SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 20% to a record $208.3 million, compared to $173.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin was 53.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 54.1% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin was 62.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 62.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(13.7) million, or $(0.19) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(3.6) million, or $(0.05) per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $39.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $46.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to $36.9 million, or 21.3% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $32.7 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for 2022 increased 28% to a record $778.8 million, compared to $609.6 million in 2021.

GAAP gross margin was 52.8% for 2022, compared to 55.5% in 2021.

Adjusted gross margin was 61.3% for 2022, compared to 63.5% in 2021.

GAAP net loss for 2022 was $(94.7) million, or $(1.35) per basic share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(53.0) million, or $(0.79) per basic share, in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for 2022 was $106.7 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $82.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $140.4 million, or 18.0% of revenue, compared to $110.5 million, or 18.1% of revenue, in 2021.

GAAP operating cash flow for 2022 was $88.9 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $29.0 million, in 2021.

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results with revenue growing 20% year-over-year to a record $208.3 million. This growth was driven by the continued strength of our Enterprise business where LTM subscription revenue grew 32% year-over-year. Our investments in international expansion are also paying off as our 2022 international revenue grew 44%. In the fourth quarter, we achieved another record for operating cash flow, driven by adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 22%. These financial results demonstrate our continuing long-term focus on delivering balanced growth. As we execute against a massive and underpenetrated opportunity, we continue to march up-market, expand internationally and deliver innovation. Speaking of which, we are excited to announce two new product offerings that leverage GPT-3 from OpenAI, namely AI Insights and AI Summaries. We have now expanded, what we believe to be the industry-leading AI & Automation portfolio, to include eight distinct modules with speech analytics, workflow automation, voice IVA, digital IVA, Agent Assist, Analytics and now AI Insights and AI Summaries. We believe these new offerings will play a central role in the future of the contact center and customer experience."

- Mike Burkland, Chairman and CEO, Five9

Business Outlook

Five9 provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Five9 emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing macroeconomic deterioration.

For the full year 2023, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $900.0 to $903.0 million. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(1.72) to $(1.62), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72.1 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.67 to $1.71, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 73.4 million.

For the first quarter of 2023, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $207.0 to $208.0 million. GAAP net loss per share in the range of $(0.63) to $(0.58), assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 71.2 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.23 to $0.25, assuming diluted shares outstanding of approximately 72.2 million.



With respect to Five9's guidance as provided above, please refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP net income - Guidance" table for more details, including important assumptions upon which such guidance is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. We calculate adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin by adding back the following items to gross profit: depreciation, intangibles amortization, stock-based compensation, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs, and refund for prior year overpayment of Universal Service Fund, or USF, fees. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, interest (income) and other, exit costs related to closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense, refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We calculate non-GAAP operating income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP loss from operations: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense and refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees. We calculate non-GAAP net income by adding back or removing the following items to or from GAAP net loss: stock-based compensation, intangibles amortization, amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes, exit costs related to the closure and relocation of our Russian operations, acquisition-related transaction costs and one-time integration costs, contingent consideration expense, refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees and tax provision associated with acquired companies. For the periods presented, these adjustments from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income do not include any presentation of the net tax effect of such adjustments given our significant net operating loss carryforwards. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the Company, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company's management uses these measures to (i) illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of income or expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP measures, and (ii) establish budgets and operational goals for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as supplemental information for purposes of understanding the Company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures set forth in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the statements in the quotes from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, including statements regarding Five9's market opportunity and ability to capitalize on that opportunity, Five9's business strategies and market position, and the first quarter and full year 2023 financial projections set forth under the caption "Business Outlook," that are based on our current expectations and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Risks that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, among others: (i) the impact of adverse economic conditions, including the impact of macroeconomic deterioration, including increased inflation, increased interest rates, supply chain disruptions, decreased economic output and fluctuations in currency rates, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and other factors, that may continue to harm our business; (ii) if we are unable to attract new clients or sell additional services and functionality to our existing clients, our revenue and revenue growth will be harmed; (iii) if our existing clients terminate their subscriptions, reduce their subscriptions and related usage, or fail to grow subscriptions at the rate they have in the past or that we might expect, our revenues and gross margins will be harmed and we will be required to spend more money to grow our client base; (iv) because a significant percentage of our revenue is derived from existing clients, downturns or upturns in new sales will not be immediately reflected in our operating results and may be difficult to discern; (v) we have established, and are continuing to increase, our network of technology solution brokers and resellers to sell our solution; our failure to effectively develop, manage, and maintain this network could materially harm our revenues; (vi) our quarterly and annual results may fluctuate significantly, including as a result of the timing and success of new product and feature introductions by us, and may not fully reflect the underlying performance of our business and may result in decreases in the price of our common stock; (vii) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth, and even if we continue to grow rapidly, we may fail to manage our growth effectively; (viii) our recent Chief Executive Officer transition could disrupt our operations, result in additional executive and personnel transitions and make it more difficult for us to hire and retain employees; (ix) failure to adequately retain and expand our sales force will impede our growth; (x) if we fail to manage our technical operations infrastructure, our existing clients may experience service outages, our new clients may experience delays in the deployment of our solution and we could be subject to, among other things, claims for credits or damages; (xi) our growth depends in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties and our failure to successfully maintain, grow and manage these relationships could harm our business; (xii) the markets in which we participate involve a high number of competitors that is continuing to increase, and if we do not compete effectively, our operating results could be harmed; (xiii) we continue to expand our international operations, which exposes us to significant macroeconomic and other risks; (xiv) security breaches and improper access to or disclosure of our data or our clients' data, or other cyber attacks on our systems, could result in litigation and regulatory risk, harm our reputation and our business; (xv) we may acquire other companies or technologies, or be the target of strategic transactions, or be impacted by transactions by other companies, which could divert our management's attention, result in additional dilution to our stockholders or use a significant amount of our cash resources and otherwise disrupt our operations and harm our operating results; (xvi) we sell our solution to larger organizations that require longer sales and implementation cycles and often demand more configuration and integration services or customized features and functions that we may not offer, any of which could delay or prevent these sales and harm our growth rates, business and operating results; (xvii) we rely on third-party telecommunications and internet service providers to provide our clients and their customers with telecommunication services and connectivity to our cloud contact center software and any failure by these service providers to provide reliable services could cause us to lose clients and subject us to claims for credits or damages, among other things; (xviii) we have a history of losses and we may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability; (xix) the contact center software solutions market is subject to rapid technological change, and we must develop and sell incremental and new cloud contact center solutions, which we refer to as our solution, in order to maintain and grow our business; (xx) our stock price has been volatile, may continue to be volatile and may decline, including due to factors beyond our control; (xxi) we may not be able to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; (xxii) failure to comply with laws and regulations could harm our business and our reputation; (xxiii) we may not have sufficient cash to service our convertible senior notes and repay such notes, if required, and other risks attendant to our convertible senior notes and increased debt levels; and (xxiv) the other risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and readers should not unduly rely on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, including in any forward-looking statements.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,520 $ 90,878 Marketable investments 433,743 378,980 Accounts receivable, net 87,494 83,731 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,711 30,342 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 47,242 33,295 Total current assets 778,710 617,226 Property and equipment, net 101,221 77,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,120 48,703 Intangible assets, net 28,192 39,897 Goodwill 165,420 165,420 Marketable investments 885 147,377 Other assets 11,057 11,871 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net - less current portion 114,880 84,663 Total assets $ 1,244,485 $ 1,192,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,629 $ 20,510 Accrued and other current liabilities 53,092 78,577 Operating lease liabilities 10,626 9,826 Accrued federal fees 2,471 2,282 Sales tax liabilities 2,973 2,660 Deferred revenue 57,816 43,720 Convertible senior notes 169 - Total current liabilities 150,776 157,575 Convertible senior notes - less current portion 738,376 768,599 Sales tax liabilities - less current portion 899 877 Operating lease liabilities - less current portion 41,389 47,088 Other long-term liabilities 3,080 7,671 Total liabilities 934,520 981,810 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 71 68 Additional paid-in capital 635,668 439,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,688 ) (287 ) Accumulated deficit (323,086 ) (228,436 ) Total stockholders' equity 309,965 211,132 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,244,485 $ 1,192,942

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue $ 208,345 $ 173,599 $ 778,846 $ 609,591 Cost of revenue 96,294 79,764 367,501 271,099 Gross profit 112,051 93,835 411,345 338,492 Operating expenses: Research and development 36,865 30,448 141,794 106,897 Sales and marketing 65,928 53,394 261,990 193,929 General and administrative 22,509 21,972 95,143 93,916 Total operating expenses 125,302 105,814 498,927 394,742 Loss from operations (13,251 ) (11,979 ) (87,582 ) (56,250 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (1,887 ) (2,024 ) (7,493 ) (8,027 ) Interest income and other income (expense) 2,706 (43 ) 4,813 (8 ) Total other income (expense), net 819 (2,067 ) (2,680 ) (8,035 ) Loss before income taxes (12,432 ) (14,046 ) (90,262 ) (64,285 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,221 (10,445 ) 4,388 (11,285 ) Net loss $ (13,653 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (94,650 ) $ (53,000 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.79 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 70,704 68,207 69,920 67,512

FIVE9, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (94,650 ) $ (53,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,671 38,732 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 10,377 8,698 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 41,034 26,050 Amortization of premium on marketable investments (90 ) 6,385 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,105 808 Stock-based compensation 172,507 108,805 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 3,743 3,957 Deferred taxes 3,088 (6,907 ) Change in fair of value of contingent consideration 260 5,640 Payment of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value (5,900 ) - Other 188 396 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,899 ) (35,986 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 661 (14,193 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (85,197 ) (71,380 ) Other assets (319 ) (1,216 ) Accounts payable 845 4,305 Accrued and other current liabilities (8,379 ) 20,562 Accrued federal fees and sales tax liability 524 (497 ) Deferred revenue 13,176 10,462 Other liabilities (3,880 ) (22,623 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,865 28,998 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable investments (435,768 ) (680,490 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 600 44,288 Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 524,568 527,940 Purchases of property and equipment (52,272 ) (42,216 ) Capitalization of software development costs (3,899 ) - Payments of initial direct costs (266 ) - Cash paid for an equity investment in a privately-held company (2,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 30,963 (150,478 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of a portion of 2023 convertible senior notes, net of costs (34,067 ) (24,688 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 8,522 7,402 Proceeds from sale of common stock under ESPP 13,413 15,397 Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value (18,100 ) - Payment of holdbacks related to acquisitions - (5,000 ) Payments of finance leases - (612 ) Net cash used in financing activities (30,232 ) (7,501 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 89,596 (128,981 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 91,391 220,372 End of period $ 180,987 $ 91,391

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 112,051 $ 93,835 $ 411,345 $ 338,492 GAAP gross margin 53.8 % 54.1 % 52.8 % 55.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation 5,913 5,354 23,250 19,083 Intangibles amortization 2,890 2,947 11,705 11,787 Stock-based compensation 8,638 6,854 33,297 17,734 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 219 - 698 - Acquisition-related and one-time integration costs 86 43 401 112 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - - (3,511 ) - Adjusted gross profit $ 129,797 $ 109,033 $ 477,185 $ 387,208 Adjusted gross margin 62.3 % 62.8 % 61.3 % 63.5 %

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net loss $ (13,653 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (94,650 ) $ (53,000 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 11,021 10,538 44,671 38,732 Stock-based compensation 43,824 35,601 172,507 108,805 Interest expense 1,887 2,024 7,493 8,027 Interest (income) and other (2,706 ) 43 (4,813 ) 8 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations (1) 2,975 - 7,190 - Acquisition related transaction costs and one-time integration costs 1,605 2,351 6,901 13,576 Contingent consideration expense - 380 260 5,640 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - - (3,511 ) - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,221 (10,445 ) 4,388 (11,285 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,174 $ 36,891 $ 140,436 $ 110,503 Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue 22.2 % 21.3 % 18.0 % 18.1 %

(1) Exit costs related to the closure of our Russian operations was $-0- million and $3.4 million, respectively, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. One-time and relocation-related costs was $3.3 million and $4.5 million, respectively, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The $3.0 million and $7.2 million adjustments presented above were net of $0.0 million and $0.8 million included in "Depreciation and amortization" and $(0.3) million and $(0.1) million included in "Interest (income) and other."

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Loss from operations $ (13,251 ) $ (11,979 ) $ (87,582 ) $ (56,250 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 43,824 35,601 172,507 108,805 Intangibles amortization 2,890 2,947 11,705 11,787 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 2,975 - 7,964 - Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs 1,605 2,351 6,901 13,576 Contingent consideration expense - 380 260 5,640 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - - (3,511 ) - Non-GAAP operating income $ 38,043 $ 29,300 $ 108,244 $ 83,558

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net loss $ (13,653 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (94,650 ) $ (53,000 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 43,824 35,601 172,507 108,805 Intangibles amortization 2,890 2,947 11,705 11,787 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 947 997 3,743 3,957 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 3,344 - 7,932 - Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs 1,605 2,351 6,901 13,576 Contingent consideration expense - 380 260 5,640 Refund for prior year overpayment of USF fees - - (3,511 ) - Tax provision associated with acquired companies - (8,573 ) 1,830 (8,573 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 38,957 $ 30,102 $ 106,717 $ 82,192 GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.79 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.44 $ 1.53 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 1.50 $ 1.16 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 70,704 68,207 69,920 67,512 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 70,704 68,207 69,920 67,512 Diluted 71,537 70,878 71,229 70,735

FIVE9, INC. SUMMARY OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, DEPRECIATION AND INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 8,638 $ 5,913 $ 2,890 $ 6,854 $ 5,354 $ 2,947 Research and development 11,799 768 - 9,163 948 - Sales and marketing 15,152 1 - 11,987 1 - General and administrative 8,235 1,449 - 7,597 1,288 - Total $ 43,824 $ 8,131 $ 2,890 $ 35,601 $ 7,591 $ 2,947 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation Depreciation Intangibles

Amortization Cost of revenue $ 33,297 $ 23,250 $ 11,705 $ 17,734 $ 19,083 $ 11,787 Research and development 44,367 3,164 - 29,179 3,277 - Sales and marketing 59,300 4 - 35,269 4 - General and administrative 35,543 6,548 - 26,623 4,581 - Total $ 172,507 $ 32,966 $ 11,705 $ 108,805 $ 26,945 $ 11,787

FIVE9, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME - GUIDANCE(1) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High GAAP net loss $ (44,909 ) $ (40,965 ) $ (123,994 ) $ (116,558 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation(2) 54,742 52,742 225,427 221,427 Intangibles amortization 2,884 2,884 11,537 11,537 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes 908 908 3,749 3,749 Exit costs related to closure and relocation of Russian operations 1,045 1,045 3,975 3,975 Acquisition-related transaction and one-time integration costs(3) 1,936 1,436 1,936 1,436 Income tax expense effects(4) - - - - Non-GAAP net income $ 16,606 $ 18,050 $ 122,630 $ 125,566 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (1.62 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 1.70 $ 1.74 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 1.67 $ 1.71 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 71,200 71,200 72,100 72,100 Diluted 72,200 72,200 73,400 73,400

(1) Represents guidance discussed on February 22, 2023. Reader shall not construe presentation of this information after February 22, 2023 as an update or reaffirmation of such guidance. (2) Stock-based compensation expenses are based on a range of probable significance, assuming market price for our common stock that is approximately consistent with current levels. (3) Acquisition-related one-time integration costs are based on a range of probable significance for completed acquisitions, and no new acquisitions are assumed. (4) Non-GAAP adjustments do not have an impact on our income tax provision due to past non-GAAP losses.

