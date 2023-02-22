Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2023 | 23:02
Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) reports that the board of directors of Sun Peak granted a total of 2,150,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.26, being the closing share price on February 21, 2023, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis
President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg Davis
(T): +1 (604) 999 1099
(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740408/Sun-Peak-Metals-Grants-Stock-Options

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
