

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK), on Thursday, reported preliminary results for the fiscal year 2022, and said it has passed the threshold of EUR2 billion in external sales according to preliminary figures.



The company expects FY22 net income to be about EUR110.0 million compared to the previous year's income of EUR144.6 million.



EBITDA is expected to stand at about EUR339.8 million versus EUR396.1 million last year, while EBT amounts to about EUR160.7 million, down 23.4 % from the prior year's EUR209.7 million.



In 2022, the Fielmann Group generated external sales of around EUR2.03 billion, incl. VAT and inventory changes, a 5 % increase over the previous year's EUR1.94 billion. Consolidated sales rose 5% to EUR1.76 billion from EUR1.68 billion reported a year ago.



Group sales are expected to have grown by +5 % over the previous year - in line with the company's Vision 2025 as well as its adjusted full-year forecast.



To sustain the company's accelerated rate of investment and seize additional acquisition opportunities, the Management Board and Supervisory Board has planned to recommend a dividend for the 2022 financial year of EUR0.75 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 13 July 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!