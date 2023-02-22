Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023

WKN: 853888 ISIN: FR0000120321 Ticker-Symbol: LOR 
Tradegate
22.02.23
17:56 Uhr
386,40 Euro
+1,25
+0,32 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2023 | 18:10
122 Leser
L'Oréal: News release: Financial calendar update

NEWS RELEASE
Clichy, 22 February 2023

Financial calendar update

Wednesday 26 April 2023: Ex-dividend date

Friday 28 April 2023: Dividend payment date

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 36 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

Switchboard
+33 (0) 1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Pascale Guerin
+33

Investor relations

Françoise Lauvin
+33

Journalists

Noëlle Camilleri
+33

Christine Burke
+33

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.

This press release has been secured and authenticated with blockchain technology.
You can verify its authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com

Attachment

  • LOreal_Financial_Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c9e18ed-11ed-4bfc-8dd4-95c5e6ef22c1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
