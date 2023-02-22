Ukraine Friends Announces Departure of its President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 22, 2023 / Ukraine Friends (www.UkraineFriends.org) today announced that Mr. Brock Bierman has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New York-based non-profit assisting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Going forward, Mr. Bierman will continue to focus on programs to help Ukraine in areas for which he is passionate. He will stay on with Ukraine Friends to help facilitate the delivery of a remaining convoy of ambulances through the VAC to Ukraine Territorial Defense Force (TDF) next month.

"I am very appreciative to have had the opportunity to work with Ukraine Friends, and now is the perfect time to expand our focus in order to make sure Ukraine receives all the critical support it needs to not only get through this war, but come out stronger after victory." Mr. Bierman said in a statement.

Since Russia's invasion nearly one year ago, the New York-based non-profit organization has been a tireless supporter of the people of Ukraine, helping provide everything from temporary housing to Independent First Aid Kits (known as IFAKs), to refurbished ambulances, as well as a wide range of other types of medical equipment and supplies.

The entire Board of Directors of Ukraine Friends would like to thank Mr. Bierman for his service to Ukraine, and wishes him the best in his future work.

About Ukraine Friends

Ukraine Friends, a mission of 501c3 Worldwide Friends, is a U.S.-based organization founded by entrepreneurs, veterans and healthcare and development professionals as an emergency response to Russia's unjustified aggression against Ukraine. We deliver critical help on the ground by providing aid as needs evolve, focused on getting these supplies directly into the hands of those in need. From evacuation to reconstruction, Ukraine Friends is prepared for the long road ahead.

