"As we navigated a series of significant macro challenges in 2022, we achieved important strategic advancements that strengthen our sleep technology leadership. These advancements will position Sleep Number to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities when the consumer environment improves," said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO. "Consumer response to our best innovation to date - the new Climate360 smart bed - has been strong, and we are excited to introduce our next-generation smart beds beginning in the second quarter. We are seeing improved demand trends early in the year, with the consistent flow of microchips supporting normalized delivery times for our smart beds and adjustable bases. I am grateful to our Sleep Number team for their resilience and commitment to our purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep."

Fourth Quarter Overview

Net sales were $498 million, up 1% compared with $492 million last year

were $498 million, up 1% compared with $492 million last year Gross profit decreased 3% to $272 million, or 54.7% of net sales, compared with $280 million or 56.9% of net sales for the prior year

decreased 3% to $272 million, or 54.7% of net sales, compared with $280 million or 56.9% of net sales for the prior year Net loss per diluted share of $0.24, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.47 last year

Full Year Overview

Net sales decreased 3% to $2.11 billion in 2022; full year demand declined 13% versus the prior year, partially offset by the delivery of excess backlog

decreased 3% to $2.11 billion in 2022; full year demand declined 13% versus the prior year, partially offset by the delivery of excess backlog Gross profit decreased 9% to $1.2 billion, or 56.9% of net sales, including the impact of year-over-year input cost increases and inefficiencies from semiconductor chip constraints, partially offset by pricing actions

decreased 9% to $1.2 billion, or 56.9% of net sales, including the impact of year-over-year input cost increases and inefficiencies from semiconductor chip constraints, partially offset by pricing actions Diluted EPS of $1.60, compared to $6.16 last year

Cash Flows and Liquidity Review

Generated $36 million in net cash from operating activities

Invested $69 million in capital expenditures; suspended share repurchases in the second quarter of 2022

Leverage ratio of 4.4x EBITDAR at the end of the fourth quarter versus covenant maximum of 5.0x; $359 million of liquidity remains against current credit facility

Adjusted return on invested capital (Adjusted ROIC) was 17.6% for the trailing twelve-month period

Financial Outlook

The company expects 2023 diluted EPS of $1.25 to $2.00. The 2023 outlook assumes net sales are flat to down mid-single digits versus the prior year. The outlook assumes gross margin rate improves by more than 150 basis points versus 2022. The company expects to generate over $100 million of operating cash flow for the year and positive free cash flows. The company anticipates 2023 capital expenditures of $50 million to $60 million and is planning no share repurchases during the year.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. Over 14 million people have had their lives improved by our award-winning sleep innovations and are experiencing the physical, mental and emotional benefits of life-changing sleep performance. Our proprietary smart beds combine the physical and digital worlds, integrating exceptional sleep with a highly advanced digital technology platform. This means only Sleep Number can provide a dynamic, adjustable and adaptive sleep experience that effortlessly responds to the needs of each sleeper. Our millions of Smart Sleepers benefit from their smart bed changing with them, over time; it is unique, like they are.

Our differentiated business model is guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. We partner with world-leading sleep and health institutions to bring the power of 18 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data to sleep science and research. Our retail experience meets our consumers whenever and wherever they choose - through online and in-store touchpoints. And our 5,000 mission-driven team members passionately deliver individualized sleep experiences for everyone.

For life-changing sleep, visit one of our 670 stores, our newsroom and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com

Forward-looking Statements

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, % of January 1, % of 2022 Net Sales 2022 Net Sales Net sales $ 497,528 100.0 % $ 491,984 100.0 % Cost of sales 225,562 45.3 % 212,260 43.1 % Gross profit 271,966 54.7 % 279,724 56.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 219,224 44.1 % 220,236 44.8 % General and administrative 37,217 7.5 % 29,924 6.1 % Research and development 14,613 2.9 % 14,907 3.0 % Total operating expenses 271,054 54.5 % 265,067 53.9 % Operating income 912 0.2 % 14,657 3.0 % Interest expense, net 7,633 1.5 % 1,845 0.4 % (Loss) income before income taxes (6,721 ) (1.4 %) 12,812 2.6 % Income tax (benefit) expense (1,291 ) (0.3 %) 1,671 0.3 % Net (loss) income $ (5,430 ) (1.1 %) $ 11,141 2.3 % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.24 ) $ 0.49 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.47 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 22,249 22,939 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1 - 877 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 1 22,249 23,816

1 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, potentially dilutive stock-based awards have been excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, as their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect on our net loss per diluted share.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, % of January 1, % of 2022 Net Sales 2022 Net Sales Net sales $ 2,114,297 100.0 % $ 2,184,949 100.0 % Cost of sales 912,001 43.1 % 866,102 39.6 % Gross profit 1,202,296 56.9 % 1,318,847 60.4 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 919,629 43.5 % 905,359 41.4 % General and administrative 153,266 7.2 % 161,412 7.4 % Research and development 61,521 2.9 % 58,540 2.7 % Total operating expenses 1,134,416 53.7 % 1,125,311 51.5 % Operating income 67,880 3.2 % 193,536 8.9 % Interest expense, net 18,985 0.9 % 6,245 0.3 % Income before income taxes 48,895 2.3 % 187,291 8.6 % Income tax expense 12,285 0.6 % 33,545 1.5 % Net income $ 36,610 1.7 % $ 153,746 7.0 % Net income per share - basic $ 1.63 $ 6.40 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.60 $ 6.16 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 22,396 24,038 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 456 909 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 22,852 24,947

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,792 $ 2,389 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,267 and $924, respectively 26,005 25,718 Inventories 114,034 105,644 Prepaid expenses 16,006 18,953 Other current assets 39,921 54,917 Total current assets 197,758 207,621 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 200,605 195,128 Operating lease right-of-use assets 397,755 371,133 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 68,065 70,468 Deferred income taxes 7,958 - Other non-current assets 81,795 75,190 Total assets $ 953,936 $ 919,540 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 459,600 $ 382,500 Accounts payable 176,207 162,547 Customer prepayments 73,181 129,499 Accrued sales returns 25,594 22,368 Compensation and benefits 31,291 51,240 Taxes and withholding 23,622 22,087 Operating lease liabilities 79,533 72,360 Other current liabilities 60,785 64,177 Total current liabilities 929,813 906,778 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes - 688 Operating lease liabilities 356,879 336,192 Other non-current liabilities 105,421 100,835 Total non-current liabilities 462,300 437,715 Total liabilities 1,392,113 1,344,493 Shareholders' deficit: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 22,014 and 22,683 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 220 227 Additional paid-in capital 5,182 3,971 Accumulated deficit (443,579 ) (429,151 ) Total shareholders' deficit (438,177 ) (424,953 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 953,936 $ 919,540

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Twelve Months Ended December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 36,610 $ 153,746 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 67,401 60,394 Stock-based compensation 13,223 23,214 Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets 291 37 Deferred income taxes (8,646 ) 446 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (287 ) 6,153 Inventories (11,560 ) (24,282 ) Income taxes 1,356 (3,066 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,379 (13,836 ) Accounts payable (4,743 ) 54,405 Customer prepayments (56,318 ) 57,482 Accrued compensation and benefits (19,821 ) (24,790 ) Other taxes and withholding 179 1,814 Other accruals and liabilities (926 ) 8,293 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,138 300,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (69,454 ) (66,900 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 49 257 Investment in non-marketable equity securities (1,202 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (70,607 ) (66,643 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in short-term borrowings 97,647 145,473 Repurchases of common stock (64,188 ) (382,376 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,131 4,441 Debt issuance costs (718 ) (2,759 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,872 (235,221 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (597 ) (1,854 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 2,389 4,243 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 1,792 $ 2,389

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 Percent of sales: Retail stores 84.8 % 85.8 % 86.3 % 87.1 % Online, phone, chat and other 15.2 % 14.2 % 13.7 % 12.9 % Total Company 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales (3 %) (11 %) (8 %) 19 % Online, phone and chat 10 % (11 %) 4 % 4 % Total Retail comparable sales change (1 %) (11 %) (6 %) 17 % Net opened/closed stores and other 2 % (2 %) 3 % 1 % Total Company 1 % (13 %) (3 %) 18 % Stores open: Beginning of period 662 632 648 602 Opened 14 22 49 77 Closed (6 ) (6 ) (27 ) (31 ) End of period 670 648 670 648 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1 $ 3,281 $ 3,600 Average sales per square foot 1 $ 1,081 $ 1,212 Stores > $2 million net sales 2 76 % 84 % Stores > $3 million net sales 2 36 % 48 % Average revenue per smart bed unit 3 $ 5,361 $ 5,309 $ 5,403 $ 5,102

1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online, phone and chat sales). 3 Represents Total Retail (stores, online, phone and chat) net sales divided by Total Retail smart bed units.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net (loss) income $ (5,430 ) $ 11,141 $ 36,610 $ 153,746 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,291 ) 1,671 12,285 33,545 Interest expense 7,633 1,844 18,985 6,245 Depreciation and amortization 17,843 15,434 66,626 59,779 Stock-based compensation 4,638 3,512 13,223 23,214 Asset impairments 17 60 295 172 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,410 $ 33,662 $ 148,024 $ 276,701 Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, January 1, December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (43,984 ) $ 7,326 $ 36,138 $ 300,010 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 16,646 17,530 69,454 66,900 Free cash flow $ (60,630 ) $ (10,204 ) $ (33,316 ) $ 233,110 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility (in thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, January 1, 2022 2022 Borrowings under revolving credit facility $ 459,600 $ 382,500 Outstanding letters of credit 5,947 3,997 Finance lease obligations 420 537 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 465,967 $ 387,034 Capitalized operating lease obligations1 663,939 610,072 Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a) $ 1,129,906 $ 997,106 Adjusted EBITDA (see above) $ 148,024 $ 276,701 Consolidated rent expense 110,657 101,679 Consolidated EBITDAR (b) $ 258,681 $ 378,380 Net Leverage Ratio under revolving credit facility (a divided by b) 4.4 to 1.0 2.6 to 1.0

1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility. Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC) (in thousands) Adjusted ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our adjusted invested capital. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute Adjusted ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of Adjusted ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT) and total adjusted invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 January 1,

2022 Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT) Operating income $ 67,880 $ 193,536 Add: Operating lease interest 1 25,912 24,763 Less: Income taxes 2 (23,542 ) (52,807 ) Adjusted NOPAT $ 70,250 $ 165,492 Average adjusted invested capital Total deficit $ (438,177 ) $ (424,953 ) Add: Long-term debt 3 460,020 383,037 Add: Operating lease obligations 4 436,412 408,552 Total adjusted invested capital at end of period $ 458,255 $ 366,636 Average adjusted invested capital 5 $ 400,038 $ 350,597 Adjusted ROIC 6 17.6 % 47.2 %

1 Represents the interest expense component of lease expense included in our financial statements under ASC 842. 2 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 25.1% and 24.2% for December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively. 3 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities. 4 Reflects operating lease liabilities included in our financial statements under ASC 842. 5 Average adjusted invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending adjusted invested capital balances. 6 Adjusted ROIC equals Adjusted NOPAT divided by average adjusted invested capital. Note - Our Adjusted ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. We updated our Adjusted ROIC calculation for the reporting period ended December 31, 2022, to reflect adjustments consistent with ASC 842, Leases. The prior period has been updated to reflect this calculation." GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

