Mittwoch, 22.02.2023
WKN: A1H5Y5 ISIN: CA7005632087 Ticker-Symbol: PL2 
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Released on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for 2022 on Thursday, March 2, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, March 3, 2023 to discuss its Q4 2022 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, March 3, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 934271

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and eighteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740372/Park-Lawn-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-March-2-2023-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-March-3-2023-at-930-am-EST

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
