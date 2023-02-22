MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) today reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022.
"As we navigated a series of significant macro challenges in 2022, we achieved important strategic advancements that strengthen our sleep technology leadership. These advancements will position Sleep Number to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities when the consumer environment improves," said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO. "Consumer response to our best innovation to date - the new Climate360 smart bed - has been strong, and we are excited to introduce our next-generation smart beds beginning in the second quarter. We are seeing improved demand trends early in the year, with the consistent flow of microchips supporting normalized delivery times for our smart beds and adjustable bases. I am grateful to our Sleep Number team for their resilience and commitment to our purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep."
Fourth Quarter Overview
- Net sales were $498 million, up 1% compared with $492 million last year
- Gross profit decreased 3% to $272 million, or 54.7% of net sales, compared with $280 million or 56.9% of net sales for the prior year
- Net loss per diluted share of $0.24, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.47 last year
Full Year Overview
- Net sales decreased 3% to $2.11 billion in 2022; full year demand declined 13% versus the prior year, partially offset by the delivery of excess backlog
- Gross profit decreased 9% to $1.2 billion, or 56.9% of net sales, including the impact of year-over-year input cost increases and inefficiencies from semiconductor chip constraints, partially offset by pricing actions
- Diluted EPS of $1.60, compared to $6.16 last year
Cash Flows and Liquidity Review
- Generated $36 million in net cash from operating activities
- Invested $69 million in capital expenditures; suspended share repurchases in the second quarter of 2022
- Leverage ratio of 4.4x EBITDAR at the end of the fourth quarter versus covenant maximum of 5.0x; $359 million of liquidity remains against current credit facility
- Adjusted return on invested capital (Adjusted ROIC) was 17.6% for the trailing twelve-month period
Financial Outlook
The company expects 2023 diluted EPS of $1.25 to $2.00. The 2023 outlook assumes net sales are flat to down mid-single digits versus the prior year. The outlook assumes gross margin rate improves by more than 150 basis points versus 2022. The company expects to generate over $100 million of operating cash flow for the year and positive free cash flows. The company anticipates 2023 capital expenditures of $50 million to $60 million and is planning no share repurchases during the year.
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|% of
|January 1,
|% of
2022
Net Sales
2022
Net Sales
|Net sales
$
497,528
100.0
%
$
491,984
100.0
%
|Cost of sales
225,562
45.3
%
212,260
43.1
%
|Gross profit
271,966
54.7
%
279,724
56.9
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
219,224
44.1
%
220,236
44.8
%
|General and administrative
37,217
7.5
%
29,924
6.1
%
|Research and development
14,613
2.9
%
14,907
3.0
%
|Total operating expenses
271,054
54.5
%
265,067
53.9
%
|Operating income
912
0.2
%
14,657
3.0
%
|Interest expense, net
7,633
1.5
%
1,845
0.4
%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
(6,721
)
(1.4
%)
12,812
2.6
%
|Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,291
)
(0.3
%)
1,671
0.3
%
|Net (loss) income
$
(5,430
)
(1.1
%)
$
11,141
2.3
%
|Net (loss) income per share - basic
$
(0.24
)
$
0.49
|Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
0.47
|Reconciliation of weighted-average
|shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
22,249
22,939
|Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 1
-
877
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 1
22,249
23,816
1 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, potentially dilutive stock-based awards have been excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, as their inclusion would have had an anti-dilutive effect on our net loss per diluted share.
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|% of
|January 1,
|% of
2022
Net Sales
2022
Net Sales
|Net sales
$
2,114,297
100.0
%
$
2,184,949
100.0
%
|Cost of sales
912,001
43.1
%
866,102
39.6
%
|Gross profit
1,202,296
56.9
%
1,318,847
60.4
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
919,629
43.5
%
905,359
41.4
%
|General and administrative
153,266
7.2
%
161,412
7.4
%
|Research and development
61,521
2.9
%
58,540
2.7
%
|Total operating expenses
1,134,416
53.7
%
1,125,311
51.5
%
|Operating income
67,880
3.2
%
193,536
8.9
%
|Interest expense, net
18,985
0.9
%
6,245
0.3
%
|Income before income taxes
48,895
2.3
%
187,291
8.6
%
|Income tax expense
12,285
0.6
%
33,545
1.5
%
|Net income
$
36,610
1.7
%
$
153,746
7.0
%
|Net income per share - basic
$
1.63
$
6.40
|Net income per share - diluted
$
1.60
$
6.16
|Reconciliation of weighted-average
|shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
22,396
24,038
|Dilutive effect of stock-based awards
456
909
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
22,852
24,947
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
|subject to reclassification
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,792
$
2,389
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|of $1,267 and $924, respectively
26,005
25,718
|Inventories
114,034
105,644
|Prepaid expenses
16,006
18,953
|Other current assets
39,921
54,917
|Total current assets
197,758
207,621
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
200,605
195,128
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
397,755
371,133
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
68,065
70,468
|Deferred income taxes
7,958
-
|Other non-current assets
81,795
75,190
|Total assets
$
953,936
$
919,540
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
$
459,600
$
382,500
|Accounts payable
176,207
162,547
|Customer prepayments
73,181
129,499
|Accrued sales returns
25,594
22,368
|Compensation and benefits
31,291
51,240
|Taxes and withholding
23,622
22,087
|Operating lease liabilities
79,533
72,360
|Other current liabilities
60,785
64,177
|Total current liabilities
929,813
906,778
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
-
688
|Operating lease liabilities
356,879
336,192
|Other non-current liabilities
105,421
100,835
|Total non-current liabilities
462,300
437,715
|Total liabilities
1,392,113
1,344,493
|Shareholders' deficit:
|Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized,
|no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized,
|22,014 and 22,683 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
220
227
|Additional paid-in capital
5,182
3,971
|Accumulated deficit
(443,579
)
(429,151
)
|Total shareholders' deficit
(438,177
)
(424,953
)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$
953,936
$
919,540
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited - in thousands)
|subject to reclassification
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
36,610
$
153,746
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
67,401
60,394
|Stock-based compensation
13,223
23,214
|Net loss on disposals and impairments of assets
291
37
|Deferred income taxes
(8,646
)
446
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
(287
)
6,153
|Inventories
(11,560
)
(24,282
)
|Income taxes
1,356
(3,066
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
19,379
(13,836
)
|Accounts payable
(4,743
)
54,405
|Customer prepayments
(56,318
)
57,482
|Accrued compensation and benefits
(19,821
)
(24,790
)
|Other taxes and withholding
179
1,814
|Other accruals and liabilities
(926
)
8,293
|Net cash provided by operating activities
36,138
300,010
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
(69,454
)
(66,900
)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
49
257
|Investment in non-marketable equity securities
(1,202
)
-
|Net cash used in investing activities
(70,607
)
(66,643
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net increase in short-term borrowings
97,647
145,473
|Repurchases of common stock
(64,188
)
(382,376
)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,131
4,441
|Debt issuance costs
(718
)
(2,759
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
33,872
(235,221
)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(597
)
(1,854
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
2,389
4,243
|Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
$
1,792
$
2,389
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|January 1,
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Percent of sales:
|Retail stores
84.8
%
85.8
%
86.3
%
87.1
%
|Online, phone, chat and other
15.2
%
14.2
%
13.7
%
12.9
%
|Total Company
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
|Sales change rates:
|Retail comparable-store sales
(3
%)
(11
%)
(8
%)
19
%
|Online, phone and chat
10
%
(11
%)
4
%
4
%
|Total Retail comparable sales change
(1
%)
(11
%)
(6
%)
17
%
|Net opened/closed stores and other
2
%
(2
%)
3
%
1
%
|Total Company
1
%
(13
%)
(3
%)
18
%
|Stores open:
|Beginning of period
662
632
648
602
|Opened
14
22
49
77
|Closed
(6
)
(6
)
(27
)
(31
)
|End of period
670
648
670
648
|Other metrics:
|Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1
$
3,281
$
3,600
|Average sales per square foot 1
$
1,081
$
1,212
|Stores > $2 million net sales 2
76
%
84
%
|Stores > $3 million net sales 2
36
%
48
%
|Average revenue per smart bed unit 3
$
5,361
$
5,309
$
5,403
$
5,102
1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year.
2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online, phone and chat sales).
3 Represents Total Retail (stores, online, phone and chat) net sales divided by Total Retail smart bed units.
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
|(in thousands)
|We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure:
|Three Months Ended
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|January 1,
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Net (loss) income
$
(5,430
)
$
11,141
$
36,610
$
153,746
|Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,291
)
1,671
12,285
33,545
|Interest expense
7,633
1,844
18,985
6,245
|Depreciation and amortization
17,843
15,434
66,626
59,779
|Stock-based compensation
4,638
3,512
13,223
23,214
|Asset impairments
17
60
295
172
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
23,410
$
33,662
$
148,024
$
276,701
|Free Cash Flow
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|January 1,
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(43,984
)
$
7,326
$
36,138
$
300,010
|Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment
16,646
17,530
69,454
66,900
|Free cash flow
$
(60,630
)
$
(10,204
)
$
(33,316
)
$
233,110
|Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility
|(in thousands)
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|January 1,
2022
2022
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
$
459,600
$
382,500
|Outstanding letters of credit
5,947
3,997
|Finance lease obligations
420
537
|Consolidated funded indebtedness
$
465,967
$
387,034
|Capitalized operating lease obligations1
663,939
610,072
|Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a)
$
1,129,906
$
997,106
|Adjusted EBITDA (see above)
$
148,024
$
276,701
|Consolidated rent expense
110,657
101,679
|Consolidated EBITDAR (b)
$
258,681
$
378,380
|Net Leverage Ratio under revolving credit facility (a divided by b)
|4.4 to 1.0
|2.6 to 1.0
1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility.
Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Revolving Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts.
GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted ROIC)
|(in thousands)
|Adjusted ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our adjusted invested capital. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute Adjusted ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of Adjusted ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT) and total adjusted invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures:
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2022
|January 1,
2022
|Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (Adjusted NOPAT)
|Operating income
$
67,880
$
193,536
|Add: Operating lease interest 1
25,912
24,763
|Less: Income taxes 2
(23,542
)
(52,807
)
|Adjusted NOPAT
$
70,250
$
165,492
|Average adjusted invested capital
|Total deficit
$
(438,177
)
$
(424,953
)
|Add: Long-term debt 3
460,020
383,037
|Add: Operating lease obligations 4
436,412
408,552
|Total adjusted invested capital at end of period
$
458,255
$
366,636
|Average adjusted invested capital 5
$
400,038
$
350,597
|Adjusted ROIC 6
17.6
%
47.2
%
|1 Represents the interest expense component of lease expense included in our financial statements under ASC 842.
|2 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 25.1% and 24.2% for December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively.
|3 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities.
|4 Reflects operating lease liabilities included in our financial statements under ASC 842.
|5 Average adjusted invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending adjusted invested capital balances.
|6 Adjusted ROIC equals Adjusted NOPAT divided by average adjusted invested capital.
Note - Our Adjusted ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. We updated our Adjusted ROIC calculation for the reporting period ended December 31, 2022, to reflect adjustments consistent with ASC 842, Leases. The prior period has been updated to reflect this calculation."
GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.
