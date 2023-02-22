Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 ISIN: GB0008910555 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.02.2023 | 17:42
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, February 22

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2022
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2022 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf


22 February 2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.