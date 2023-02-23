

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Insurance company Axa S.A. (AXAHY.PK) on Thursday reported gross revenue of 102 billion euros for the full year, higher than 100 billion euros in the previous year.



The company also expects to buy back shares of up to 1.1 billion euros, following annual general meeting to be held on April 28.



AXA said its net income declined 11% to 6.675 billion euros from 7.294 billion euros due to 'unfavorable market conditions'.



Excluding one-time items, underlying earnings were 7.264 billion euros or 3.08 euros per share, up from 6.762 billion euros or 2.75 euros per share last year.



The company's Board is expected to propose a dividend of 1.70 euros per share, 10% up from last year. The dividend is to be paid on May 10, bearing ex-dividend date as May 8.



Looking forward, Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA commented, 'We are well positioned to deliver on our 'Driving Progress 2023' key targets, and currently expect to exceed our targeted compounded annual growth rate of 3%-7% in underlying earnings per share over the plan period.'



