Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1 + 1 = 2! Klarer geht es nicht: Hier dürfte der nächste große Gewinner sein…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 19:02
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ukraine Friends Announces Departure of its President and CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 22, 2023 / Ukraine Friends (www.UkraineFriends.org) today announced that Mr. Brock Bierman has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New York-based non-profit assisting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Going forward, Mr. Bierman will continue to focus on programs to help Ukraine in areas for which he is passionate. He will stay on with Ukraine Friends to help facilitate the delivery of a remaining convoy of ambulances through the VAC to Ukraine Territorial Defense Force (TDF) next month.

"I am very appreciative to have had the opportunity to work with Ukraine Friends, and now is the perfect time to expand our focus in order to make sure Ukraine receives all the critical support it needs to not only get through this war, but come out stronger after victory." Mr. Bierman said in a statement.

Since Russia's invasion nearly one year ago, the New York-based non-profit organization has been a tireless supporter of the people of Ukraine, helping provide everything from temporary housing to Independent First Aid Kits (known as IFAKs), to refurbished ambulances, as well as a wide range of other types of medical equipment and supplies.

The entire Board of Directors of Ukraine Friends would like to thank Mr. Bierman for his service to Ukraine, and wishes him the best in his future work.

About Ukraine Friends

Ukraine Friends, a mission of 501c3 Worldwide Friends, is a U.S.-based organization founded by entrepreneurs, veterans and healthcare and development professionals as an emergency response to Russia's unjustified aggression against Ukraine. We deliver critical help on the ground by providing aid as needs evolve, focused on getting these supplies directly into the hands of those in need. From evacuation to reconstruction, Ukraine Friends is prepared for the long road ahead.

Contact: Brian Hyland, Cricket Public Relations, CPR@Cricketpr.com, 201-410-4563

SOURCE: Ukraine Friends

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740379/Ukraine-Friends-Announces-Departure-of-its-President-and-CEO

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.