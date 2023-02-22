Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Portland Leather Goods, the go-to for high quality leather bags at an affordable price, has been named in the Top 100 Digital Growth Companies for 2022 by SimilarWeb. Each year, SimilarWeb releases a Top100 List for the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer fashion brands globally, and to be named on this notable list is a great honor for Portland Leather Goods. The leather company has been growing rapidly due to its ability to provide high-quality leather bags at a reasonable price, and their massive popularity has led them to be named on the SimilarWeb D100 list as one of the Top 100 growing companies making waves in the global industry.





"To be named on the SimilarWeb Top 100 List of Digital Growth Companies for 2022 is an incredible accomplishment for our brand," stated Curtis Matsko, CEO of Portland Leather Goods. "Seven years ago, we started this company in a garage with only an exacto knife and a scrap of leather, but it appears our dedication and hard work have paid off."

About: Portland Leather Goods has quickly become the go-to for high quality leather bags at an affordable price. Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and community have set them apart from the rest, and their products will continue to make people feel good about their purchases. The company's commitment to eco-friendliness has also earned them a cult-like following. Their hides are sourced from the U.S. beef industry, and the tanneries they partner with are award-winning and meet the highest standards for eco-forward practices. In addition to their commitment to quality, Portland Leather Goods also values community. They own and operate their artisan workshop, The Studio, located in the heart of León, Mexico. This close proximity to the two most award-winning tanneries in North America reduces environmental impact and fosters building relationships.

To learn more about Portland Leather Goods, go to www.portlandleathergoods.com.

