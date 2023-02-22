Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Tradegate
22.02.23
18:43 Uhr
5,061 Euro
-0,015
-0,30 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0345,07319:33
5,0445,07319:33
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 18:50
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HanesBrands: Super Soul Party and Hanes for Good Create a Super Bowl Experience for Homeless

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / HanesBrands

HanesBrands, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture

Chris Fox, HBI chief sustainability officer, and HBI associates volunteer at a Super Soul Party with Samaritan Ministries in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Originally published on HBI Sustains.com

In 2017, Super Soul Party creator, Meir Kay, saw a homeless man in New York City who didn't want a handout. The man held a cardboard sign simply asking to be seen. Meir offered him a meal and conversation. That encounter sparked the creation of Meir's non-profit, Super Soul Party, that gives the homeless population a safe place to connect with their community.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hanes partnered with Super Soul and sponsored 'dignity bags' filled with socks, sweatshirts and other necessities for 500 homeless people who attended parties across the country.

"These parties offer people who are homeless a meal, a haircut, and a chance to socialize during a football game," says Meir. "Simply put, it offers humanity."

Comforting people in times of crisis and uncertainty is a key piece of our People pillar, explains Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer. "This is a great opportunity to connect with the people we serve in our communities not only with product, but with real conversation," he says.

Our associates who volunteered their time are creating a more comfortable world for every body.

To learn more about HanesBrands commitment to being a positive force within our communities, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740375/Super-Soul-Party-and-Hanes-for-GoodTM-Create-a-Super-Bowl-Experience-for-Homeless

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.