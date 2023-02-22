MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Permian Resources Corporation ("Permian Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE: PR) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results and 2023 operational plans.

Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

Delivered fourth quarter oil production of 81.4 MBbls/d, exceeding the mid-point of prior outlook by 9%

Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $528 million and adjusted free cash flow 1 of $256 million

of $256 million Executed a series of portfolio optimization transactions, adding high-return inventory and generating ~$100 million of net cash proceeds

Enhanced capital efficiency driven by strong well performance and cost control

Delivered controllable cash costs of $7.89 per Boe

Announced quarterly base dividend of $0.05 per share

2023 Financial and Operational Plan

Increased 2023 oil and total production guidance by 4% and 3%, respectively, compared to previous outlook Continue to target oil production growth of ~10% in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the prior year period, despite exceeding fourth quarter 2022 production outlook

Currently operating seven rigs, with plans to reduce to six rigs during second quarter 2023 as a result of operational synergies

Reduced controllable cash costs by ~5% to $7.60 per Boe compared to previous outlook

Announced 2023 total capital budget of $1.25 to $1.45 billion Increase to prior outlook driven primarily by higher working interest (85% from 80% previously) and longer lateral lengths (9,300' from 9,000' previously)

Variable return to be initiated based upon first quarter 2023 results

Management Commentary

"Permian Resources' outstanding fourth quarter results reflect a continuation of our strong operational track record," said Will Hickey, Co-CEO of Permian Resources. "In our first full quarter post-merger, our team delivered strong financial and operational results driven by well outperformance and continued cost discipline."

"Our team has worked diligently to build an optimized 2023 plan that maximizes capital efficiency and leads to higher oil production and lower cash costs, accomplishing our ultimate goal of driving more free cash flow and higher returns for our investors," said James Walter, Co-CEO of the Company. "We believe Permian Resources represents a unique value proposition for investors, with the benefits of scaled operations in the Delaware Basin combined with a nimble and creative approach to value creation, as exemplified by our recent portfolio optimization efforts."

Financial Results

For the quarter, Permian Resources generated net cash provided by operating activities of $528 million and adjusted free cash flow of $256 million. The Company also reported net income attributable to Class A Common Stock during the fourth quarter of $83 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Average daily crude oil production for the fourth quarter was 81,378 barrels of oil per day ("Bbls/d"), and total production during the quarter averaged 158,208 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d").

Permian Resources maintains a strong financial position and low leverage profile. At December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $60 million in cash on hand and $385 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Net debt-to-LQA EBITDAX1 at December 31, 2022 was approximately 0.9x, and the Company has no debt maturities until 2026.

Operational Results

Permian Resources continues to optimize its Delaware Basin acreage position through large-scale, co-development well packages. The Company significantly exceeded its fourth quarter production targets, while maintaining cost discipline. Permian Resources' robust production results during the quarter were primarily attributable to better than expected well performance, in addition to higher production runtime and reduced cycle times. Total capital expenditures incurred for the quarter were $325 million.

2023 Operational Plans and Targets

Based on recent operational results, Permian Resources increased its 2023 oil production target by 4% to approximately 85 MBbls/d and raised its total production target by 3% to approximately 162 MBoe/d, based on the mid-point of guidance. Permian Resources also lowered its full year 2023 guidance range for controllable cash costs (LOE, Cash G&A and GP&T) on a per unit basis by approximately 5%, compared to its preliminary full year outlook.

The estimated fiscal year 2023 total capital budget is approximately $1.25 billion to $1.45 billion. Permian Resources expects to turn-in-line ("TIL") approximately 150 gross wells, with an average working interest of approximately 85% and 8/8ths net revenue interest of approximately 78%. This represents an increase from its previously expected full year working interest of 80%. The Company also expects its average completed lateral length during 2023 to increase to approximately 9,300 feet, compared to 9,000 feet previously.

Due to recent efficiency gains, Permian Resources expects to further reduce its operated rig program from seven currently to six during the second quarter. Assuming planned activity levels, the Company is maintaining crude oil production growth of approximately 10% in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022.

"Through the implementation of combined best practices, our operations team has accelerated the realization of higher operational efficiencies and reduced cycle times," said Will Hickey, Co-CEO. "This will allow us to reduce our operated rig count sooner than anticipated, while drilling and completing the same amount of wells for the full year."

(For a detailed table summarizing Permian Resources' 2023 operational and financial guidance, please see the Appendix of this press release.)

Shareholder Returns

Permian Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023. The Company's base dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.1%, as of February 21, 2023.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, Permian Resources expects to initiate its variable return of capital program, which is structured to distribute at least 50% of free cash flow after the base dividend through a variable dividend, share repurchases or a combination of both. The Company's inaugural variable dividend will be paid during the second quarter of 2023.

Year-End 2022 Proved Reserves

Permian Resources reported year-end 2022 total proved reserves of 582 MMBoe compared to 305 MMBoe at prior year-end. At year-end 2022, proved reserves consisted of 49% oil, 30% natural gas and 21% natural gas liquids. Proved developed reserves were 341 MMBoe (59% of total proved reserves) at December 31, 2022. Permian Resources had a standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $9.4 billion at December 31, 2022. The pre-tax present value at 10% ("Pre-tax PV 10%", a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled within the Appendix) of Permian Resources' total proved reserves was $11.7 billion at year-end.

Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc., an independent reserve engineering firm, prepared Permian Resources' year-end reserves estimates for the year ended December 31, 2022. (For additional information relating to our reserves, please see the Appendix of this press release.)

Annual Report on Form 10-K

Permian Resources' financial statements and related footnotes will be available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 23, 2023.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company's assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "goal," "plan," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

Forward-looking statements may include statements about:

volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices or a prolonged period of low oil, natural gas or NGL prices and the effects of actions by, or disputes among or between, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, such as Saudi Arabia, and other oil and natural gas producing countries, such as Russia, with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil;

political and economic conditions in or affecting other producing regions or countries, including the Middle East, Russia, Eastern Europe, Africa and South America;

the effects of excess supply of oil and natural gas resulting from the reduced demand caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic and the actions by certain oil and natural gas producing countries;

our business strategy and future drilling plans;

our reserves and our ability to replace the reserves we produce through drilling and property acquisitions;

our drilling prospects, inventories, projects and programs;

our financial strategy, return of capital program, leverage, liquidity and capital required for our development program;

our realized oil, natural gas and NGL prices;

the timing and amount of our future production of oil, natural gas and NGLs;

our ability to identify, complete and effectively integrate acquisitions of properties or businesses;

our ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies from the Merger and effectively integrate the assets of CRP and Colgate;

our hedging strategy and results;

our competition and government regulations;

our ability to obtain permits and governmental approvals;

our pending legal or environmental matters;

the marketing and transportation of our oil, natural gas and NGLs;

our leasehold or business acquisitions;

cost of developing or operating our properties;

our anticipated rate of return;

general economic conditions;

weather conditions in the areas where we operate;

credit markets;

our ability to make dividends and share repurchases;

uncertainty regarding our future operating results;

our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this press release that are not historical; and

the other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any updates to those factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil and natural gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, risks relating to the merger, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating oil and gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures and the other risks described in our filings with the SEC.

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil and natural gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any oil and gas reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data, and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil and natural gas that are ultimately recovered.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Net Debt-to-LQA EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included within the Appendix of this press release for related disclosures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Details of our 2023 operational and financial guidance are presented below: 2023 FY Guidance Net average daily production (Boe/d) 155,000 - 168,000 Net average daily oil production (Bbls/d) 82,000 - 88,000 Production costs Lease operating expenses ($/Boe) $4.90 - $5.50 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ($/Boe) $1.00 - $1.20 Cash general and administrative ($/Boe)1 $1.20 - $1.40 Severance and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) 6.5% - 8.5% Total capital expenditure program ($MM) $1,250 - $1,450 Operated drilling program TILs (gross) ~150 Average working interest ~85% Average lateral length (feet) ~9,300 (1) Excludes stock-based compensation.

Permian Resources Corporation Operating Highlights Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues (in thousands): Oil sales $ 612,490 $ 230,791 $ 1,622,035 $ 743,069 Natural gas sales 76,454 43,212 276,957 149,478 NGL sales 72,612 42,416 232,273 137,345 Oil and gas sales $ 761,556 $ 316,419 $ 2,131,265 $ 1,029,892 Average sales price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 81.81 $ 72.78 $ 88.95 $ 63.50 Effect of derivative settlements on average price (per Bbl) 2.41 (10.36 ) (4.85 ) (10.19 ) Oil net of hedging (per Bbl) $ 84.22 $ 62.42 $ 84.10 $ 53.31 Average NYMEX price for oil (per Bbl) $ 82.64 $ 77.09 $ 94.24 $ 67.89 Oil differential from NYMEX (0.84 ) (4.31 ) (5.29 ) (4.39 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 3.11 $ 4.41 $ 4.64 $ 3.67 Effect of derivative settlements on average price (per Mcf) 0.43 (1.03 ) (0.53 ) (0.32 ) Natural gas net of hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.54 $ 3.38 $ 4.11 $ 3.35 Average NYMEX price for natural gas (per Mcf) $ 5.55 $ 4.74 $ 6.38 $ 3.84 Natural gas differential from NYMEX (2.44 ) (0.33 ) (1.74 ) (0.17 ) NGL (per Bbl) $ 24.48 $ 44.28 $ 34.41 $ 36.61 Net production: Oil (MBbls) 7,487 3,170 18,235 11,701 Natural gas (MMcf) 24,610 9,808 59,692 40,741 NGL (MBbls) 2,966 958 6,750 3,752 Total (MBoe)(1) 14,556 5,764 34,934 22,243 Average daily net production: Oil (Bbls/d) 81,378 34,468 49,958 32,058 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 267,503 106,613 163,539 111,619 NGL (Bbls/d) 32,246 10,412 18,494 10,278 Total (Boe/d)(1) 158,208 62,649 95,708 60,939

______________________ (1) Calculated by converting natural gas to oil equivalent barrels at a ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Boe.

Permian Resources Corporation Operating Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating costs (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 73,289 $ 28,897 $ 171,867 $ 106,419 Severance and ad valorem taxes 54,233 20,973 155,724 67,140 Gathering, processing, and transportation expense 20,246 21,613 97,915 85,896 Operating cost metrics: Lease operating expenses (per Boe) $ 5.04 $ 5.01 $ 4.92 $ 4.78 Severance and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) 7.1 % 6.6 % 7.3 % 6.5 % Gathering, processing, and transportation expense (per Boe) 1.39 3.75 2.80 3.86

Permian Resources Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues Oil and gas sales $ 761,556 $ 316,419 $ 2,131,265 $ 1,029,892 Operating expenses Lease operating expenses 73,289 28,897 171,867 106,419 Severance and ad valorem taxes 54,233 20,973 155,724 67,140 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 20,246 21,613 97,915 85,896 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 182,052 75,863 444,678 289,122 General and administrative expenses 75,617 20,643 159,554 110,454 Merger and integration expense 12,469 - 77,424 - Impairment and abandonment expense 244 6,400 3,875 32,511 Exploration and other expenses 4,765 3,185 11,378 7,883 Total operating expenses 422,915 177,574 1,122,415 699,425 Net gain (loss) on sale of long-lived assets 13 34,422 (1,314 ) 34,168 Proceeds from terminated sale of assets - - - 5,983 Income (loss) from operations 338,654 173,267 1,007,536 370,618 Other income (expense) Interest expense (39,358 ) (13,931 ) (95,645 ) (61,288 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - - (22,156 ) Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (60,019 ) 1,860 (42,368 ) (148,825 ) Other income (expense) 291 124 609 395 Total other income (expense) (99,086 ) (11,947 ) (137,404 ) (231,874 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 239,568 161,320 870,132 138,744 Income tax (expense) benefit (40,860 ) (569 ) (120,292 ) (569 ) Net income (loss) 198,708 160,751 749,840 138,175 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (115,658 ) - (234,803 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock $ 83,050 $ 160,751 $ 515,037 $ 138,175 Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.57 $ 1.80 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 1.61 $ 0.46 Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic 288,512 281,183 286,160 280,871 Diluted 329,454 315,748 322,816 310,170

Permian Resources Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,545 $ 9,380 Accounts receivable, net 282,846 71,295 Derivative instruments 100,797 - Prepaid and other current assets 20,602 5,860 Total current assets 463,790 86,535 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Unproved properties 1,424,744 1,040,386 Proved properties 8,869,174 4,623,726 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (2,419,692 ) (1,989,489 ) Total oil and natural gas properties, net 7,874,226 3,674,623 Other property and equipment, net 15,173 11,197 Total property and equipment, net 7,889,399 3,685,820 Noncurrent assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,792 16,385 Other noncurrent assets 74,611 15,854 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,492,592 $ 3,804,594 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 562,156 $ 130,256 Operating lease liabilities 29,759 1,413 Derivative instruments 1,998 35,150 Other current liabilities 11,656 1,080 Total current liabilities 605,569 167,899 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, net 2,140,798 825,565 Asset retirement obligations 40,947 17,240 Deferred income taxes 4,430 2,589 Operating lease liabilities 41,341 16,002 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,211 24,579 Total liabilities 2,836,296 1,053,874 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized: Class A: 298,640,260 shares issued and 288,532,257 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 294,260,623 shares issued and 284,696,972 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 30 29 Class C: 269,300,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 27 - Additional paid-in capital 2,698,465 3,013,017 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 237,226 (262,326 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,935,748 2,750,720 Noncontrolling interest 2,720,548 - Total equity 5,656,296 2,750,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,492,592 $ 3,804,594

Permian Resources Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 749,840 $ 138,175 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 444,678 289,122 Stock-based compensation expense - equity awards 116,480 37,541 Stock-based compensation expense - liability awards (24,174 ) 20,573 Impairment and abandonment expense 3,875 32,511 Exploratory dry hole costs - - Deferred tax expense (benefit) 119,679 569 Net (gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets 1,314 (34,168 ) Non-cash portion of derivative (gain) loss (77,737 ) 16,700 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 15,362 4,992 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - 22,156 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (66,824 ) (21,475 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid and other assets (1,751 ) 2,907 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 90,929 16,016 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,371,671 525,619 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (8,858 ) (6,510 ) Drilling and development capital expenditures (771,577 ) (319,640 ) Cash paid for business acquired in the Merger, net of cash acquired (496,671 ) - Purchases of other property and equipment (3,563 ) (901 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 75,620 100,575 Net cash used in investing activities (1,205,049 ) (226,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,115,000 570,000 Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (755,000 ) (875,000 ) Repayment of credit facility acquired in the Merger (400,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 170,000 Debt exchange and debt issuance costs (19,833 ) (6,421 ) Premiums paid on capped call transactions - (14,688 ) Redemption of senior secured notes - (127,073 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 109 132 Dividends Paid (14,426 ) - Distributions paid to noncontrolling interest owners (13,465 ) - Class A Common Stock repurchased from employees for taxes due upon share vestings (19,010 ) (14,497 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (106,625 ) (297,547 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 59,997 1,596 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,935 8,339 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 69,932 $ 9,935

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash presented on the consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented: Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,545 $ 9,380 Restricted cash $ 10,387 $ 555 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 69,932 $ 9,935

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), our earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures as described below.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDAX as net income attributable to Class A Common Stock before net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairment and abandonment expense, non-cash gains or losses on derivatives, stock-based compensation (not cash-settled), exploration and other expenses, merger and integration expense, gain/loss from the sale of long-lived assets and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

Our management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful as it allows them to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDAX should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Adjusted EBITDAX reconciliation to net income: Net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock $ 83,050 $ 224,359 $ 191,826 $ 15,802 $ 160,751 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 115,658 119,145 - - - Interest expense 39,358 28,807 14,326 13,154 13,931 Income tax expense (benefit) 40,860 31,169 41,487 6,776 569 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 182,052 109,500 82,117 71,009 75,863 Impairment and abandonment expense 244 498 506 2,627 6,400 Non-cash derivative (gain) loss 88,635 (213,503 ) (39,514 ) 86,645 (44,790 ) Stock-based compensation expense(1) 54,342 18,896 (2,487 ) 18,834 5,594 Exploration and other expenses 4,765 2,352 1,954 2,307 3,185 Merger and integration expense 12,469 59,270 5,685 - - (Gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets (13 ) 3 1,406 (82 ) (34,422 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 621,420 $ 380,496 $ 297,306 $ 217,072 $ 187,081

(1) Includes stock-based compensation for equity awards and also for cash-based liability awards that have not yet been settled in cash, both of which relate to general and administrative employees only. Stock-based compensation amounts for geographical and geophysical personnel are included within the Exploration and other expenses line item.

Net Debt-to-LQA EBITDAX

Net debt-to-LQA EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define net debt as long-term debt, net, plus unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs on our senior notes minus cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt-to-LQA EBITDAX as net debt (defined above) divided by Adjusted EBITDAX (defined and reconciled in the section above) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, on an annualized basis. We refer to this metric to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding our ability to service our debt. This metric is widely used by professional research analysts, including credit analysts, in the valuation and comparison of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The following table presents a reconciliation of net debt to long-term debt, net and the calculation of net debt-to-LQA EBITDAX for the period presented:

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 Long-term debt, net 2,140,798 Unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs on senior notes 60,001 Long-term debt 2,200,799 Less: cash and cash equivalents (59,545 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) 2,141,254 LQA EBITDAX(1) 2,485,680 Net debt-to-LQA EBITDAX 0.9

_________________________ (1) Represents adjusted EBITDAX (defined and reconciled in the section above) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, on an annualized basis.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital, less incurred capital expenditures and adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow before non-recurring merger and integration expense.

Our management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund its exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, without regard to the timing of settlement of either operating assets and liabilities or accounts payable related to capital expenditures. The Company believes that these measures, as so adjusted, present meaningful indicators of the Company's actual sources and uses of capital associated with its operations conducted during the applicable period. Our computations of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of our operating performance or liquidity.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures that are determined in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 528,295 $ 192,487 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 60,071 (21,523 ) Prepaid and other assets 1,713 (1,104 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (21,290 ) 1,433 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 568,789 171,293 Less: total capital expenditures incurred (325,200 ) (86,500 ) Free cash flow 243,589 84,793 Merger and integration expense 12,469 - Adjusted free cash flow $ 256,058 $ 84,793

The following table summarizes the approximate volumes and average contract prices of the hedge contracts the Company had in place as of December 31, 2022 and additional contracts entered into through February 17, 2023:

Period Volume (Bbls) Volume (Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Crude Price ($/Bbl)(1) Crude oil swaps January 2023 - March 2023 1,575,000 17,500 $90.58 April 2023 - June 2023 1,592,500 17,500 87.64 July 2023 - September 2023 1,472,000 16,000 86.36 October 2023 - December 2023 1,472,000 16,000 84.11 January 2024 - March 2024 1,092,000 12,000 78.46 April 2024 - June 2024 1,092,000 12,000 77.30 July 2024 - September 2024 1,104,000 12,000 76.21 October 2024 - December 2024 1,104,000 12,000 75.27 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume (Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Collar Price Ranges ($/Bbl)(2) Crude oil collars January 2023 - March 2023 810,000 9,000 $75.56 - $91.15 April 2023 - June 2023 819,000 9,000 75.56 - 91.15 July 2023 - September 2023 644,000 7,000 76.43 - 92.70 October 2023 - December 2023 644,000 7,000 76.43 - 92.70 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume (Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential ($/Bbl)(3) Crude oil basis differential swaps January 2023 - March 2023 729,999 8,111 $0.55 April 2023 - June 2023 739,499 8,126 0.55 July 2023 - September 2023 749,000 8,141 0.52 October 2023 - December 2023 749,002 8,141 0.52 January 2024 - March 2024 637,000 7,000 0.43 April 2024 - June 2024 637,000 7,000 0.43 July 2024 - September 2024 644,000 7,000 0.43 October 2024 - December 2024 644,000 7,000 0.43 Period Volume (Bbls) Volume (Bbls/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential ($/Bbl)(4) Crude oil roll differential swaps January 2023 - March 2023 1,350,000 15,000 $1.34 April 2023 - June 2023 1,365,000 15,000 1.25 July 2023 - September 2023 1,380,000 15,000 1.23 October 2023 - December 2023 1,380,000 15,000 1.22 January 2024 - March 2024 637,000 7,000 0.75 April 2024 - June 2024 637,000 7,000 0.74 July 2024 - September 2024 644,000 7,000 0.73 October 2024 - December 2024 644,000 7,000 0.72

________________________ (1) These crude oil swap transactions are settled based on the NYMEX WTI index price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual swap price for the volumes stipulated. (2) These crude oil collars are settled based on the NYMEX WTI index price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual floor and ceiling prices for the volumes stipulated. (3) These crude oil basis swap transactions are settled based on the difference between the arithmetic average of ARGUS MIDLAND WTI and ARGUS WTI CUSHING indices, during each applicable monthly settlement period. (4) These crude oil roll swap transactions are settled based on the difference between the arithmetic average of NYMEX WTI calendar month prices and the physical crude oil delivery month price.

Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd Avg. Gas Price ($/MMBtu)(1) Natural gas swaps January 2023 - March 2023 1,670,157 18,557 $7.64 April 2023 - June 2023 1,572,752 17,283 4.70 July 2023 - September 2023 1,486,925 16,162 4.70 October 2023 - December 2023 1,413,628 15,366 4.90 January 2024 - March 2024 464,919 5,109 5.01 April 2024 - June 2024 446,321 4,905 3.93 July 2024 - September 2024 429,388 4,667 4.01 October 2024 - December 2024 413,899 4,499 4.32 Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd. Avg. Collar Price Ranges ($/MMBtu)(2) Natural gas collars January 2023 - March 2023 7,104,843 78,943 $4.67 - $10.33 April 2023 - June 2023 6,389,748 70,217 3.64 - 7.62 July 2023 - September 2023 6,563,075 71,338 3.64 - 7.52 October 2023 - December 2023 6,636,372 72,134 3.66 - 8.22 January 2024 - March 2024 3,175,081 34,891 3.36 - 9.44 April 2024 - June 2024 1,373,679 15,095 3.00 - 6.45 July 2024 - September 2024 1,410,612 15,333 3.00 - 6.52 October 2024 - December 2024 1,426,101 15,501 3.25 - 7.30 Period Volume (MMBtu) Volume (MMBtu/d) Wtd. Avg. Differential ($/MMBtu)(3) Natural gas basis differential swaps January 2023 - March 2023 6,075,000 67,500 $(1.10) April 2023 - June 2023 6,142,500 67,500 (1.30) July 2023 - September 2023 6,210,000 67,500 (1.30) October 2023 - December 2023 6,210,000 67,500 (1.30) January 2024 - March 2024 1,820,000 20,000 (0.59) April 2024 - June 2024 1,820,000 20,000 (0.67) July 2024 - September 2024 1,840,000 20,000 (0.66) October 2024 - December 2024 1,840,000 20,000 (0.64)

________________________ (1) These natural gas swap contracts are settled based on the NYMEX Henry Hub price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual swap price for the volumes stipulated. (2) These natural gas collars are settled based on the NYMEX Henry Hub price on each trading day within the specified monthly settlement period versus the contractual floor and ceiling prices for the volumes stipulated. (3) These natural gas basis swap contracts are settled based on the difference between the inside FERC's West Texas WAHA price and the NYMEX price of natural gas, during each applicable monthly settlement period.

The following table summarizes estimated proved reserves, pre-tax PV 10%, and standardized measure of discounted future cash flows for the periods indicated:

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Proved developed reserves: Oil (MBbls) 156,941 77,973 70,716 Natural gas (MMcf) 652,270 326,223 279,556 NGL (MBbls) 74,940 30,318 31,672 Total proved developed reserves (MBoe)(1) 340,593 162,662 148,981 Proved undeveloped reserves: Oil (MBbls) 130,091 75,480 79,776 Natural gas (MMcf) 381,301 250,782 248,231 NGL (MBbls) 47,911 25,265 28,773 Total proved undeveloped reserves (MBoe)(1) 241,553 142,542 149,921 Total proved reserves: Oil (MBbls) 287,032 153,453 150,492 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,033,571 577,005 527,787 NGL (MBbls) 122,851 55,583 60,445 Total proved reserves (MBoe)(1) 582,146 305,204 298,902 Proved developed reserves % 59 % 53 % 50 % Proved undeveloped reserves % 41 % 47 % 50 % Reserve values (in millions): Standard measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 9,425.6 $ 3,396.3 $ 1,184.7 Discounted future income tax expense 2,289.1 481.2 4.4 Total proved pre-tax PV 10%(2) $ 11,714.7 $ 3,877.5 $ 1,189.1

(1) Calculated by converting natural gas to oil equivalent barrels at a ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Boe. (2) Total proved pre-tax PV 10% ("Pre-tax PV 10%") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, and it is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (the "Standardized Measure''), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax PV 10% is computed on the same basis as the Standardized Measure but without deducting future income taxes. We believe Pre-tax PV 10% is a useful measure for investors when evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. We further believe investors may utilize our Pre-tax PV 10% as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our proved reserves to other companies because many factors that are unique to each individual company impact the amount of future income taxes to be paid. However, Pre-tax PV 10% is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our Pre-tax PV 10% and Standardized Measure do not purport to present the fair value of our proved oil, NGL and natural gas reserves.

