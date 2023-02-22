IMAX Corporation: Imax Corporation Reports Q4 And Full-year 2022 Results

IMAX expects return to pre-pandemic gross box office level of $1.1 billion in 2023 as year begins with strong reopening of China and record-breaking performance of "Avatar: The Way of Water" of approximately $250 million in global box office



IMAX drives record-breaking Chinese New Year box office of $61.3 million in 2023, led by "The Wandering Earth 2" - now the highest grossing Chinese film of all time in IMAX



IMAX global entertainment technology platform drives full-year 2022 growth of more than 15% across Revenue, Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA (1)



IMAX gross global box office increased 33% year over year to $850 million leading to record share of both global (3.3%) and domestic (4.8%) gross box office in 2022



IMAX completes 92 technology system installations for full year 2022 - including 52 in Q4 exceeding mid-range of full year guidance of 80 to 100



IMAX repurchased 5.4 million shares for full-year 2022 or 9.2% of total shares outstanding

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 demonstrating the value of its unique global entertainment technology platform and content portfolio.

"IMAX fully expects to resume pre-pandemic levels of performance in 2023, as we surge into the year with strong dual tailwinds - the record-breaking performance of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the rapid reopening of China," said Richard L. Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer of IMAX. "Already in the new year, we've delivered our highest grossing first-run release ever with the 'Avatar' sequel, our best Chinese New Year box office ever, and multi-system agreements - demonstrating our prospects for strong box office and global network growth in 2023."

"The first 'Avatar' took IMAX to a new level, and we are seeing early signs that its sequel will help drive growth across our business. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is our highest grossing release ever in nearly 50 international markets, many of which are underrepresented with IMAX systems and among those we've identified for strategic expansion. Coupled with a strong, consistent Hollywood slate and our expanding local language content portfolio in priority markets, we see a clear opportunity to further expand and diversify our global footprint this year."

"The rapid reopening of China has been stunning and a powerful reminder of what we can deliver in the market given the strength of our brand, experience, and content portfolio of Hollywood and local blockbusters. With Hollywood tentpoles like 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' gaining day-and-date Chinese releases, and Chinese-made blockbusters like 'The Wandering Earth 2' and 'Full River Red' drawing big audiences, China is fast reasserting itself as one of the world's biggest moviegoing markets."

Fourth Quarter and December Full-Year Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2022



2021



YoY %

Change

2022



2021



YoY %

Change Total Revenue

$ 98.0



$ 108.6



(10 %)

$ 300.8



$ 254.9



18 %

































Gross Margin

$ 48.8



$ 64.0



(24 %)

$ 156.4



$ 134.4



16 % Gross Margin (%)



50 %



59 %







52 %



53 %





































Net Income (Loss)(2)(3)

$ 2.6



$ 10.1



(74 %)

$ (22.8)



$ (22.3)



N/A Net Income (Loss) per share(2)(3)

$ 0.05



$ 0.17



(71 %)

$ (0.40)



$ (0.38)



N/A Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1)(2)(3)

$ 10.6



$ 18.4



(43 %)

$ 3.2



$ (8.4)



N/A Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share(1)(2)(3)

$ 0.19



$ 0.31



(39 %)

$ 0.06



$ (0.14)



N/A

































Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility(1)(4) $ 27.8



$ 44.0



(37 %)

$ 84.5



$ 68.6



23 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(1)(2)



30.6 %



45.0 %

(32 %)



30.2 %



31.0 %

(3 %) Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic



54.8





58.9



(7 %)



56.7





59.1



(4 %) Diluted



55.7





59.8



(7 %)



57.4





59.1



(3 %)

_______________ (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.



(2) Attributable to common shareholders.



(3) Includes a tax valuation allowance resulting in a negative impact of $2.1 million or $0.04 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $0.5 million or $0.01 per share) and $16.5 million or $0.29 per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2021 - $14.7 million or $0.25 per share).



(4) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit facility attributable to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and December Year-to-Date Segment Results (1)





IMAX Technology Network



IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance













































Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross

Margin %



Revenue



Gross Margin



Gross

Margin %

4Q22

$ 45.9



$ 27.0





59 %

$ 48.0





$ 23.2





48 % 4Q21

51.3





36.8





72 %

53.4







26.2





49 % % change



(11) %



(27) %









(10) %





(11) %













































YTD 4Q22

$ 156.6



$ 95.4





61 %

$ 130.6





$ 63.6





49 % YTD 4Q21

116.8





66.5





57 %



126.8







64.3





51 % % change



34 %



43 %









3 %





(1) %







_______________ (1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional segment information.

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Network revenues decreased 11% to $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Box office from IMAX locations in Q4 of $252 million was down 9.3% from Q4 of 2021 driven by China . Avatar delivered $140 million in box office in the last two weeks of December with 11% market share on less than 1% of screens and comprising more than half of Q4's total IMAX box office.

Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network was $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.8 million in the prior year period driven by lower revenues and higher marketing investments.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues and gross margin decreased 10% to $48.0 million and 11% to $23.2 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 which reflects a one-time release of $6.3 million in deferred maintenance revenue that benefitted Q4 of 2021.

During the fourth quarter the Company installed 52 systems compared to 30 systems in the fourth quarter of 2021, of those, 24 systems were under sales and sales-type lease and hybrid JRSA arrangements compared to 26 systems in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.3 million for full-year 2022, compared to $6.1 million for full-year 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's available liquidity was $415.5 million including its balance of cash and cash equivalents of $97.4 million, $275.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility and $43.1 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China's revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $270.7 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2022 were 54.8 million and 55.7 million, respectively, compared to 58.9 million and 59.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.9 million shares at an average price of $14.01 for a total of $26.6 million . For the full year, the Company repurchased 5.4 million shares at an average price of $15.19 for a total of $82.0 million and 9.2% of the beginning of year share count.

In 2021, the Company issued $230.0 million of 0.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ("Convertible Notes"). In connection with the pricing of the Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with an initial cap price of $37.2750 per share of the Company's common shares.

Additionally, for the full year, IMAX China repurchased 3.0 million shares at an average price of $1.02 for a total cost of $3.0 million .

As of December 31, 2022, a total of $193.4 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates on Friday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a one-week lag.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com . To access the call via telephone, interested parties please pre-register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2197088c38524f54b874f4773ab6fb7a . and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai . As of December 31, 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX systems (1,633 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 71 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced®, and SSIMWAVE® are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements ("JRSA"); (iii) IMAX Systems; (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) Film Distribution; and (vii) Film Post-Production. The Company's activities that do not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment are disclosed within All Other. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following three categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i) IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from JRSA segment;

(ii) IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment; and

(iii) Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the distribution of large-format documentary films, primarily to institutional theaters, and the distribution of exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services.

The Company presents its segment information at a disaggregated level to provide more relevant information to the users of its financial statements.

Transactions between the IMAX DMR segment and the Film Post-Production segment are valued at exchange value. Inter-segment profits are eliminated upon consolidation, as well as for the disclosures below.

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's internal reporting was updated to reclassify the results of IMAX Enhanced®, an initiative to bring The IMAX Experience® into the home, out of the New Business Initiatives segment and into All Other for segment reporting purposes. IMAX Enhanced was the only component of the New Business Initiatives segment. Prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company has updated its internal reporting, including the information provided to the CODM to assess segment performance and allocate resources, and, as a result, will update its reportable segments in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023 . Following these changes, the Company will have two reportable segments: (i) Technology Products and Services, which will principally include the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems, previously included within the JRSA, IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance, Other Theater Business segments, and (ii) Content Solutions, which will principally include content enhancement and distribution services, previously included within the IMAX DMR, Film Distribution and Film Post-Production segments. The Company's activities that do not meet the criteria to be considered a reportable segment will be reported within All Other.

IMAX Network and Backlog





Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year

Ended December 31,

System Signings:

2022



2021



2022



2021

New IMAX Systems























Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



9





7





18





20

Hybrid JRSA



-





-





3





-

Traditional JRSA



-





1





9





9

Total new IMAX Systems



9





8





30





29

Upgrades of IMAX systems



3





3





17





7

Total IMAX System signings



12





11





47





36































Three Months

Ended December 31,



Year

Ended December 31,

System Installations:

2022



2021



2022



2021

New IMAX Systems(1)























Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



14





18





28





35

Hybrid JRSA



1





3





6





9

Traditional JRSA



6





3





22





18

Total new IMAX Systems



21





24





56





62

Upgrades of IMAX systems



31





6





36





13

Total IMAX System installations



52





30





92





75







Year

Ended December 31,



System Backlog:

2022





2021



Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



162







173



Hybrid JRSA



120







132



Traditional JRSA



168

(2)



184

(2) Total System backlog



450

(3)



489

(4)





















Year

Ended December 31,



System Network:

2022





2021



Commercial Multiplex Systems















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



702







690



Hybrid JRSA



151







146



Traditional JRSA



780







763



Total Commercial Multiplex Systems



1,633







1,599



Commercial Destination Systems



12







12



Institutional Systems



71







72



Total System network(5)



1,716







1,683





_______________ (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, includes four IMAX Systems that were relocated from their original locations (2021 - nine). For the year ended December 31, 2022, includes twelve IMAX Systems that were relocated from their original location (2021 ? nine). When a system under a sales or sales-type lease arrangement is relocated, the amount of revenue earned by the Company may vary from transaction-to-transaction and is usually less than the amount earned for a new sale. In certain situations when a system is relocated, the original location is upgraded to an IMAX Laser System.



(2) Includes 38 IMAX Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2021 - 44 ).



(3) Includes 200 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 89 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Systems configurations.



(4) Includes 158 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX Laser Systems configurations.



(5) Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed locations.

IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



















December 31,



Year Ended







(Unaudited)



December 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues























Technology sales

$ 33,888



$ 31,645



$ 69,158



$ 66,153

Image enhancement and maintenance services



44,094





54,234





161,379





131,148

Technology rentals



18,060





20,082





61,786





46,790

Finance income



2,004





2,611





8,482





10,792









98,046





108,572





300,805





254,883

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues























Technology sales



17,346





19,260





37,610





37,039

Image enhancement and maintenance services



25,575





19,480





81,834





58,062

Technology rentals



6,278





5,797





25,006





25,376









49,199





44,537





144,450





120,477

Gross margin



48,847





64,035





156,355





134,406

Selling, general and administrative expenses



37,862





34,929





138,043





117,322

Research and development



1,633





1,248





5,300





6,944

Amortization of intangible assets



1,417





1,291





4,829





4,877

Credit loss expense (reversal), net



398





933





8,547





(3,951)

Asset impairments



-





-





4,470





-

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



-





-





-





(1,770)

Income (loss) from operations



7,537





25,634





(4,834)





10,984

Realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains



(29)





29





70





5,340

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(139)





(116)





(556)





(463)

Interest income



252





538





1,428





2,218

Interest expense



(1,523)





(1,558)





(5,877)





(7,092)

Income (loss) before taxes



6,098





24,527





(9,769)





10,987

Income tax expense



(2,017)





(11,148)





(10,108)





(20,564)

Net income (loss)



4,081





13,379





(19,877)





(9,577)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,468)





(3,279)





(2,923)





(12,752)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 2,613



$ 10,100



$ (22,800)



$ (22,329)





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted:

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.05



$ 0.17



$ (0.40)



$ (0.38)





























Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):



Basic



54,816





58,886





56,674





59,126



Diluted



55,659





59,805





56,674





59,126

Additional Disclosure:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 13,998



$ 15,512



$ 56,661



$ 56,082

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$ 712



$ 764



$ 3,177



$ 2,513



IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars, except share amounts)





As of December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 97,401



$ 189,711

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



136,142





110,050

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses



129,384





141,049

Variable consideration receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



44,024





44,218

Inventories



31,534





26,924

Prepaid expenses



12,343





11,802

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization



5,277





4,241

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



252,896





260,353

Investment in equity securities



1,035





1,087

Other assets



15,665





17,799

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance



9,900





13,906

Goodwill



52,815





39,027

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization



32,738





23,080

Total assets

$ 821,154



$ 883,247

Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 25,237



$ 15,943

Accrued and other liabilities



117,286





111,896

Deferred revenue



70,940





81,281

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



36,111





2,472

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs

226,912





223,641

Deferred income tax liabilities



14,900





17,642

Total liabilities



491,386





452,875

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees











Non-controlling interests



722





758

Shareholders' equity











Capital stock common shares - no par value. Authorized - unlimited number.











54,148,614 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 58,653,642 issued and outstanding)



376,715





409,979

Other equity



185,678





174,620

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





3,932

Accumulated deficit



(293,124)





(234,975)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(9,846)





2,527

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



263,355





356,083

Non-controlling interests



65,691





73,531

Total shareholders' equity



329,046





429,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 821,154



$ 883,247



IMAX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of dollars)







Years Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net loss

$

(19,877)



$

(9,577)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





56,661







56,082

Amortization of deferred financing costs





3,177







2,513

Credit loss expense (reversal), net





8,547







(3,951)

Write-downs, including asset impairments





7,176







1,764

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense





(2,073)







2,996

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





27,573







26,079

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss





1,108







256

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(70)







(5,340)

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable





(29,003)







(52,453)

Inventories





(5,529)







11,451

Film assets





(19,598)







(14,810)

Deferred revenue





(11,572)







(6,591)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities





801







(2,354)

Net cash provided by operating activities





17,321







6,065

Investing Activities















Acquisition of SSIMWAVE Inc., net of cash and cash equivalents acquired





(15,939)







-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(8,424)







(3,590)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(19,803)







(10,094)

Interest in film classified as a financial instrument





(4,731)







-

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(4,394)







(4,092)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities





-







17,769

Net cash used in investing activities





(53,291)







(7)

Financing Activities















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net





-







223,675

Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes





-







(1,161)

Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes





-







(19,067)

Revolving credit facility borrowings





37,871







3,600

Repayment of revolving credit facility borrowings





(3,600)







(307,609)

Credit facility amendment fees paid





(2,279)







(527)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX Corporation





(80,124)







(13,905)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China





(3,043)







(10,060)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested





(3,687)







(3,660)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised





-







883

Principal payment under finance lease obligations





(948)







-

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests





(2,704)







(4,889)

Net cash used in financing activities





(58,514)







(132,720)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash





2,174







(1,006)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during year





(92,310)







(127,668)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year





189,711







317,379

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

97,401



$

189,711



Segment Revenue and Gross Margin (Margin Loss)

















Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue























IMAX Technology Network























IMAX DMR

$ 27,803



$ 31,221



$ 94,867



$ 70,659

JRSA, contingent rent



18,060





20,076





61,768





46,184







45,863





51,297





156,635





116,843

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance























IMAX Systems



30,127





30,543





62,933





65,660

JRSA, fixed fees



2,318





1,630





4,804





5,406

IMAX Maintenance



13,044





20,143





56,608





53,339

Other Theater Business(1)



2,558





1,080





6,255





2,363







48,047





53,396





130,600





126,768

Film Distribution and Post-Production



1,517





1,723





6,935





5,724

Sub-total for reportable segments



95,427





106,416





294,170





249,335

All Other(2)



2,619





2,156





6,635





5,548

Total

$ 98,046



$ 108,572



$ 300,805



$ 254,883



























Gross Margin (Margin Loss)























IMAX Technology Network























IMAX DMR

$ 14,999



$ 22,377



$ 57,964



$ 44,782

JRSA, contingent rent



12,005





14,462





37,394





21,761







27,004





36,839





95,358





66,543

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance























IMAX Systems



16,697





13,336





35,129





34,982

JRSA, fixed fees



510





560





589





1,343

IMAX Maintenance



5,466





12,212





27,109





27,572

Other Theater Business



493





129





807





398







23,166





26,237





63,634





64,295

Film Distribution and Post-Production



(2,658)





(149)





(6,128)





848

Sub-total for reportable segments



47,512





62,927





152,864





131,686

All Other(2)



1,335





1,109





3,491





2,721

Total

$ 48,847



$ 64,036



$ 156,355



$ 134,407



______________ (1) The revenue from this segment principally includes after-market sales of IMAX system parts and 3D glasses.



(2) All Other includes the results from IMAX Enhanced, SSIMWAVE, and other ancillary activities. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company's internal reporting was updated to reclassify the results of IMAX Enhanced out of the New Business Initiatives segment into All Other for segment reporting purposes. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, net, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, (v) acquisition-related expenses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (vi) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) acquisition-related expenses; (iv) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; and (v) legal judgment and arbitration awards.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. Prior to the third quarter of 2022, the Company defined free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). In the third quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of free cash flow to deduct only normal recurring capital expenditures, including the Company's investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (1)



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net income

$

4,081



$

1,468



$

2,613



$

13,379



$

3,279



$

10,100

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





2,016







786







1,230







11,148







1,557







9,591

Interest expense, net of interest income





559







(15)







574







257







(91)







348

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization





13,998







1,109







12,889







15,512







1,345







14,167

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





712







-







712







764







-







764

EBITDA

$

21,366



$

3,348



$

18,018



$

41,060



$

6,090



$

34,970

Stock and other non-cash compensation





8,063







205







7,858







7,521







290







7,231

Realized and unrealized investment losses (gains)





29







-







29







(29)







-







(29)

Acquisition-related expenses





166







-







166







-







-







-

Write-downs, including asset impairments and credit loss expense





1,867







162







1,705







1,819







(23)







1,842

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

31,491



$

3,715



$

27,776



$

50,371



$

6,357



$

44,014

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





98,046







7,273







90,773







108,572







10,738







97,834

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





32.1 %





51.1 %





30.6 %





46.4 %





59.2 %





45.0 %





















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (1)





Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to

Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)















































Reported net loss

$

(19,877)



$

2,923



$

(22,800)



$

(9,577)



$

12,752



$

(22,329)

Add (subtract):















































Income tax expense





10,108







1,256







8,852







20,564







4,049







16,515

Interest expense, net of interest income





1,272







(251)







1,523







2,362







(356)







2,718

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization





56,661







4,820







51,841







56,082







5,255







50,827

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





3,177







-







3,177







2,513







-







2,513

EBITDA

$

51,341



$

8,748



$

42,593



$

71,944



$

21,700



$

50,244

Stock and other non-cash compensation





27,573







760







26,813







26,079







1,114







24,965

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(70)







-







(70)







(5,340)







(1,571)







(3,769)

Acquisition-related expenses





1,122







-







1,122







-







-







-

Write-downs (Recoveries), including asset impairments and credit loss expense





15,723







1,723







14,000







(2,187)







(1,159)







(1,028)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards





-







-







-







(1,770)







-







(1,770)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

95,689



$

11,231



$

84,458



$

88,726



$

20,084



$

68,642

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





300,805







20,883







279,922







254,883







33,556







221,327

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





31.8 %





53.8 %





30.2 %





34.8 %





59.9 %





31.0 %

______________ (1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis.



(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(3)



(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended

December 31, 2022



Three months ended

December 31, 2021



Year ended

December 31, 2022



Year ended

December 31, 2021

Total revenues









$

98,046











$

108,572











$

300,805









$

254,883

Greater China revenues

$

25,728











$

37,167











$

73,330











$

112,801







Non-controlling interest ownership percentage(4)





28.27 %













28.89 %













28.48 %













29.75 %





Deduction for non-controlling interest share of revenues













(7,273)















(10,738)















(20,883)













(33,556)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders









$

90,773











$

97,834











$

279,922









$

221,327





(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Income



Diluted EPS



Net Income



Diluted EPS

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 2,613



$ 0.05



$ 10,100



$ 0.17

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



7,730





0.14





7,140





0.12

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



-





-





1,674





0.03

Realized and unrealized investment losses (gains)



29





-





(29)





-

Acquisition-related expenses



166





-





-





-

Tax impact on items listed above



17





-





(492)





(0.01)

Adjusted net income(1)

$ 10,555



$ 0.19



$ 18,393



$ 0.31



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding









54,816











58,886

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding









55,659











59,805



















Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net (Loss) Income



Diluted EPS



Net Loss



Diluted EPS

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (22,800)



$ (0.40)



$ (22,329)



$ (0.38)

Adjustments(1):























Share-based compensation



26,382





0.46





24,815





0.42

COVID-19 government relief benefits, net



(373)





(0.01)





(3,839)





(0.06)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



-





-





(1,770)





(0.03)

Realized and unrealized investment gains



(70)





-





(3,769)





(0.06)

Acquisition-related expenses



1,122





0.02





-





-

Tax impact on items listed above



(1,054)





(0.02)





(1,909)





(0.03)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer

indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign

subsidiaries



-





-





381





0.01

Adjusted net income (loss)(1)

$ 3,207



$ 0.06



$ (8,420)



$ (0.14)



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic









56,674











59,126

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted









57,371











59,126



_______________ (1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

December 31, 2022



December 31, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

16,840



$

17,321

Net cash used in capital expenditures





(9,584)







(32,621)

Free cash flow

$

7,256



$

(15,300)



SOURCE IMAX Corporation