Ali Weiss Jewelry has made its mark on the fine jewelry scene with jewelry that is stylish and wearable. The founder of Ali Weiss Jewelry, Ali Weiss, has had a soft spot for jewelry from a young age. A speech therapist by training, Ali embarked on her journey as an entrepreneur selling jewelry for her mentor, Helen Ficarola, before going on to design and sell her own custom pieces. Thanks to her flair for sourcing and designing jewelry that is simple, elegant and stylish, the pop-up events at which she sold her jewelry became highly successful. Today, Ali Weiss Jewelry participates in pop-up events across the United States, is known for its luxury piercing experiences, has one retail store in Westchester County and has ambitious plans to set up another store in the coming quarter.







Commenting on the success of her collection, Ali Weiss said, "I firmly believe that jewelry should not be hidden away, but should be worn, enjoyed and admired. At Ali Weiss Jewelry, we offer a wide range of options so that women can express their own unique personal style through their jewelry. We have jewelry that goes just as well with sweatpants as it does with fine couture. We are one of the few jewelry stores in New York to offer a luxury piercing experience with medical grade sterilization and our own, in-house, highly experienced piercer who is almost always fully booked. We only use real 14k gold jewelry, so quality is never an issue. We specialize in jewelry that you can wear daily but has its own signature style. Our collection has more than 1000 unique styles that I have personally designed and curated. People have different tastes when it comes to jewelry, but there is something for everyone in our collection."

One notable aspect of Ali's collection of designs is that she has an entire range of designs featuring words and phrases like "Love You", "Grateful" and "Be Here Now" as well as some very edgy contemporary designs that appeal to millennials and those belonging to Generation Z. Ali also believes strongly in giving back to the community through profits from certain pieces. For example, 20 percent of the profits from a dog bone piece is given to the North Shore Animal League. The brand is also looking at expanding its charity partnerships in the near future.

Concluded Ali, "For our pop-up events, we collaborate with high-end retailers and fun fitness classes that attract a similar audience but do not offer fine jewelry. We take our jewelry, bring our piercer and offer clients a luxury complimentary piercing experience on-site. Earlier, we used to do this mostly in the Tri-state area but now we are planning to do this across the country." The new store that the brand is planning to open as well as the expansion of pop-up piercing parties will enhance the brand's growth story.

Through her jewelry Ali is not only giving women jewelry that they can use to express their style, but also an outlet to express their very own individuality. In a world where women are often at a disadvantage due to their gender, Ali Weiss Jewelry is all about empowering women to break the mold and create their own unique look and style.

