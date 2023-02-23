

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation from the euro area is the only major statistical report due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, final consumer prices data from Austria is due. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 11.1 percent in January from 10.2 percent in December.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.5 percent in January from 5.2 percent in December.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area final inflation data for January. The statistical office is set to confirm 8.5 percent inflation, which was up from 9.2 percent in December. Core inflation was seen at 5.2 percent, unchanged from December, and in line with preliminary estimate.



