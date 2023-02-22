ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Key highlights include:
- Net sales of $71.2 million in Q4 2022.
- Glaucoma net sales of $52.9 million and Corneal Health net sales of $18.3 million in Q4 2022.
- Gross margin of approximately 76% and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 84% in Q4 2022.
- Introduced 2023 net sales guidance range of $290 million to $295 million.
"Our fourth quarter performance caps off a successful year of execution and key milestone achievement despite reimbursement headwinds and a challenging macroeconomic environment," said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to successfully invest in and advance our robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $71.2 million declined 3% on a reported basis, or were flat on a constant currency basis, compared to $73.2 million in the same period in 2021.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 76%, compared to approximately 77% in the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 84%, compared to approximately 85% in the same period in 2021.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 9% to $51.9 million, compared to $47.6 million in the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 10% to $51.1 million, compared to $46.7 million in the same period in 2021.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 34% to $35.8 million, compared to $26.7 million in the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 35% to $35.8 million, compared to $26.5 million in the same period in 2021.
Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.7 million, compared to operating loss of $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.5 million, or ($0.66) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $21.9 million, or ($0.47) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.1 million, or ($0.53) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.33) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Net sales in 2022 of $282.9 million declined 4% on a reported basis, or 2% on a constant currency basis, compared to $294.0 million in 2021.
Gross margin for 2022 was approximately 76%, compared to approximately 77% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for 2022 was approximately 83%, compared to approximately 85% in 2021.
SG&A expenses in 2022 increased 8% to $192.9 million, compared to $179.3 million in 2021. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses in 2022 increased 10% to $189.6 million, compared to $172.2 million in 2021.
R&D expenses in 2022 rose 22% to $123.3 million, compared to $101.0 million in 2021. Non-GAAP R&D expenses in 2022 rose 23% to $123.1 million, compared to $100.4 million in 2021.
Loss from operations in 2022 was $82.3 million, compared to operating loss of $32.9 million in 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2022 was $86.7 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $32.8 million in 2021.
Net loss in 2022 was $99.2 million, or ($2.09) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $49.6 million, or ($1.07) per diluted share, in 2021. Non-GAAP net loss in 2022 was $103.6 million, or ($2.18) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $49.6 million, or ($1.07) per diluted share, in 2021.
During 2022 and 2021, the company received two separate $30 million payments related to the company's settlement of patent litigation with Ivantis, Inc. Both of these receipts are recorded as an offset to GAAP operating expenses in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Included in non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS for 2022 is an in-process R&D (IPR&D) charge of $10.0 million associated with an upfront payment related to the execution of a licensing arrangement, which caused the non-GAAP loss per diluted share to have an additional loss of ($0.21) in 2022. Included in non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS for 2021 are IPR&D charges of $10.0 million associated with upfront payments related to various licensing arrangements, along with an R&D charge of $1.0 million associated with a milestone payment related to a licensing arrangement, which in total caused the non-GAAP loss per diluted share to have an additional loss of ($0.24) in 2021. These charges were previously excluded in the prior year reporting period from non-GAAP operating expenses and have been adjusted to account for a change in the company's methodology to now include similar IPR&D and R&D transactions for non-GAAP disclosure and reporting purposes.
The company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with approximately $360 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.
2023 Revenue Guidance
The company expects 2023 net sales to be in the range of $290 million to $295 million based on the latest foreign currency exchange rates.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012, and continues to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations. Products or product candidates for each of these platforms are designed to advance the standard of care through better treatment options across the areas of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and beliefs. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other future public health crises on our business; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions including foreign currency fluctuations; the reduced physician fee and ASC facility fee reimbursement rate finalized by CMS for 2022 and 2023 for procedures utilizing the Company's iStent family of products and its impact on our U.S. combo-cataract glaucoma revenue; our ability to continue to generate sales of our commercialized products and develop and commercialize additional products; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers, some of which are single-source, for components of our products; the occurrence of a crippling accident, natural disaster, or other disruption at our primary facility, which may materially affect our manufacturing capacity and operations; securing or maintaining adequate coverage or reimbursement by third-party payors for procedures using the iStent, the iStent inject, the iStent inject W, iAccess, iPRIME, iStent infinite, our corneal cross-linking products or other products in development; our ability to properly train, and gain acceptance and trust from ophthalmic surgeons in the use of our products; our ability to compete effectively in the medical device industry and against current and future technologies (including MIGS technologies); our compliance with federal, state and foreign laws and regulations for the approval and sale and marketing of our products and of our manufacturing processes; the lengthy and expensive clinical trial process and the uncertainty of timing and outcomes from any particular clinical trial or regulatory approval processes; the risk of recalls or serious safety issues with our products and the uncertainty of patient outcomes; our ability to protect, and the expense and time-consuming nature of protecting our intellectual property against third parties and competitors and the impact of any claims against us for infringement or misappropriation of third party intellectual property rights and any related litigation; and our ability to service our indebtedness. These and other known risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on November 4, 2022, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is expected to be filed with the SEC by March 1, 2023. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.
Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP historical financial measures. Management makes adjustments to the GAAP measures for items (both charges and gains) that (a) do not reflect the core operational activities of the Company, (b) are commonly adjusted within the Company's industry to enhance comparability of the Company's financial results with those of its peer group, or (c) are inconsistent in amount or frequency between periods (albeit such items are monitored and controlled with equal diligence relative to core operations). The Company uses the term "Non-GAAP" to exclude external acquisition-related costs incurred to effect a business combination; amortization of intangible assets acquired in a business combination, asset purchase transaction or other contractual relationship; impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; certain in-process R&D charges; fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities and pre-acquisition contingencies arising from a business combination; integration and transition costs related to business combinations; fair market value adjustments to inventories acquired in a business combination or asset purchase transaction; restructuring charges, duplicative operating expenses, or asset write-offs (or reversals) associated with exiting or significantly downsizing a business; gain or loss from the sale of a business; gain or loss on the mark-to-market adjustment, impairment, or sale of long-term investments; mark-to-market adjustments on derivative instruments that hedge income or expense exposures in a future period; significant legal litigation costs and/or settlement expenses or proceeds legal and other associated expenses that are both unusual and significant related to governmental or internal inquiries; and significant discrete income and other tax adjustments related to transactions as well as changes in estimated acquisition-date tax effects associated with business combinations, and the impact from implementation of tax law changes and settlements. See "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
In addition, in order to remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company also presents certain net sales information on a constant currency basis, which represents the outcome that would have resulted had exchange rates in the current period been the same as the average exchange rates in effect in the comparable prior period. See page 10 of this press release for a presentation of certain net sales information on a reported, GAAP and a constant currency basis.
GLAUKOS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net sales
$
71,227
$
73,240
$
282,862
$
294,011
|Cost of sales
17,222
16,865
68,979
66,627
|Gross profit
54,005
56,375
213,883
227,384
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
51,927
47,566
192,925
179,257
|Research and development
35,812
26,678
123,271
100,999
|In-process research and development
-
-
10,000
10,000
|Litigation-related settlement
-
-
(30,000
)
(30,000
)
|Total operating expenses
87,739
74,244
296,196
260,256
|Loss from operations
(33,734
)
(17,869
)
(82,313
)
(32,872
)
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Interest income
960
272
2,375
1,288
|Interest expense
(3,409
)
(3,424
)
(13,720
)
(13,372
)
|Other income (expense), net
5,021
(1,214
)
(4,771
)
(4,311
)
|Total non-operating income (expense)
2,572
(4,366
)
(16,116
)
(16,395
)
|Loss before taxes
(31,162
)
(22,235
)
(98,429
)
(49,267
)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
298
(363
)
766
326
|Net loss
$
(31,460
)
$
(21,872
)
$
(99,195
)
$
(49,593
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(2.09
)
$
(1.07
)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
47,738
46,922
47,444
46,423
GLAUKOS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par values)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,525
$
100,708
|Short-term investments
233,170
313,343
|Accounts receivable, net
36,073
33,438
|Inventory
37,841
23,011
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,250
15,626
|Total current assets
443,859
486,126
|Restricted cash
7,078
9,416
|Property and equipment, net
94,403
68,969
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
25,826
28,142
|Finance lease right-of-use asset
46,601
49,022
|Intangible assets, net
307,869
332,781
|Goodwill
66,134
66,134
|Deposits and other assets
10,613
9,108
|Total assets
$
1,002,383
$
1,049,698
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
14,403
$
7,333
|Accrued liabilities
57,956
56,027
|Total current liabilities
72,359
63,360
|Convertible senior notes
281,400
280,026
|Operating lease liability
28,905
29,650
|Finance lease liability
72,172
72,699
|Deferred tax liability, net
7,264
7,318
|Other liabilities
10,278
9,494
|Total liabilities
472,378
462,547
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
-
-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized; 47,782 and 46,993 shares issued and 47,754 and 46,965 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
48
47
|Additional paid-in capital
997,470
952,432
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,975
)
15
|Accumulated deficit
(464,406
)
(365,211
)
|Less treasury stock (28 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
(132
)
(132
)
|Total stockholders' equity
530,005
587,151
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,002,383
$
1,049,698
|GLAUKOS CORPORATION
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data)
|(unaudited)
|Q4 2022
|Q4 2021
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Cost of sales
$
17,222
$
(5,533
)
|(a)
$
11,689
$
16,865
$
(5,562
)
|(a)
$
11,303
|Gross Margin
75.8
%
7.8
%
83.6
%
77.0
%
7.6
%
84.6
%
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
$
51,927
$
(782
)
|(b)
$
51,145
$
47,566
$
(862
)
|(b)(d)
$
46,704
|Research and development
$
35,812
$
-
$
35,812
$
26,678
$
(130
)
|(c)
$
26,548
|Loss from operations
$
(33,734
)
$
6,315
$
(27,419
)
$
(17,869
)
$
6,554
$
(11,315
)
|Net loss
$
(31,460
)
$
6,315
|(e)
$
(25,145
)
$
(21,872
)
$
6,554
|(e)
$
(15,318
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.66
)
$
0.13
$
(0.53
)
$
(0.47
)
$
0.14
$
(0.33
)
|(a)
|Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, totaling $5.5 million in Q4 2022 and $5.6 million in Q4 2021.
|(b)
|Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $0.8 million in Q4 2022 and $0.9 million in Q4 2021.
|(c)
|Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro.
|(d)
|Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of ($0.1) million in Q4 2021.
|(e)
|Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2022 and 2021.
|Note: Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, we are no longer excluding certain upfront and contingent milestone payments in connection with collaborative and licensing arrangements and certain in-process R&D charges for non-GAAP reporting and disclosure purposes in response to and in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's latest industry correspondence on this matter. We have conformed all prior period amounts included herein to this new presentation.
|GLAUKOS CORPORATION
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentage data)
|(unaudited)
|Full Year 2022
|Full Year 2021
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Cost of sales
$
68,979
$
(22,166
)
|(a)
$
46,813
$
66,627
$
(22,455
)
|(a)
$
44,172
|Gross Margin
75.6
%
7.9
%
83.5
%
77.3
%
7.7
%
85.0
%
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
$
192,925
$
(3,315
)
|(b)
$
189,610
$
179,257
$
(7,025
)
|(b)(e)
$
172,232
|Research and development
$
123,271
$
(127
)
|(c)
$
123,144
$
100,999
$
(556
)
|(c)
$
100,443
|Litigation-related settlement
$
(30,000
)
$
30,000
|(d)
$
-
$
(30,000
)
$
30,000
|(d)
$
-
|Loss from operations
$
(82,313
)
$
(4,392
)
$
(86,705
)
$
(32,872
)
$
36
$
(32,836
)
|Net loss
$
(99,195
)
$
(4,392
)
|(f)
$
(103,587
)
$
(49,593
)
$
36
|(f)
$
(49,557
)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(2.09
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(2.18
)
$
(1.07
)
$
0.00
$
(1.07
)
|(a)
|Cost of sales adjustments related to the acquisition of Avedro, Inc. (Avedro), including amortization of developed technology intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards, totaling $22.2 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2021.
|(b)
|Avedro acquisition-related expenses, including amortization expense of customer relationship intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards of $3.3 million in 2022 and $4.1 million in 2021.
|(c)
|Stock-based compensation expense related to replacement awards from the acquisition of Avedro of $0.1 million in 2022 and $0.6 million in 2021.
|(d)
|Settlement proceeds received related to the Company's patent infringement litigation.
|(e)
|Expenses related to the Company's patent infringement litigation and related matters of $2.9 million in 2021.
|(f)
|Includes total tax effect for non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. For non-GAAP adjustments associated with the U.S., the tax effect is $0 given the Company's U.S. taxable loss positions in both 2022 and 2021.
|Note: Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, we are no longer excluding certain upfront and contingent milestone payments in connection with collaborative and licensing arrangements and certain in-process R&D charges for non-GAAP reporting and disclosure purposes in response to and in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's latest industry correspondence on this matter. We have conformed all prior period amounts included herein to this new presentation.
Reported Sales vs. Prior Periods (in thousands)
Year-over-Year Percent Change
Quarter-over-Quarter Percent Change
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
Reported
Operations (1)
Currency (2)
Reported
Operations (1)
Currency (2)
|International Glaucoma
$
17,530
$
15,861
$
16,532
10.5
%
23.7
%
(13.2
%)
6.0
%
7.1
%
(1.1
%)
|Total Net Sales
$
71,227
$
73,240
$
71,269
(2.7
%)
0.1
%
(2.8
%)
(0.1
%)
0.1
%
(0.2
%)
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Calculated by converting the current period numbers using the prior period's average foreign exchange rates
Reported Sales vs. Prior Periods (in thousands)
Year-over-Year Percent Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operations (1)
Currency( 2)
|International Glaucoma
$
69,577
$
61,181
13.7
%
23.3
%
(9.6
%)
|Total Net Sales
$
282,862
$
294,011
(3.8
%)
(1.8
%)
(2.0
%)
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Calculated by converting the current period numbers using the prior period's average foreign exchange rates
