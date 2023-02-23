

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA (E) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders plunged 84 percent to 550 million euros from last year's 3.52 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 0.19 euro, down fom 0.97 euro a year ago.



The net profit was reduced mainly by fair-valued commodity derivatives of 1.1 billion euros, compared to a gain of 1.7 billion euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net profit was 2.50 billion euros or 0.74 euro per share, compared to last year's 1.70 billion euros or 0.47 euro per share.



Adjusted operating profit dropped 6 percent from last year to 3.59 billion euros, owing to the reclassification of Azule Energy (Eni E&P activities in Angola) into associates, and lower hydrocarbons production, among others.



Sales from operations, however, grew 17 percent to 31.25 billion euros from 26.77 billion euros a year ago.



In the quarter, hydrocarbon production averaged 1.62 mln boe/d, down by 7% compared to last year.



