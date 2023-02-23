EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $499.9 million .
- Net income of $47.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $49.3 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.59
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $163.6 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $2.0 billion .
- Net income of $166.5 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $177.1 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $2.10 .
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $656.0 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"The EchoStar team finished 2022 with a solid performance, continuing to optimize operations and asset yields," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "In the near term, we remain focused on operating the business in an efficient manner and preparing for the launch of our upcoming EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3 satellite as a catalyst for new growth. We have also made tangible strides toward expanding our future capabilities as we begin construction on a global S-band mobile satellite service network."
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue increased year over year. Higher equipment sales of $33.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers was offset by lower service revenues of $31.9 million, primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.5% or $4.0 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by lower sales and marketing expense for our broadband consumer business.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.1 million year over year primarily due to higher revenue.
- Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.3 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to higher corporate expenses, partially offset by higher earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net, of $1.3 million .
- Net income increased $127.7 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $16.0 million, a favorable change in net interest expense of $17.0 million, a favorable change in investments of $42.5 million, and $55.3 million related to the impairment of our Dish Mexico equity investment that occurred in 2021. These items were partially offset by higher net income tax expense of $12.7 million .
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,228,000, declining 57,000 from September 30, 2022 . Our current capacity limitations and increased competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions and capacity allocation to Community Wi-Fi and enterprise opportunities.
- For the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately 42% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our enterprise customers, increasing from 35% in the same period last year. The increase supports our strong focus on our enterprise business and diversification objectives.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022 .
- The JUPITER 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite is expected to be launched during the second quarter of 2023.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
For the twelve months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Hughes
$ 491,075
$ 491,154
$ 1,966,587
$ 1,956,226
EchoStar Satellite Services
6,228
$ 4,871
20,533
$ 17,679
Corporate and Other
2,553
$ 2,619
10,973
$ 11,815
Total revenue
$ 499,856
$ 498,644
$ 1,998,093
$ 1,985,720
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$ 182,467
$ 178,218
$ 726,752
$ 790,469
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,757
$ 2,704
14,416
$ 9,185
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(24,235)
$ (20,675)
(86,502)
$ (82,615)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
561
$ (723)
1,320
$ 1,892
Total Corporate & Other
(23,674)
$ (21,398)
(85,182)
$ (80,723)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 163,550
$ 159,524
$ 655,986
$ 718,931
Net income (loss)
$ 47,580
$ (80,083)
$ 166,548
$ 62,721
Expenditures for property and equipment
$ 76,517
$ 86,427
$ 325,891
$ 438,430
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the twelve months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 47,580
$ (80,083)
$ 166,548
$ 62,721
Interest income, net
(21,223)
(5,887)
(50,900)
(22,801)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
14,045
15,664
57,170
95,512
Income tax provision (benefit), net
15,308
2,579
66,675
65,626
Depreciation and amortization
110,397
122,465
457,621
491,329
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
1,767
3,735
10,503
10,154
EBITDA
167,874
58,473
707,617
702,541
(Gains) losses on investments, net
964
43,450
(47,107)
(69,531)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
711
245
Impairment loss on equity method investment
-
55,266
-
55,266
Litigation Expense
-
-
-
16,800
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
-
(233)
-
(941)
Loss on Debt Repurchase
-
-
-
1,938
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
(5,288)
2,568
(5,235)
12,613
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 163,550
$ 159,524
$ 655,986
$ 718,931
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2022 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 704,541
$ 535,894
Marketable investment securities
973,915
1,010,496
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
236,479
182,063
Other current assets, net
210,446
198,444
Total current assets
2,125,381
1,926,897
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,237,617
2,338,285
Operating lease right-of-use assets
151,518
149,198
Goodwill
532,491
511,086
Regulatory authorizations, net
462,531
469,766
Other intangible assets, net
15,698
13,984
Other investments, net
356,705
297,747
Other non-current assets, net
317,062
338,241
Total non-current assets
4,073,622
4,118,307
Total assets
$ 6,199,003
$ 6,045,204
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 101,239
$ 109,338
Contract liabilities
121,739
141,343
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
199,853
209,442
Total current liabilities
422,831
460,123
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,496,777
1,495,994
Deferred tax liabilities, net
424,621
403,684
Operating lease liabilities
135,932
134,897
Other non-current liabilities
119,787
136,426
Total non-current liabilities
2,177,117
2,171,001
Total liabilities
2,599,948
2,631,124
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares
59
58
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000
-
-
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
3,367,058
3,345,878
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(172,239)
(212,102)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
833,517
656,466
Treasury shares, at cost, 23,313,311 and 19,332,699 shares at
(525,824)
(436,521)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,502,619
3,353,827
Non-controlling interests
96,436
60,253
Total stockholders' equity
3,599,055
3,414,080
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,199,003
$ 6,045,204
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the years ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$ 1,623,931
$ 1,715,287
$ 1,682,304
Equipment revenue
374,162
270,433
205,603
Total revenue
1,998,093
1,985,720
1,887,907
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
569,755
551,679
577,943
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of
292,318
231,975
166,435
Selling, general and administrative expenses
455,234
461,705
474,912
Research and development expenses
32,810
31,777
29,448
Depreciation and amortization
457,621
491,329
525,011
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
245
1,685
Total costs and expenses
1,808,449
1,768,710
1,775,434
Operating income (loss)
189,644
217,010
112,473
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
50,900
22,801
39,982
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(57,170)
(95,512)
(147,927)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
47,107
69,531
(31,306)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
(5,703)
(5,170)
(7,267)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
5,235
(12,613)
6,015
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on
-
(55,266)
-
Other, net
3,210
(12,434)
195
Total other income (expense), net
43,579
(88,663)
(140,308)
Income (loss) before income taxes
233,223
128,347
(27,835)
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(66,675)
(65,626)
(24,069)
Net income (loss)
166,548
62,721
(51,904)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to
10,503
10,154
11,754
Net income (loss) attributable to
$ 177,051
$ 72,875
$ (40,150)
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B
Basic
$ 2.10
$ 0.81
$ (0.41)
Diluted
$ 2.10
$ 0.81
$ (0.41)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
2022
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 166,548
$ 62,721
$ (51,904)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
Depreciation and amortization
457,621
491,329
525,011
Impairment of long-lived assets
711
245
1,685
Losses (gains) on investments, net
(47,107)
(69,531)
31,306
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
5,703
5,170
7,267
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
(5,235)
12,613
(6,015)
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
21,430
37,664
18,147
Stock-based compensation
11,546
7,699
8,887
Amortization of debt issuance costs
783
2,381
4,324
Other-than-temporary impairment losses
-
55,266
-
Other, net
(3,711)
19,740
(12,501)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(50,959)
(2,334)
2,237
Other current assets, net
(6,456)
(7,303)
(12,984)
Trade accounts payable
8,825
(15,599)
(12,339)
Contract liabilities
(19,604)
36,774
3,509
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(3,649)
(84,621)
42,822
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
(6,841)
80,012
(15,064)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
529,605
632,226
534,388
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(1,067,461)
(1,651,608)
(2,799,838)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
1,136,594
2,321,560
2,110,336
Expenditures for property and equipment
(325,891)
(438,430)
(408,798)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(23,105)
(33,543)
(38,655)
India JV formation
(7,892)
-
-
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
2,000
-
-
Sale of unconsolidated affiliate
7,500
-
-
Purchase of other investments
-
(50,000)
(5,500)
Sales of other investments
3,070
10,951
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(275,185)
158,930
(1,142,455)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes
-
(901,818)
-
Payment of finance lease obligations
(120)
(670)
(811)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(2,988)
(2,214)
(1,554)
Proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised
-
408
855
Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the
9,306
9,471
10,109
Treasury share repurchase
(89,303)
(261,436)
(43,458)
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
-
9,880
18,241
Other, net
-
(966)
998
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(83,105)
(1,147,345)
(15,620)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(2,306)
(3,749)
(1,390)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
169,009
(359,938)
(625,077)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,
536,874
896,812
1,521,889
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts,
$ 705,883
$ 536,874
$ 896,812
