreign cultural exchange teams to create more vivid and high-quality short video works.

