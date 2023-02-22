

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auction on Wednesday, revealing this month's sale of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.109 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



The Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.530 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



