The shares of Linde plc, ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82, (Linde-old) will be traded on both trading venues, Xetra (MIC: XETR) and Boerse Frankfurt (MIC: XFRA), on 27th and 28th of February 2023.
On 1st of March 2023, trading in shares of Linde-old will be suspended on both trading venues, Xetra and Boerse Frankfurt, before start of trading.
It is planned to start trading in shares of the new Linde plc (Linde-new) on 2nd of March 2023 in the open market, again on both trading venues, Xetra and Boerse Frankfurt.
