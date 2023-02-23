Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Publishes 2022 Annual Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the 2022 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/financial-reports/.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 22, 2023 at 19:30 Eastern Time.

CONTACT:Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-publishes-2022-annual-filings-301753821.html

