Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2023) - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Alteration to change its name from "Whitehorse Gold Corp." to "Tincorp Metals Inc.", effective February 27, 2023. There is no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of this change of name.

The decision to change the name reflects the Company's focus on its new Bolivian tin projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the SF Tin project and a 51% interest in the Porvenir Project. The company has the right to acquire the remaining 49% of the Porvenir project in August 2023.

"This name change signifies a pivotal shift for our company," said Gordon Neal, Whitehorse Gold CEO. "Our team has a history of success in Bolivia. That success has led us to the acquisition of two highly prospective tin projects. Tin is a critical element in global decarbonization, and Bolivia, in my opinion, is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world."

Effective as of market open on Monday, February 27, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new stock symbol "TIN".

Effective Date: February 27, 2023

Trading Symbol: TIN

New CUSIP: 88749D102

New ISIN: CA88749D1024

In connection with the name change, the Company will adopt a new logo and has launched a new website which can be accessed at www.tincorp.com. The Company's office location and phone number remain the same.

About Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has recently signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

